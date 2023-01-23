Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hopkins County EMS Groundbreaking
Hopkins County EMS hosted a groundbreaking on January 25 for their new headquarters. They’re looking forward to moving in!
KLTV
Construction underway for Winnsboro ISD’s meat processing facility
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Winnsboro ISD has a meat facility that is currently being built across from the football field. Superintendent Dave Wilcox says that the school is already being contacted by grocery corporate offices and colleges looking to recruit high school students straight out of high school once the building is complete.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 1/24
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. The 2023 Lights of Life Gala tickets go on sale next week on February 1, 2023. Sponsorships, however, are available now and each level includes tickets for the event. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels, but with new names to reflect the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme.
See What Properties Recently Got Contracts or Sold
Keep an eye on the market and see if your favorite properties are getting contracts. 1. SOLD —More on this property that got new owners: Charming old home-place in a superb location where you have country in the city! This two bedroom 1 bath home needs work, but has been home since 1941 until the owner’s recent move-in with family. Detached garage, 20×20 pole shed and 2 plus or minus acres with cable internet, tv and phone and city water. The family members and others living on adjoining property have ingress and egress easement (private driveway) to their homes.
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs
A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, January 23, 2023. No one requested to address the Board. Superintendent Michael Lamb recognized board members for “Board Appreciation Month.” Each campus also sent gifts and tokens of thanks to the members. ACTION ITEMS. Along...
Ranger is honored at retirement reception
Ranger is honored at retirement reception Image HONORS GIVEN — John Vance (right) received recognitions from state, district and county officials in a recent retirement reception. Staff photo by Faith Huffman Faith Huffman Assistant Managing Editor Wed, 01/25/2023 - 05:51 ...
KLTV
Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
ketk.com
Family Circle of Care shares services they offer for East Texans
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lisa Polomsky with Family Circle of Care joined East Texas Live to share the types of services they offer for East Texans. Family Circle of Care is a federally qualified health center with six clinics in Tyler, Jacksonville, and Athens received the nation’s highest clinical quality recognition – The Gold Quality Leader Award – which is awarded to the top 10% of all community health centers in the country.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 25)
Storm Spotter Training Program Scheduled for Monday, Jan 30. The 2023 spring severe weather season is pretty close, and the National Weather Service (NWS)and local public safety officials want you to be ready. Therefore, the National Weather Service Office (NWS) out of Fort Worth will conduct a free severe weather training class for Lamar County on Monday, Jan 30, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Paris Police Department. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the City of Paris partners with the National Weather Service for the program.
ktalnews.com
TxDOT prepares for possible snow or sleet
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Transportation is keeping a close eye on the roads as heavy weather moves through the area. TxDOT urges drivers to stay off the roads if possible and if you must get to out slow down and buckle up. The department has...
Pickton Man Arrested On Highway 19
January 24, 2023 – Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies noticed a vehicle, without a proper licence plate, traveling South on Highway 19. The driver of that white car was unable to maintain a single lane. A traffic stop was initiated near the city limits. During the traffic stop the driver...
1 vehicle overturned, driver pinned in after wreck at Tyler intersection
TYLER, Texas — Police officers are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Tyler that left one vehicle overturned and a driver pinned in their car Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the wreck happened at the intersection of Bellwood and Lyons. One vehicle overturned with the driver was pinned, but Tyler Fire Department was able to get the driver out.
KLTV
Early morning fire at fast food restaurant in Tyler.
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau. The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.
countylinemagazine.com
Hampton House: Jewelry Business Creates Lasting Success
With five children, a husband, and a family insulation business, Angela Hampton registered for jewelry classes during a busy time of her life. “Wesley (her husband) told me to chase my dream,” Angela says. Having taken numerous art courses at the University of Arkansas when she was younger, Angela’s...
Police in Terrell, TX Ask: Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?
The Terrell, Texas Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly stole from the Terrell Home Depot. Do you recognize him?. This Caucasian man reportedly went into the Home Depot location in Terrell, Texas where he allegedly swiped some outdoor lawn equipment before sauntering out the door without paying and driving away.
easttexasradio.com
Local Bounti Has Groundbreaking In Mt Pleasant
Local Bounti had groundbreaking ceremonies in Mount Pleasant for a new agri-tech facility that will grow jobs across Titus County. In addition, local Bounti strives to deliver your neighborhood’s freshest, locally-grown produce. They sustainably grow fresh greens and herbs 365 days a year in their greenhouses. HAMILTON, Montana, January...
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala Lights to Celebrate Seventeenth Year
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation will be holding its seventeenth Lights of Life Gala on April 22, 2023. The gala has been popular with the Hopkins County community since it was first held in 2006. Dinner, dancing, and fundraising for improved local health care options have always been the focus of the evening.
WFAA
This North Texas school district just approved moving to 4-day school week, adding to statewide trend
ANNA, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 when Mineral Wells ISD announced its implementation of a four-day school week. The Anna Independent School District (AISD) school board announced Friday it approved moving to a four-day school structure for the 2023-24 year.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on SH 243 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead and a man is injured after a two-car crash on Saturday near Canton. According to a preliminary crash report, a Nissan Sentra was attempting to turn east onto SH 243 from CR 2501 when it “made a wide right turn entering the westbound lane.” The […]
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Jan. 8-14
• Au’Gustina Garza, of Hughes Springs, was arrested by Morris County deputies on a warrant out of Cass County for ...
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0