Longtime educator pens book filled with memories of teaching

Northfield writer Jim Holden has taken Mark Twain’s advice — “write what you know” — to heart.

Holden, who has previously written about fly fishing, coaching tennis, his children, and about working in England, has now completed a volume retracing his years as a Northfield High School teacher. In the “About the Author” section of his latest self-published book, “Retracing Footsteps: Memories of Teaching at Northfield High School,” Holden calls himself “a compulsive writer.”

“My writing comes from journals, calendars and stuff I have collected,” he said. “I’m a bit of a hoarder.”

As an English teacher for 44 years, Holden said he’s taught junior high youngsters, college-aged students and older adults enrolled in Cannon Valley Elder Collegium. But the majority of his career was spent teaching literature to high schoolers.

His latest 106-page volume is a nostalgic trip back to the years from 1970-1991 when Holden taught at Northfield High School. “It is an attempt to give readers a sense of what school was like during those years,” he writes.

During his long career at NHS, Holden writes he had a particular fondness for his colleagues in the English department, “who toiled in the trenches with me during those halcyon days.”

Holden has dedicated the book to them: Barb Altstaetter, Russ Bundy, Kay Costa, Kay Giebel, Wendy Gruss, Annalee Larson, “Bubba” Sullivan and Kathy Wiertsema Miller. Included in the dedication is a tribute to the “Super Six” the co-workers within the department with whom Holden began and ended his tenure. That group included Gene Fox, Lois Harvey, Jim Koehler, Rieber Paulson and Ken Warner. Holden writes in the appendix that five of those special colleagues have died.

Not only did Holden have a high regard for his colleagues, but many of them returned that affection.

“Jim was highly regarded as a colleague,” said Jan Mitchell, a social studies teacher at NHS. “He was a legendary coach of the tennis teams, and was always supportive of newer members of the faculty. He was exemplary for many of us.”

Why did he become a teacher?

In the book’s introduction, Holden looks inward and asked himself why he hadn’t become a carpenter, a librarian or even a minister? “In retrospect, I have few regrets,” he writes. “I loved helping young people learn, whether it was in teaching them how to write a coherent paragraph, develop a love for good books or learn to hit a sweet forehand or backhand in tennis.”

Holden admits he also enjoyed assisting other teachers get better at their craft. Later in his life, he helped college students prepare to become teachers as an instructor in the education departments of Gustavus and St. Olaf Colleges.

A colleague, Ron Nuebel, moved to Northfield to teach social studies at the high school in 1969. He said Holden, along with a small group of other district staff involved in the Northfield Staff Development Program, played a pivotal role in quietly assisting teachers in Northfield at seeing their act of teaching as both an “art and science.”

“Jim was viewed by many staff as an honest broker and a trusted colleague in the process of reviewing their teaching style and methods,” said Nuebel. “Personally I feel his legacy in Northfield is that he often silently helped promote improvement in both the art and science of instruction throughout the district and certainly the high school. He was a mentor to many professionally and I think quietly left his mark through others on the instruction throughout our school district. In that way he left a large mark on many students beyond his personal classroom.”

Bruce Santerre, who was Northfield High School principal from 1997-2006, said in a phone interview from Florida that Holden made an impact on students and teachers alike.

“I see a great analogy between Jim’s avid interest in fly fishing and his ability to craft the narrative of a powerful story,” said Santerre. “He casts for stories, catches some and releases certain stories back out there for people to enjoy.”

Some of the stories Holden includes in the volume concern programs unique to Northfield, such as the origin of the Northfield “A Better Chance” or ABC program, which attempted to give minority students more opportunities; the flexible modular schedule practiced from 1970-1980 which was a child-centered concept; the English Elective program and the staff development program.

“The years reviewed by Jim in his book saw significant improvement and change in the act of teaching here in Northfield, as well as around the country, and he was an important part of that change,” said Nuebel.

One section of the book titled “Three Random Stories” adds some humanity and humor into the mix with stories such as “The Day the Deer Came to School,” “The Future is Now,” and “To Air is Human: Kids Say the Darndest Things.”

For any Raider alums who want to look up the name of any particular teachers and staff who worked at the school from 1966-1985, there’s a section of the book devoted to those listings.

One of the most memorable chapters concerns the legacy of Don Hill who started the all-school awards annual banquet honoring each sport’s athletes and featuring famous sports figures such as Jackie Robinson as guest speakers. A listing of the male and female outstanding athletes can be found in the appendix.

Holden said while he senses an interest from others in retracing the history of Northfield High School, he hopes the book finds its audience. After all, he’s only printed 100 copies thus far.

“Not wishing to be overly melodramatic but for me,” said Nuebel, “in some ways Jim exemplifies the theme in the movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, one of those souls who quietly goes unrecognized for their significance in the fabric of their community.”