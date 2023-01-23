Read full article on original website
Funding available through the Spark Connecting Community grant program
Vermont Business Magazine Funding is now available for organizations and projects across the state of Vermont through the Spark Connecting Community competitive grant program at the Vermont Community Foundation. Spark supports projects that nurture community and build social capital—the connective tissue of our communities. Spark prioritizes community resilience and strength, increased civic engagement, and collaboration among organizations.
VDH awards $4.8 million in grants to address COVID-19 disparities
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Health, in partnership with the Vermont Community Foundation(link is external), has awarded grants totaling $4.8 million to 30 local organizations in 11 counties to support efforts to address COVID-19 disparities and advance health equity in their communities. Funded by the Centers for Disease...
Responding to 'mental health crisis,' NYS legislation would have school start later
CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — One state lawmaker is raising the alarm over tired teens already behind in learning from the pandemic. Legislation has been introduced in Albany to change that, with an aim to start the school day a little later. The bill itself is relatively simple, but the...
Over $300,000 in grants awarded to rehabilitate Vermont landmarks and historic buildings
Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation Announce the 2023 Historic Preservation Grant Awards. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott, the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation (VDHP) and the Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation announced today the awarding of grants totaling $321,363 to 20 municipalities and non-profit organizations in six counties to facilitate the restoration and rehabilitation of Vermont landmarks and important historic buildings and structures. These grants will leverage more than $1 million in restoration and rehabilitation efforts, supporting about 40 preservation construction jobs.
Supporting Vermont youth for 27 years
LUDLOW, Vt. – Windsor County Youth Services (WCYS) is excited to announce our 28th year of operation. WCYS was founded by the late Viola Wynne, a teacher and drug and alcohol therapist, who had a vision to provide short-term shelter for run-away youth or those who, for one reason or another, simply were not able to live with their families. Thus in 1995 “Mountainside House” was established to house eight youth from Windsor County who were experiencing a crisis in their living situation.
Vermont Everyone Eats program will end on March 31, after distributing 3.5 million meals
The program’s organizers said it raised awareness about food insecurity and the need for long-term solutions. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Everyone Eats program will end on March 31, after distributing 3.5 million meals.
Vermont’s inadequate tobacco control policies are not enough to prevent and reduce tobacco use
American Lung Association report reveals best and worst states for tobacco control policies, outlines steps to reduce burden of tobacco in Vermont. Vermont Business Magazine The American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released today, described Vermont’s action on tobacco control policy as “dormant” as the state continued to earn mixed grades on this year’s report.
Scott: Vermont to use $3M to aid rural communities
(The Center Square) – Rural communities in Vermont could be receiving the financial help they need to address infrastructure needs. Republican Gov. Phil Scott, speaking during his weekly news conference Tuesday, detailed a $3 million program tucked into his Budget Adjustment Act that would assist rural communities addressing water quality, housing, helping communities recover, and workforce development initiatives. The program, which would be run by the Agency of Administration and...
Thousands of Vermonters expected to lose Medicaid following program change
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of low-income Americans -- including thousands of Vermonters -- could lose their Medicaid benefits at the end of March as a pandemic policy known as “continuous enrollment” ends. Now, state officials are redetermining who is eligible, and some Vermonters will have to make difficult choices.
Lacross joins team of Vermont ESGR volunteers
Rosanna Lacross, human resource specialist for the Rutland, VT, and Asheville, NC, sites of GE Aerospace, has joined the team of volunteers at Vermont Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve(link is external). ESGR, a Department of Defense office, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment.
Vermont Farm Show manager request for proposals now open for responses
Agricultural association seeks Manager for 2024 Vermont Farm Show. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Farm Show, Inc, invites interested parties to respond to its request for proposals for a Farm Show Manager. After a hiatus triggered by COVID-19, the Board of Trustees is eager to hold a show that welcomes all commodity and specialty crop industries and producer associations. The Farm Show Manager is responsible for the overall planning, production, and closeout of The Farm Show. A successful Show presents vendors, exhibits, and meetings relevant to dairy, maple, berry, vegetable, honey, hops, hemp, Christmas tree, and other meat, fiber, forestry, and crop producers.
Vermont is not meeting its goal of recycling and composting half its waste
“We’re getting buried in our own trash,” said state Rep. Amy Sheldon, D-Middlebury. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is not meeting its goal of recycling and composting half its waste.
Racially insensitive incidents at Vermont schools spark disciplinary action, discussion
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Some schools in Vermont have been dealing with incidents of racially insensitive comments or social media posts in the past few months and it's sparking some serious conversations within the community. Last month, a girls' basketball player at CVU posted a video on TikTok that principal...
Do Vermont sheriffs need more oversight? What a new bill would change
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are Vermont sheriffs in for more oversight? Lawmakers are considering it. “As a lot of Vermonters know, there have been some issues with sheriffs across our state,” said Sen. Ruth Hardy, D-Addison County. Bill S.17 was introduced to reform oversight of Vermont sheriffs’ departments and...
Vermonters offered safe gun storage sites statewide
Vermonters who need to get firearms out of their homes now have access to a renewed program that provides safe storage at sites statewide, the Vermont State Police and the state Attorney General's Office announced on Tuesday.
NYS Comptroller: Office of Children and Family Services needs to better-protect children
New York — New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is calling on New York’s Office of Children and Family Services to do better at protecting vulnerable children. The agency oversees the system that investigates reports of abuse. In an audit released Tuesday, the Comptroller says the agency needs to significantly improve how it reviews incidents of kids dying from it.
Neighbors hold vigil to support family of beaten teenager
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in a New North End neighborhood in Burlington on Tuesday rallied around a teen who they say was the victim of a brutal attack. Now, community members say they fear for the safety of all their children. Neighbors on Pleasant Avenue near Starr Farm Park...
Debt Ceiling, Vermont Food Bank
Podcast (vermontviewpoint): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:28:30 — 121.5MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RSS. Today on Vermont Viewpoint, Kevin Ellis hosts! During the first half of the show, he’ll talk about the debt ceiling. Then, during the second half, he’ll speak with the CEO of Vermont Food Bank, John Sayles.
Mayer: Paid family and medical leave is more essential now than ever
By Sascha Mayer As a women-owned, Certified B-Corporation that designs free-standing lactation suites for parents to pump or nurse in private, our business model was largely informed by our personal experiences and challenges as working moms – and, by extension, our families. Since our founding back in 2013, Mamava...
5 Vermont chefs, restaurants and drinking establishments among James Beard Awards semifinalists
Haymaker Bun Company of Middlebury is among the first-ever nominees for outstanding bakery, a new category. Read the story on VTDigger here: 5 Vermont chefs, restaurants and drinking establishments among James Beard Awards semifinalists.
