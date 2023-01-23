ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

FanSided

Florida Football: Contenders emerge for Jaden Rashada’s new home

At this point, most fans of Florida football want to put Jaden Rashada in their rearview mirror and never speak of him ever again. That’s fair, but the QB from California eventually will find a new home and there will also be a sizable portion of Gator Nation that will keep up with his progress to see if he turns into a superstar or the next Max Browne.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Florida basketball: Colin Castleton joins elite company in UF history

Colin Castleton is in his third year with Florida basketball and has been the heart and soul of the team ever since he stepped foot on campus. After transferring from Michigan, he’s been the Gators’ best big man and the centerpiece to just about every offensive set. More impressive than his offense, however, is what he’d done defensively. And tonight, he joined some elite company.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Buchholz dominates All Area big school defense

This is the third of five stories unveiling the 2022 Bosshardt Realty All Area Football Teams. Click here to read about the Small School Offense, Small School Defense and Big School Offense teams. Fall 2022 marked another banner season for the Buchholz Bobcats. A year after advancing to the state...
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Florida Gators News: Napier gets two from portal, Ethan White finds home

The transfer portal taketh away, but the transfer portal also giveth for the Florida Gators as yesterday Billy Napier secured the commitment of two new players out of the AAC. Mannie Nunnery is a linebacker from Houston. A member of the class of 2019, Nunnery is listed at 6-2, 225 pounds. He wasn’t highly regarded coming out of high school as he was a three-star prospect ranked outside the top 1,000 players from the class of 2019, but he climbed his way up the Cougar depth chart and saw decent playing time this past season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Williston stuns GHS, sweeps series

Last month, the Williston boys basketball team held Gainesville High to a season-low in points in a 54-46 win at home. On Tuesday night at the Purple Palace, the visiting Red Devils clamped down even more. Junior Quincy Parker (10 points) hit two free throws with 10 seconds remaining as...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

The sheriff’s turkey trouble

Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Rock n’ Roll Sushi opens 2nd location in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rock n’ Roll Sushi will open a second location in Gainesville at Butler North on Monday. The American-style sushi restaurant will open at 11 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive a year’s worth of rockin’ deals with Rock n’ Roll sushi’s 12-track collection.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville woman surprised with new home and roof after apartment fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a devastating apartment fire, Gainesville resident Tina Strawder is ready to sleep under a new roof. Strawder, a single mother of eight, and grandmother of 14, lived in her Gainesville apartment for 28 years. She was heartbroken to see the home where her children grew up engulfed in flames.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Advocate

Lesbian Shop Owners Leave Florida Town After Official's Antigay Comments

A lesbian couple in Florida said they are closing their small antique shop because of the treatment they received from one town official with a history of antigay comments. Joy Drawdy told the local independent Alligator the response from locals was positive after she and her wife opened the Restless Mommas boutique store in the small town of Micanopy last summer. The town of fewer than 700 sits not far from Gainesville in the Florida panhandle and prides itself as the self-proclaimed antiques capital.
MICANOPY, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Celebrate Spring with Festival Season

Spring is around the corner, which means it is almost peak festival season in Greater Gainesville. From seafood to strawberries, live music to airshows and everything in between, there is a festival for every local and visitor this spring. While flowers bloom, kick off the month of March with plenty...
GAINESVILLE, FL

