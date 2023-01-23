Snow plow businesses in Metro Detroit see slow profits this winter

(CBS DETROIT) - A snow day could mean a payday for plow operators, and they say it's been a long time coming following this season's winter drought.

Curtis Jackson of 57 Lawn and Landscaping says business has been slow since the start of the season.

"People losing employees because bills gotta be paid," Jackson said. "I probably lost about three of them."

He says his company heavily depends on the weather and if there's no snow, oftentimes there's no business.

"It's hard to say what's going to happen," Jackson said.

"It's all about, you know, getting seasonal contracts. You get some seasonal contracts to make sure, it may sound crazy but, if it don't snow you still get paid."

According to the National Weather Service, Michigan saw approximately 9.6 inches of snow in January 2021.

This year, totals are down 40%.

"I done had days where they say, 'oh we're getting eight inches,' and I done went and spent a few grand on equipment and nothing," Jackson said. "You know, so that was tough because that's what happened to me earlier this winter."

And while forecasters are predicting more snow this week, Jackson says he's feeling optimistic.

In hopes that the weather turns in his favor.

"I want all the snow," Jackson said.

"Yup, like, give me all the snow. I know people like, 'aww why he praying for it,' because that's how I make my money. If you were in my business, you would feel like the same, you know."