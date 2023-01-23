Read full article on original website
PlayStation's latest exclusive has been destroyed by critics
Forspoken reviews have finally arrived, one day ahead of the game’s release, and oh dear. Let’s just say that Luminous Productions’ latest release hasn’t gone down well. I’ll admit, I’m sad to hear it. When Forspoken was first unveiled, then as Project Athia, it was definitely high up on my list of most-anticipated games. Now? Not so much.
Hogwarts Legacy already discounted with 72-hour early access
It’s just over two weeks to go until the release of Hogwarts Legacy, but if you act now, you can make sure that release day comes even sooner. Hogwarts Legacy is surrounded by controversy. Many gamers are actively avoiding the title due to its connection to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has been criticised for making harmful comments about the transgender community. Others are gearing up for release day, which varies significantly from platform to platform - it’ll first be arriving on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on 10 February.
New PS5 model coming sooner than expected, says insider
This one’s been spinning round the rumour mill for quite some time. It’s believed that a brand new PlayStation 5 will soon become available but no, I’m not talking about a PS5 Pro. It’s quite literally a redesigned PlayStation 5. It’s no secret that the PlayStation...
PlayStation Plus adding feature fans have been crying out for
Retroactively, a classic arcade shooter has gotten trophies on PlayStation Plus Premium, apparently paving the way for further games from the archives to get a new lease of life through these achievements. Super Stardust Portable is the PSP version of Super Stardust HD and is available through PlayStation Plus Premium,...
Hate towards PlayStation's new console exclusive is being driven by bigots, says developer
Forspoken was finally released by Luminous Productions and Square Enix yesterday after several lengthy delays - and it’s created quite a ruckus. On the whole critics aren’t impressed, but it’s Forspoken’s dialogue that’s causing a stir. Over on Metacritic, Forspoken landed a score of 68...
Xbox called 'woke' over new 'carbon aware' console, for some reason
Microsoft announced that it is working to ensure the greenness of its Xbox consoles in more ways than one, and there is an update waiting in the wings that makes it the first carbon aware gaming platform. "Being carbon aware means reducing carbon footprint by optimizing updates and downloads to...
This open-world Avatar video game looks absolutely gorgeous
This open-world Avatar video game concept trailer is simply stunning and gives us a taste of what could be when Ubisoft finally releases its official game. In June 2021, we got our first look at Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. While the official trailer didn't provide actual gameplay, it was in-engine footage, which would give us an inkling of what the game will look like come release.
Ubisoft is finally developing The Crew 3, says insider
Development on The Crew 3 is said to be fully in motion, according to an industry insider, with corroboration on its potential setting and the aims that the game has for its racing experience. The Crew 2 missed the mark in a number of ways when it launched in 2018,...
GTA 6 facing an 'inevitable' delay, says insider
Long have Grand Theft Auto fans been starved of the sequel to their favourite entry in the series. The hack that revealed a huge amount about Grand Theft Auto VI ahead of Rockstar Games' own schedules satiated them with crumbs, but the demand for a proper reveal rises higher and higher.
Age Of Empires 2 is free to download and play
I hope you’re ready to make your backlog explode, because more freebies are upon us. As we all know, the best price a game can be is free, so those up for immersing themselves in a timeless real-time strategy title are in luck. For those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is one of the new freebies available to grab next week (thanks, VG247).
The Last Of Us planned story DLC about Ellie's mum
Naughty Dog once planned for The Last of Us to have DLC that told the story of Ellie’s mum. Oh, what could have been!. When the original version of The Last of Us was released in 2013, it was followed up by the quite brilliant Left Behind DLC. This piece of story DLC was also included in the PS4 remaster of 2014 and then incorporated into the PS5 remake in 2022.
One Of the PS5's biggest games has been pulled from sale
One huge upcoming PS5 title has just been pulled from the PlayStation Store with no warning, and there’s seemingly no indication as to when it can be expected to return. It’s a pretty rare occurrence for a game to randomly get taken down from the PlayStation Store. Sometimes, it happens when all support for a title has come to an end - it was recently announced that Marvel’s Avengers will be removed from all digital storefronts later this year after receiving its final update in March. However, it’s a different matter altogether when the removed game hasn’t even been released yet.
The PlayStation 6 could be coming sooner than we imagined
The PlayStation series might leap straight to the PlayStation 6, glossing over a potential PlayStation 5 Pro model, according to a prominent industry insider. Of course it's Tom Henderson saying this, and of course we're going to heed this statement owing to the guy's record with Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty and a number of other EA games. Though we should exercise some caution as Henderson has been confident on a Titanfall 3 reveal for some time and do you know what we don't have? Titanfall 3.
