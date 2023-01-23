Read full article on original website
Fremont police arrest two following disturbance
Fremont police responded at 6:35 Wednesday night to a disturbance in a vehicle located in the 500 block of North Main Street. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Scott Stigge, 59, of Fremont for driving during revocation and Mallori MR Hamilton, 26, of Fremont for disturbing the peace, third-degree assault, assault on an officer, resisting arrest — second offense and disorderly conduct.
thebestmix1055.com
Homeless man arrested for disorderly conduct
A homeless man was arrested for disorderly conduct on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:20 p.m., Fremont police investigated a disturbance complaint in the 3000 block of East 23rd Street. Contact was made with Jimmie L. Thompson Jr. 42, whom authorities had already received two calls on. He was subsequently arrested.
thebestmix1055.com
Man faces multiple charges from Saturday
A Fremont man is facing multiple charges following an incident Saturday night. Officers responded at about 11:09 p.m. to a business in the 1300 block of East Cloverly Road in reference to an assault. An investigation was completed resulting in the arrest of David Perez-Catu, 41, of Fremont for disturbing...
KETV.com
Teen in custody: Omaha police allege he tried to light women, infant on fire
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha teenager faces three charges of felony attempted assault. He allegedly tried to light people on fire at Westroads Mall. We're learning more about the boy’s history. He’s being tried in juvenile court, so KETV NewsWatch 7 is not identifying him. Omaha police...
WOWT
‘This is where you die’: Omaha man arrested after shooting victim terrorized over stolen car
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A series of events stemming from a stolen car left an Omaha man terrorized and shot last fall has resulted in the charges against another man the victim described as a “gangster disciple.”. Nathaniel Campbell, 30, was booked into the Douglas County jail on Tuesday...
klkntv.com
Man refuses to let go as car thief speeds off in west Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man held on for dear life as he tried to thwart a car thief in west Lincoln on Tuesday. Around 8:50 p.m., a 31-year-old man parked his Ford Escape next to a fuel pump at the Super C near Southwest Fifth and West A Streets.
thebestmix1055.com
Police apprehend man for assault, disorderly conduct
A disturbance complaint led to a Fremont man’s arrest Sunday night. At about 9:24 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of North L Street in reference to a disturbance complaint. An investigation determined that an assault had taken place resulting in injury. Bartolo Solis Parlo, 21, of Fremont...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Bombs shut down busy Lincoln highway after traffic stop
UPDATE, 5:20 a.m. — The area has reopened to traffic, but authorities remain on scene. Drivers should use extra caution traveling through the area until crews have cleared out. UPDATE: Two in custody after police find several explosives in northwest Lincoln. UPDATE, 4:45 a.m. — The Lincoln Police Department...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol arrests 2 after more than 300 pounds of drugs found
The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead. One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 12 hours ago. School choice was...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man gets 15 years in prison for selling meth
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison for selling meth across the city, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Manuel Gonzalez, 59, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.
KETV.com
One person dead, one injured after fatal crash Wednesday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person died and another was injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The crash occurred at 3:23 p.m. near 38th and Cuming streets. Police said a westbound Infiniti sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it fatally struck...
WOWT
Omaha man killed in crash at 38th, Cuming streets
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has died following a crash at 38th and Cuming streets. Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection for a personal injury collision. A 2005 Infiniti G35X, driven by 20-year-old Reyah McFarland of Omaha, struck a 2015 Ford Escape. The driver...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple gunshots heard in Lincoln, door damaged
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A door was reportedly damaged by a bullet in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of N 56th St. and Fremont St. around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of gunshots being heard. Officers said they did not find any...
klkntv.com
Norfolk man sentenced after getting caught with 5 pounds of meth
NORFOLK, Nebr. (KLKN) — A Norfolk man was sentenced last week to nearly 10 years in prison without parole for possessing nearly 5 pounds of meth. Once released from prison, Torey Benson, 41, will serve four years on supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Monday. On...
thebestmix1055.com
Milliken Park student found in possession of handgun
A Milliken Park Elementary student was found in possession of a handgun this morning, but all students and staff are safe. The incident happened at about 8 this morning. Fremont police were immediately called and took control of the situation. The initial investigation revealed the student believed the gun was...
iheart.com
Police Looking For Overnight Stabbing Suspect In North Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- Police are trying to figure out who's responsible for stabbing a woman in North Omaha. Police say a woman suffered serious injuries after being stabbed near 22nd and Browne in the Saratoga neighborhood around 1:00 a.m. Police say they think the suspect is also a woman but she hasn't been identified.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Thieves waltz away with trailer from Lincoln landscaping business
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two thieves waddled off with a trailer from a Lincoln landscaping business back in November. Lincoln Police are still searching for the culprits, who are seen in security video driving a Ford Explorer to the business near Sixth and Calvert Streets. The video then shows...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman sentenced for buying guns for felon boyfriend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman will spend more than a year behind bars for supplying her boyfriend, a convicted felon, with at least two guns. Kylie Thompson, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison for transferring firearms to a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
North Platte Telegraph
Teen victim at Lincoln man's sentencing: 'I never want another child to go through what I did'
From the counsel table Tuesday, Kenneth Farley's teenage victim described the aftermath of the abuse she faced at his hands as a life sentence before the Lincoln man learned he would get 55 to 70 years in prison for it. "The boogeyman is Kenneth Farley," the now-18-year-old woman said. She...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize over 300 pounds of marijuana in vehicle near Sidney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Pennsylvanians were arrested Monday after troopers found over 300 pounds of marijuana in their car near Sidney. Around 3:50 p.m., a trooper pulled over a speeding vehicle on a road just south of Dix, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The trooper then smelled...
