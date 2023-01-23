ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York health care groups weigh collaboration amid challenges

Health care networks in New York are weighing ways of collaborating with hospital and home care amid as demand increases for mental health services, vaccination efforts and aging services. A report released by consortium of health care trade organizations Home Care Association of New York State, Iroquois Healthcare Association and...
Upstate hospitals say Medicaid boost needed to increase staff

Hospital networks in upstate New York are pushing for an increase in the Medicaid reimbursement rate in order to alleviate a widening staffing shortage over the last several years. The Saratoga County-based Iroquois Healthcare Association on Thursday renewed its push for a 25% hike in the rate, saying the size...
Lawmakers, Hochul clash on plans to fix child care crisis

Gov. Kathy Hochul's vision to address the state's child care crisis continues to differ from several lawmakers as they prepare to begin this session's budget negotiations. The Senate Children & Families Committee held a legislative hearing in Albany on Thursday to hear testimony from providers around the state about how to best help the crumbling system. Three of the Senate's seven members participated.
How will Hochul overhaul New York's alcohol laws?

Buried at the end of Gov. Kathy Hochul's book outlining her 2023 agenda was a pledge to overhaul New York's alcohol and beverage control laws -- regulations she called "byzantine" and out of date. How those laws change could have a wide-ranging effect on both businesses from restaurants to distributors...
Capital Region marijuana shop poised to be 1st in upstate NY

A Schenectady marijuana shop slated to start sales next month is poised to become the first legal cannabis store in upstate New York. Don Andrews, 34, always dreamed of having a marijuana dispensary. His Upstate CBD store opened on Union Street in the Electric City in 2019, and is in...
New York weighs telehealth protections for abortion providers

New York lawmakers are considering whether to expand protections for providers of reproductive health and abortion services who offer telehealth consultations. Supporters of the legislation contend the measure is necessary in order to protect doctors and other health care providers who offer services to women in states that have placed legal restrictions on abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year.
New York's LGBTQ protections receive high marks

New York is among the 20 states in the country that has some of the strongest protections for the LGBTQ communities in the country, according to the Human Rights Campaign and the Equality Federation Institute. The organizations classified New York's laws as "working towards innovative equality" and ranked the state...
Hochul's minimum wage plan could deflate a political football

For years, a debate over what the hourly minimum wage in New York should be has been consumed by politics. Now, Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to link the wage to the rate of inflation could deflate that political football. But a coalition of labor unions and progressive Democrats in the...
Western NY, other regions still waiting as more cannabis dispensary licenses approved

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Cannabis Control Board has now awarded more than 60 Conditional Adult Use Retail, or CAURD, licenses. However, an ongoing lawsuit is prohibiting the board from approving applicants in five regions of the state, including Western New York and Brooklyn. "Those guys are...
Advocates seek to end subsidies for horse racing in New York

Advocacy groups including animal rights organizations and education interests are backing an end to subsidies for the horse racing industry in New York, and calling for the money to be redirected to schools in the state. Two Democratic lawmakers have once again introduced legislation meant to strip the industry of...
SUNY campuses receive $1.4M for nurse training

Campuses in the State University of New York system have been awarded more than $1.4 million to help expand health care degree programs for students who are working toward a nursing career. SUNY officials on Wednesday the second investment in less than a year for the Nursing Emergency Training Fund,...
Proposed Belmont Park renovation has labor, small business backing

Labor unions, along with small business organizations and industry groups are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to back a plan that would enable Belmont Park on Long Island to undergo a major renovation project. The coalition of organizations, We Are NY Horse Racing, has formed to boost the project, which needs...

