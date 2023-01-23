Read full article on original website
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Football: Contenders emerge for Jaden Rashada’s new home
At this point, most fans of Florida football want to put Jaden Rashada in their rearview mirror and never speak of him ever again. That’s fair, but the QB from California eventually will find a new home and there will also be a sizable portion of Gator Nation that will keep up with his progress to see if he turns into a superstar or the next Max Browne.
Florida football: Gators making a run at current LSU commit
Florida football is expanding its reach to the commit list of their SEC foes as they work on building their 2024 recruiting class. They’ve already reached out to Arkansas commit Kavion Henderson, and now they’re going down to the Bayou for some skill players. The Gators re-offered 4-star...
Florida Gators News: DJ Lagway getting other offers, track team is ranked
Recruiting is a never-ending cycle of players getting offered, committing, then still getting offers, and coaches having to continue to recruit players that already committed. So while the Florida Gators already have three commitments for the 2024 class, there will still be work to be done to fend off rivals from poaching them.
TMZ.com
Ex-UF QB Recruit Marcus Stokes Lands HBCU Scholarship Offer After N-Word Controversy
Former Univ. of Florida quarterback recruit Marcus Stokes, who lost his Gators scholarship after rapping the n-word on video, has now landed a new scholarship offer -- this time from an HBCU. Stokes revealed on Tuesday that Albany State Univ. -- a Historically Black College and University in Georgia --...
Everything Golden said ahead of Florida home game against South Carolina
Here is everything Florida head coach Todd Golden said on Tuesday during his bi-weekly media availability. The Gators are preparing for a home matchup against South Carolina on Wednesday evening at Exactech Arena. On the team's defensive effort:. “We’ve talked about it a lot and it really hasn’t changed. We’ve...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz dominates All Area big school defense
This is the third of five stories unveiling the 2022 Bosshardt Realty All Area Football Teams. Click here to read about the Small School Offense, Small School Defense and Big School Offense teams. Fall 2022 marked another banner season for the Buchholz Bobcats. A year after advancing to the state...
Gators Winter Transfer Portal Window Recap: Every Move Florida Made
Every scholarship transfer move Florida made during the NCAA's debut portal window.
Florida Gators News: Napier gets two from portal, Ethan White finds home
The transfer portal taketh away, but the transfer portal also giveth for the Florida Gators as yesterday Billy Napier secured the commitment of two new players out of the AAC. Mannie Nunnery is a linebacker from Houston. A member of the class of 2019, Nunnery is listed at 6-2, 225 pounds. He wasn’t highly regarded coming out of high school as he was a three-star prospect ranked outside the top 1,000 players from the class of 2019, but he climbed his way up the Cougar depth chart and saw decent playing time this past season.
Former Florida QB Commit Who Lost Scholarship Over Racial Slur Lands Offer From HBCU
Marcus Stokes, a three-star quarterback prospect who had his offer pulled by Florida after posting a video of rapping a racial slur, has received another opportunity. He announced on Twitter that Albany State, an HBCU, offered. “Blessed to receive my first HBCU offer to play at Albany State University,” Stokes...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Williston stuns GHS, sweeps series
Last month, the Williston boys basketball team held Gainesville High to a season-low in points in a 54-46 win at home. On Tuesday night at the Purple Palace, the visiting Red Devils clamped down even more. Junior Quincy Parker (10 points) hit two free throws with 10 seconds remaining as...
The sheriff’s turkey trouble
Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
WCJB
Body of missing man found on family property, foul play not suspected
STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a missing man is over after a body was found in Dixie County. Sheriff’s officials say David Crapps, 83, of Gainesville was found dead on a family property near Sink Creek in Dixie County. He had been missing since Saturday when family...
WCJB
Gainesville man tries to run from officers while pushing stolen golf cart
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - He might have gotten away with it if he could have pushed a little faster. A man from Gainesville was arrested after officers spotted him pushing a stolen golf cart down the road. Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Terrance Dexter, 51, on Sunday night after they...
WCJB
A Marion County truck repair shop has been acquired by Fleetpride
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County truck repair facility is joining a nationwide network. TML Truck & Trailer Repair has been acquired by “Fleetpride,” according to a company press release. TML has been in business since 2012 and is located at the intersection of State Road 326...
WCJB
Rock n’ Roll Sushi opens 2nd location in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rock n’ Roll Sushi will open a second location in Gainesville at Butler North on Monday. The American-style sushi restaurant will open at 11 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive a year’s worth of rockin’ deals with Rock n’ Roll sushi’s 12-track collection.
WCJB
Gainesville woman surprised with new home and roof after apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a devastating apartment fire, Gainesville resident Tina Strawder is ready to sleep under a new roof. Strawder, a single mother of eight, and grandmother of 14, lived in her Gainesville apartment for 28 years. She was heartbroken to see the home where her children grew up engulfed in flames.
Advocate
Lesbian Shop Owners Leave Florida Town After Official's Antigay Comments
A lesbian couple in Florida said they are closing their small antique shop because of the treatment they received from one town official with a history of antigay comments. Joy Drawdy told the local independent Alligator the response from locals was positive after she and her wife opened the Restless Mommas boutique store in the small town of Micanopy last summer. The town of fewer than 700 sits not far from Gainesville in the Florida panhandle and prides itself as the self-proclaimed antiques capital.
WCJB
Single motorcycle crash leaves Keystone Heights man with serious injuries
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - A single motorcycle crash in Clay County left a Keystone Heights man with serious injuries. Around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a 67-year-old man fell from a motorcycle on Gas Line Road at State Road 21. The driver was transported to UF Health Gainesville for his...
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department tests three new Parrot Drones
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers are putting something new in the air. On Monday, GPD drone operators tested three of the department’s new Parrot Drones. Police officials say they come equipped with high resolution cameras and thermal imaging for night flying. They also say the cameras could...
WCJB
FDOT holds meeting to discuss potential changes to NW 39th Avenue and 13th Street intersection
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - FDOT will hold a meeting to discuss potential changes to the Northwest 39th Avenue and 13th Street intersection in Gainesville. The Florida Department of Transportation wants to add traffic separators to NW 39th Avenue along the eastbound and westbound left turn lanes. They also want to...
