Stillwater, OK

CBS Sports: Oklahoma State is bubble team that can play its way into 2023 NCAA Tournament

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball is on the outside looking in on a majority of the latest Bracketology projections with a month and a half remaining until Selection Sunday in mid-March. It has been an up-and-down season for the Cowboys (11-9, 3-5 Big 12) as their résumé lacks consistency and most importantly — quality wins. But, the opportunities are there.
STILLWATER, OK
Three predictions for Alabama-Oklahoma

Three predictions for second-ranked Alabama (18-2) in its matchup with Oklahoma (11-9) Saturday (1 p.m. CT/ESPN) at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma’s starting five will score more than 20 points. In a 79-52 loss at No. 11 TCU their last time out, that was the extent of the scoring production...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Three-star ATH Taylor Heim, the Sooners' lone post-ESD offer of 2023, picks Oklahoma

At the end of the early signing period in December, the Sooners had signed all 25 of their commits, and it looked as though one could tie a bow on the 2023 class for Oklahoma. There were no offers that remained outstanding to uncommitted prospects, and with Oklahoma's class ranked No. 4 in the nation, many Sooner fans were more than satisfied with their team's haul in the cycle.
NORMAN, OK
Alabama Wary Of Oklahoma In SEC-Big 12 Challenge

Alabama will be going into Oklahoma Saturday on a nine-game winning streak, but that doesn’t necessarily translate to coming in hot. The Crimson Tide is coming off a poor shooting and poor defensive 66-63 home win over Mississippi State. Now Bama heads to Norman to take on the Sooners...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Jennie Baranczyk reacts to Sooners' uncharacteristic performance at Texas

Taylor Robertson tied former Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell's 3-point record, but there weren't a lot of other positives Wednesday night for the 12th-ranked Sooners. They saw their five-game winning streak come to an end in a 78-58 loss to the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center. Afterwards, head coach...
NORMAN, OK

