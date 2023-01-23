ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Marcus Jones named All-NFL punt returner by PFWA

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JER1W_0kOaN0KV00

Sports Final: Would Tom Brady return to Patriots next season? 04:08

FOXBORO -- The accolades continue to pour in for Marcus Jones after a stellar rookie season for the New England Patriots. On Monday, the special teamer was named an All-NFL punt returner by the Pro Football Writer's Association .

Jones -- along with Patriots pass-rusher extraordinaire Matthew Judon -- was also named to the 2022 All-AFC Team on Monday. The honors come a few weeks after Jones was named a First-Team All Pro for his play on special teams during his rookie year.

Jones was explosive in the return game in 2022, leading the NFL in total punt return yards and punt return yard average. He was one of just three players in the NFL to return a punt for a touchdown, and his game-winning 84-yard return against the New York Jets in Week 11 was the longest punt return in the league this season.

As great as Jones was on special teams, he also made an impact on offense and on defense. Jones scored touchdowns in all three phases of the game as a rookie, with a 48-yard touchdown reception against the Bills in Week 13 and a 69-yard pick-six against the Bengals in Week 16.

Judon set a new career-high with 15.5 sacks in 2022, good for fourth in the NFL. He was not named to an AP All-Pro team, but will represent the Patriots at the Pro Bowl Games in February.

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Comeback

Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text

Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett, seemingly exposing desire to land Aaron Rodgers

BOSTON -- There's been some smoke emanating out of New York about a potential run to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Packers. Now, there just might be some fire.The Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator on Thursday.Hackett's most recent work was not particularly good, as he was a one-and-done head coach for the Denver Broncos. Hackett was in over his head from the get-go, and he needed to hire a game management coach early in the season to help run the team. After leading the Broncos -- who had Super Bowl aspirations in the preseason -- to...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Boston

Bill O'Brien announced as Patriots offensive coordinator and QBs coach

BOSTON -- It's official. Bill O'Brien is back with the New England Patriots.It was reported that O'Brien was going to be hired as New England's offensive coordinator earlier this week, but that isn't the only hat he'll wear in his return to the Patriots. O'Brien will also be the team's quarterbacks coach, the Patriots announced Thursday.That is great news for Mac Jones, who did not get along very well with last season's quarterbacks coach, Joe Judge, according to a story in the Boston Herald on Thursday.New England's offense was a disaster in 2022 with Matt Patricia and Judge leading the...
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
101K+
Followers
30K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy