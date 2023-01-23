Read full article on original website
3 reasons Joel Embiid got snubbed from NBA All-Star starters
How many times will Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid get snubbed for awards? First, Embiid has been a perennial MVP candidate the last two seasons, but didn’t win. Now, he finds himself on the outside looking in for starters at the NBA All-Star Game. Judging off of the eye...
Devin Booker’s 2-word reaction to Blazers star Damian Lillard blowing up Jazz for 60
Injured Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is almost at a loss for words after watching Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard torment the Utah Jazz on Wednesday with 60 points. Booker, who is still recovering from a groin injury, could only say “Damn dame” after watching the veteran guard’s heroics for the Blazers. Lillard started […] The post Devin Booker’s 2-word reaction to Blazers star Damian Lillard blowing up Jazz for 60 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone
Load management has been a strong point of contention in NBA circles. However, it’s hard to disagree with the thought process behind resting superstars on the second night of a back-to-back. After all, no one wins championships in the regular season; thus, for playoff-bound teams with championship aspirations, reaching the postseason at full strength is […] The post Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan
Donovan Mitchell came extremely close to becoming a member of the New York Knicks this past summer. In fact, most folks believed that the Knicks were on the brink of announcing a homecoming for the New York native, who for his part, admitted later on that he too felt that the move was all but […] The post Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update
The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
Danilo Gallinari injury update takes surprising turn as Celtics deal with Marcus Smart injury
When the Boston Celtics signed veteran Danilo Gallinari in the offseason, they expected to add an experienced forward and high-quality off-ball threat to play off of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, Gallinari tore his ACL while playing for the Italian national team during the FIBA EuroBasket competition and has yet to suit up for […] The post Danilo Gallinari injury update takes surprising turn as Celtics deal with Marcus Smart injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors
It’s not quite clear yet what the Toronto Raptors would decide to do with the NBA trade deadline approaching. But with a 22-27 record, the expectation that the Raptors would sell remains. And if that happens, the Raptors may not have a more attainable and enticing trade asset than 3 and D wing OG Anunoby. […] The post RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons roasted by Kendrick Perkins after Sixers loss
The Brooklyn Nets have struggled to win games without Kevin Durant, who got bit by the injury bug earlier in the month. The team owns a poor 2-5 win-loss record since he’s sat out and thus has fallen to the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference at 29-18. Brooklyn’s most recent loss came against the […] The post Ben Simmons roasted by Kendrick Perkins after Sixers loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update
New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson went under the knife again last week. This time around, the 24-year-old underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb. He was supposed to be re-evaluated in three weeks’ time, but the Knicks have now provided a rather unexpected update on Robinson’s status moving forward. Unfortunately, […] The post Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards star Kyle Kuzma’s candid reaction to Joel Embiid’s All-Star starter snub
As expected, the announcement of the NBA All-Star Game starters has caused quite a stir among basketball fans everywhere. The biggest name that has emerged from the rubble is none other than Philadelphia 76ers big Joel Embiid, who has surprisingly been omitted from the list of All-Star starters. Washington Wizards...
RUMOR: Jerami Grant gets $112 million Blazers offer, but there’s a catch
The Portland Trail Blazers have every interest of keeping Jerami Grant long term, though it’s interesting to note that both sides still haven’t reach an extension agreement. It is not because the Blazers are holding back in giving Grant more money, though. In fact, they have offered him the current maximum possible extension he could […] The post RUMOR: Jerami Grant gets $112 million Blazers offer, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Portland Blazers had a promising start to the season. They went 5-1 in October. Since then, however, they’ve been on a net downward trajectory. The Blazers are currently sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference with a 23-25 win-loss record. They’ve also lost six of their last 10 games. For sure, they have […] The post Blazers’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry ejected for throwing mouthpiece after Jordan Poole’s ill-advised shot
For just the third time in his career, Stephen Curry was ejected from an NBA game. The Golden State Warriors point guard was extremely frustrated after Jordan Poole took a 30-footer with just over a minute left to play against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors star chucked his mouthpiece in anger, which triggered the officials […] The post Stephen Curry ejected for throwing mouthpiece after Jordan Poole’s ill-advised shot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Magic open to trading these 4 players
The Orlando Magic’s tank job is going very well. Young players like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner look great and the team is in a good position to draft another great, young player. As the NBA trade deadline approaches, they could The Magic are making some of their key players available in trades, including young […] The post RUMOR: Magic open to trading these 4 players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Blazers open to trading Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart ahead of deadline
Right now, the Portland Trail Blazers are sitting at the 12th spot in the Western Conference with a 23-25 record. All hope is not lost for this side, though, and it seems that the front office is still very much determined to do everything they can to help Damian Lillard make another push for the […] The post RUMOR: Blazers open to trading Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart ahead of deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Paul’s 3-word message to Jae Crowder amid Suns holdout
It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the Phoenix Suns. Last year’s top seed has had several key pieces in and out of the lineup with Jae Crowder holding himself out even bother the season began. The veteran forward’s holdout may have evoked mixed feelings from Suns fans, but it hasn’t changed how […] The post Chris Paul’s 3-word message to Jae Crowder amid Suns holdout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The potential Bulls trade nobody should be ‘surprised’ by
The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching. How active the Chicago Bulls will be when it comes to their core guys remains to be seen. But there’s at least one trade that’s likely to happen with one of its peripheral pieces. Bulls big man Andre Drummond is rumored to be firmly on the trade block. […] The post RUMOR: The potential Bulls trade nobody should be ‘surprised’ by appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: More smoke billowing around Hawks’ John Collins trade to Pelicans
Despite the fact that John Collins has constantly been dragged around as one of the likeliest players to be moved before the February trade deadline, the fact still remains that he’s currently still a member of the Atlanta Hawks. This could all change, however, with the New Orleans Pelicans reportedly showing significant interest in acquiring the services of the 6-foot-9 power forward.
‘Thank God we didn’t have the 3’: Gail Goodrich reveals Hall of Famer who would’ve thrived with 3-pointer
Hall of Fame guard Pete Maravich wasn’t in the league for a long time when compared to the length of NBA careers today. The 1976-77 scoring champion would play 10 seasons in the league before retiring at the end of the 1979-1980 season due to persistent injuries. However, anybody you ask about “Pistol” Pete says […] The post ‘Thank God we didn’t have the 3’: Gail Goodrich reveals Hall of Famer who would’ve thrived with 3-pointer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
