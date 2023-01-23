At the end of the early signing period in December, the Sooners had signed all 25 of their commits, and it looked as though one could tie a bow on the 2023 class for Oklahoma. There were no offers that remained outstanding to uncommitted prospects, and with Oklahoma's class ranked No. 4 in the nation, many Sooner fans were more than satisfied with their team's haul in the cycle.

NORMAN, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO