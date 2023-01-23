Read full article on original website
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Newsom calls out Fox News — as his meeting with shooting victims is interrupted by another massacre
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday was pulled away to be briefed on the state's second mass killing in three days while meeting with victims of the first one. Newsom met with victims of a weekend mass shooting at a Monterey Park ballroom dance hall, where police say 72-year-old Huu Can Tran killed 11 and injured nine others before he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newsom's meeting was interrupted by shootings in Half Moon Bay, where seven Chinese farmworkers were killed in two separate locations, according to NBC Bay Area. 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, who was a worker at one of the facilities and knew at least some of the victims, was arrested in the shooting, according to the Associated Press.
Washington Examiner
‘You know nothing yet’: Megyn Kelly blasts Leftists for rushing to make California shootings about race
Podcast host Megyn Kelly blasted several Democratic leaders for jumping to conclusions about recent California shootings, saying they were quick to spin the tragedies into a Leftist agenda of racial hate crime. At least 19 people are dead following three recent California shootings. Since a shooting in Monterey Park happened...
Why are flags at half-staff today in Arizona? What to know
To honor the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from Jan. 23 through sunset on Jan. 26. The decision was made in coordination with a presidential proclamation, according to the announcement, which noted that...
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
NBC Chicago
Here's Why Flags Are Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, U.S.
Flags at publicly-owned buildings throughout the U.S. will fly at half-staff this week after a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in a Los Angeles suburb. According to the proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, flags will fly at half-staff through Thursday at sundown after the shooting, which left 11 people dead and at least nine others hurt at a dance studio in Monterey Park over the weekend.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
Houston Chronicle
Black WWII soldiers asked a White woman for doughnuts. They were shot.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. About two weeks after the end of World War II in Europe, French women were serving U.S. soldiers coffee and doughnuts in a Red Cross tent in France. Two Black soldiers went inside to get some. This was a...
Pulse-pounding moment shows hero grabbing Monterey mass shooter’s gun
Astonishing surveillance images show the moment a brave good Samaritan tackled California dance club mass shooter Huu Can Tran — grabbing his semi-automatic assault pistol even though he was certain he was about to die. Brandon Tsay, 26, was seen brawling with the 72-year-old shooter as he burst into the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio after already shooting dead 10 people and injuring as many others at a nearby dance hall in Monterey Park late Saturday. The computer coder told “Good Morning America” Monday that he thought nothing of hearing the ballroom door closing — until it was “instantly followed by the...
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
Brutal killing of California family a 'clear message' from the cartel, sheriff warns: 'They were targeted'
Tulare County sheriff warns the "cartel-style execution" of an entire family was "intentional" after six people, including a teen mom and baby, were killed.
Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife: Sources
The mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday that left at least 10 dead and as many as a dozen others wounded was likely an act of domestic violence committed by a 72-year-old man who was “looking for his wife,” at two separate dance halls where Lunar New Year festivities were underway, a law enforcement […] The post Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife: Sources appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Eater
Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant
At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
California MS-13 member accused of 10-year-old's torture and murder is in US illegally: source
Kareem Leiva, accused of torturing and murdering a California 10-year-old, is also an illegal immigrant and MS-13 member, a source tells Fox News Digital.
California public defender who died while celebrating wedding anniversary in Mexico was the "victim of a brutal crime," family says
A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports. Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday. The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as...
California authorities release first photos of suspected Monterey Park mass shooter
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office released the first photos of the suspected Monterey Park mass shooter. 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured during the rampage.
Upworthy
Black family receives million-dollar home that was confiscated from them during Jim Crow era
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2021. It has since been updated. Just under a hundred years ago, a Black couple in California was forced to surrender their beachfront resort property in Manhattan Beach, a town in the southern part of the state best known for its scenic expanse. At the time, the area was home to dozens of Black families, and the couple's lodge was filled with the energy and music of Black entertainers. Unfortunately, owners Charles and Willa Bruce were forcefully torn away from the property by city officials owing to strict racial segregation and harassment from white neighbors and the supremacist group Ku Klux Klan. Now, their descendants are likely to receive the property, Los Angeles County officials have stated. Working with lawmakers, the officials plan to return the property, estimated to be worth $75 million, CNN reports.
Monterey mass shooter who killed 10 people at California dance studio complained about students
Huu Can Tran, 72, who killed10 people at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, was remembered as being hostile toward his students and quick to get angry with his ex-wife.
Gun used in Monterey Park massacre an assault weapon under state law, known to jam
A closer look at the MAC-10, the semiautomatic gun that law enforcement say was used in a mass shooting over the weekend that killed 11 people at a Monterey Park dance studio.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Gavin Newsom Hits Fox News With Some Hard Truths About Its Mass Shooting Coverage
The California governor shredded the conservative network with a damning summary following the massacre at a Monterey Park ballroom dance hall.
