Fremont, NE

thebestmix1055.com

Fremont police arrest two following disturbance

Fremont police responded at 6:35 Wednesday night to a disturbance in a vehicle located in the 500 block of North Main Street. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Scott Stigge, 59, of Fremont for driving during revocation and Mallori MR Hamilton, 26, of Fremont for disturbing the peace, third-degree assault, assault on an officer, resisting arrest — second offense and disorderly conduct.
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Homeless man arrested for disorderly conduct

A homeless man was arrested for disorderly conduct on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:20 p.m., Fremont police investigated a disturbance complaint in the 3000 block of East 23rd Street. Contact was made with Jimmie L. Thompson Jr. 42, whom authorities had already received two calls on. He was subsequently arrested.
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Man faces multiple charges from Saturday

A Fremont man is facing multiple charges following an incident Saturday night. Officers responded at about 11:09 p.m. to a business in the 1300 block of East Cloverly Road in reference to an assault. An investigation was completed resulting in the arrest of David Perez-Catu, 41, of Fremont for disturbing...
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Police apprehend man for assault, disorderly conduct

A disturbance complaint led to a Fremont man’s arrest Sunday night. At about 9:24 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of North L Street in reference to a disturbance complaint. An investigation determined that an assault had taken place resulting in injury. Bartolo Solis Parlo, 21, of Fremont...
FREMONT, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Bombs shut down busy Lincoln highway after traffic stop

UPDATE, 5:20 a.m. — The area has reopened to traffic, but authorities remain on scene. Drivers should use extra caution traveling through the area until crews have cleared out. UPDATE: Two in custody after police find several explosives in northwest Lincoln. UPDATE, 4:45 a.m. — The Lincoln Police Department...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man gets 15 years in prison for selling meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison for selling meth across the city, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Manuel Gonzalez, 59, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

One person dead, one injured after fatal crash Wednesday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person died and another was injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The crash occurred at 3:23 p.m. near 38th and Cuming streets. Police said a westbound Infiniti sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it fatally struck...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha man killed in crash at 38th, Cuming streets

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has died following a crash at 38th and Cuming streets. Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection for a personal injury collision. A 2005 Infiniti G35X, driven by 20-year-old Reyah McFarland of Omaha, struck a 2015 Ford Escape. The driver...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple gunshots heard in Lincoln, door damaged

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A door was reportedly damaged by a bullet in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of N 56th St. and Fremont St. around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of gunshots being heard. Officers said they did not find any...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Norfolk man sentenced after getting caught with 5 pounds of meth

NORFOLK, Nebr. (KLKN) — A Norfolk man was sentenced last week to nearly 10 years in prison without parole for possessing nearly 5 pounds of meth. Once released from prison, Torey Benson, 41, will serve four years on supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Monday. On...
NORFOLK, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Milliken Park student found in possession of handgun

A Milliken Park Elementary student was found in possession of a handgun this morning, but all students and staff are safe. The incident happened at about 8 this morning. Fremont police were immediately called and took control of the situation. The initial investigation revealed the student believed the gun was...
iheart.com

Police Looking For Overnight Stabbing Suspect In North Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- Police are trying to figure out who's responsible for stabbing a woman in North Omaha. Police say a woman suffered serious injuries after being stabbed near 22nd and Browne in the Saratoga neighborhood around 1:00 a.m. Police say they think the suspect is also a woman but she hasn't been identified.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Thieves waltz away with trailer from Lincoln landscaping business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two thieves waddled off with a trailer from a Lincoln landscaping business back in November. Lincoln Police are still searching for the culprits, who are seen in security video driving a Ford Explorer to the business near Sixth and Calvert Streets. The video then shows...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman sentenced for buying guns for felon boyfriend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman will spend more than a year behind bars for supplying her boyfriend, a convicted felon, with at least two guns. Kylie Thompson, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison for transferring firearms to a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LINCOLN, NE

