247Sports
CBS Sports: Oklahoma State is bubble team that can play its way into 2023 NCAA Tournament
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball is on the outside looking in on a majority of the latest Bracketology projections with a month and a half remaining until Selection Sunday in mid-March. It has been an up-and-down season for the Cowboys (11-9, 3-5 Big 12) as their résumé lacks consistency and most importantly — quality wins. But, the opportunities are there.
247Sports
Running back Sesi Vailahi commits to Oklahoma State after official visit
STILLWATER, Okla. — With only a few days remaining until the National Signing Day next week, Oklahoma State football is making one last push to complete its 2023 recruiting class. The Cowboys had two key official visitors on campus this week with one making his commitment on Friday night.
Three predictions for Alabama-Oklahoma
Three predictions for second-ranked Alabama (18-2) in its matchup with Oklahoma (11-9) Saturday (1 p.m. CT/ESPN) at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma’s starting five will score more than 20 points. In a 79-52 loss at No. 11 TCU their last time out, that was the extent of the scoring production...
247Sports
Three-star ATH Taylor Heim, the Sooners' lone post-ESD offer of 2023, picks Oklahoma
At the end of the early signing period in December, the Sooners had signed all 25 of their commits, and it looked as though one could tie a bow on the 2023 class for Oklahoma. There were no offers that remained outstanding to uncommitted prospects, and with Oklahoma's class ranked No. 4 in the nation, many Sooner fans were more than satisfied with their team's haul in the cycle.
Alabama Wary Of Oklahoma In SEC-Big 12 Challenge
Alabama will be going into Oklahoma Saturday on a nine-game winning streak, but that doesn’t necessarily translate to coming in hot. The Crimson Tide is coming off a poor shooting and poor defensive 66-63 home win over Mississippi State. Now Bama heads to Norman to take on the Sooners...
2025 RB Knighten reacts to Michigan State offer
Caden Knighten, a sophomore running back from Wynnewood (OK), was offered by Michigan State earlier this week.
247Sports
Jennie Baranczyk reacts to Sooners' uncharacteristic performance at Texas
Taylor Robertson tied former Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell's 3-point record, but there weren't a lot of other positives Wednesday night for the 12th-ranked Sooners. They saw their five-game winning streak come to an end in a 78-58 loss to the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center. Afterwards, head coach...
