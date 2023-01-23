ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

Newsom calls out Fox News — as his meeting with shooting victims is interrupted by another massacre

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday was pulled away to be briefed on the state's second mass killing in three days while meeting with victims of the first one. Newsom met with victims of a weekend mass shooting at a Monterey Park ballroom dance hall, where police say 72-year-old Huu Can Tran killed 11 and injured nine others before he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newsom's meeting was interrupted by shootings in Half Moon Bay, where seven Chinese farmworkers were killed in two separate locations, according to NBC Bay Area. 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, who was a worker at one of the facilities and knew at least some of the victims, was arrested in the shooting, according to the Associated Press.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's Why Flags Are Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, U.S.

Flags at publicly-owned buildings throughout the U.S. will fly at half-staff this week after a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in a Los Angeles suburb. According to the proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, flags will fly at half-staff through Thursday at sundown after the shooting, which left 11 people dead and at least nine others hurt at a dance studio in Monterey Park over the weekend.
ILLINOIS STATE
New York Post

Pulse-pounding moment shows hero grabbing Monterey mass shooter’s gun

Astonishing surveillance images show the moment a brave good Samaritan tackled California dance club mass shooter Huu Can Tran — grabbing his semi-automatic assault pistol even though he was certain he was about to die. Brandon Tsay, 26, was seen brawling with the 72-year-old shooter as he burst into the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio after already shooting dead 10 people and injuring as many others at a nearby dance hall in Monterey Park late Saturday. The computer coder told “Good Morning America” Monday that he thought nothing of hearing the ballroom door closing — until it was “instantly followed by the...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Los Angeles Magazine

Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife: Sources

The mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday that left at least 10 dead and as many as a dozen others wounded was likely an act of domestic violence committed by a 72-year-old man who was “looking for his wife,” at two separate dance halls where Lunar New Year festivities were underway, a law enforcement […] The post Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife: Sources appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Eater

Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant

At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

California public defender who died while celebrating wedding anniversary in Mexico was the "victim of a brutal crime," family says

A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports. Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday. The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Upworthy

Black family receives million-dollar home that was confiscated from them during Jim Crow era

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2021. It has since been updated. Just under a hundred years ago, a Black couple in California was forced to surrender their beachfront resort property in Manhattan Beach, a town in the southern part of the state best known for its scenic expanse. At the time, the area was home to dozens of Black families, and the couple's lodge was filled with the energy and music of Black entertainers. Unfortunately, owners Charles and Willa Bruce were forcefully torn away from the property by city officials owing to strict racial segregation and harassment from white neighbors and the supremacist group Ku Klux Klan. Now, their descendants are likely to receive the property, Los Angeles County officials have stated. Working with lawmakers, the officials plan to return the property, estimated to be worth $75 million, CNN reports.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy