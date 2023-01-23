ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow plow businesses in Metro Detroit see slow profits this winter

By Cryss Walker
 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - A snow day could mean a payday for plow operators, and they say it's been a long time coming following this season's winter drought.

Curtis Jackson of 57 Lawn and Landscaping says business has been slow since the start of the season.

"People losing employees because bills gotta be paid," Jackson said. "I probably lost about three of them."

He says his company heavily depends on the weather and if there's no snow, oftentimes there's no business.

"It's hard to say what's going to happen," Jackson said.

"It's all about, you know, getting seasonal contracts. You get some seasonal contracts to make sure, it may sound crazy but, if it don't snow you still get paid."

According to the National Weather Service, Michigan saw approximately 9.6 inches of snow in January 2021.

This year, totals are down 40%.

"I done had days where they say, 'oh we're getting eight inches,' and I done went and spent a few grand on equipment and nothing," Jackson said. "You know, so that was tough because that's what happened to me earlier this winter."

And while forecasters are predicting more snow this week, Jackson says he's feeling optimistic.

In hopes that the weather turns in his favor.

"I want all the snow," Jackson said.

"Yup, like, give me all the snow. I know people like, 'aww why he praying for it,' because that's how I make my money. If you were in my business, you would feel like the same, you know."

CBS Detroit

Snow Days: Are students "too soft" or is winter weather too tough? Metro Detroit educators weigh in

(CBS DETROIT) - Back in my day, sledding, snowboarding or even throwing snowballs, especially during the week, was often not an option.That's because back then, it took much more than a few inches of snow for school to cancel."So how come kids now-a-days are off far more than we used to?" I asked Loyola High School Principal Wyatt Jones.For him, the answer was simple."The opportunity to get to school may be limited. A lot of kids having to take public transportation, but also, I think this generation is a little soft,' Wyatt said. "Just meaning that if there is a...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

NEXT Winter Weather Alert: Winter storm impacting Southeast Michigan Wednesday

(CBS DETROIT) - Winter weather is upon us as snowy conditions take over Southeast Michigan. Travel on roadways will quickly deteriorate as snow intensifies by late morning. Heaviest of snowfall will begin at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Snow will come to an end as the system moves out this evening.  It is beautiful to look at however, traveling has been dangerous, with numerous accidents. Please use caution traveling today and stay safe. ·         Winter Storm Warnings have expanded and are currently in effect for Lenawee, Monroe, and Wayne Counties, and now also include...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Here's a list of snow emergencies declared in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - As Wednesday's winter storm begins, cities have started to declare snow emergencies. A snow emergency is usually declared when a certain amount of snow is predicted within a short period, which can cause hazardous driving conditions.Here are the snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit:Birmingham: Starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and will go through 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.Center Line: Starting at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and will end at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. Inkster: Starting at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and is in place until further notice.Taylor: Starting at...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
CBS Detroit

Winter Weather Alert: Storm arrives in SE Michigan Tuesday night, carries into Wednesday

(CBS DETROIT) - A potent Winter Storm is expected to strike Southeast Michigan throughout Wednesday.Winter Storm Warning starts from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.Winter Weather Advisory starts from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.Snow will start to arrive tonight after 2 a.m. Wednesday. The heaviest snowfall will happen between Wednesday morning and afternoon hours. Traveling will be dangerous, so please use caution and plan ahead for slick area roads.Higher totals of snowfall for Lenawee, Monroe and southeastern Wayne counties. (Areas under Winter Storm Warning). Those areas should check in between 4-8 inches. Areas north of that can expect 3-6 inches.It will also be windy on Wednesday tomorrow, with winds gusting over 30 mph. The snow will blow around causing reduced visibility.Your NEXT Weather team will have you covered through the storm, and the NEXT Weather Tracker will be driving around the area monitoring road conditions on Wednesday. Reach out to us if you would like the NEXT Weather Tracker to drive in your hometown.Send any snow reports and totals safely tomorrow if you can to your #NEXTWeather Team.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Buy weed, get free night skiing at Michigan resort

MOHAWK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A popular ski resort has partnered with Michigan's largest cannabis company to offer free night skiing with the purchase of its products. Starting on Jan. 26, Mount Bohemia is offering individuals who purchase Lume Cannabis Co. products free night skiing on Thursdays.The skiing will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. for the next six Thursdays. Individuals will need to show a Lume Cannabis Co. receipt from within the last five days.In addition, Mount Bohemia officials say season passholders will still be able to use their passes on Thursday nights.Mount Bohemia is located at 6532 Gay Lac La Belle Rd, Mohawk. For more information, visit here. 
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroiters host vigil for 29-year-old Tyre Nichols

(CBS DETROIT) - The death of Tyre Nichols hit the Metro Detroit community as they held a vigil Friday night for the 29-year-old.Chants like "No justice, no peace" could be heard in downtown Detroit. Dozens met at the Spirit of Detroit, to honor Nichols' life.Minutes before Memphis police released body cam footage showing the arrest of Nichols, Metro Detroiters voiced their concerns with police brutality."We know that only the people can put an end to this terror that black America is subjected to on a daily basis," said Mitchell Bonga, organizer of the vigil.With the officers involved in the alternation facing charges, some believe that isn't enough, especially since this isn't the first time America has seen similar incidents."We are sick and tired of having people die from a system that's supposed to protect us." said vigil attendee Sammie Lewis.Police brutality incidents have become more and more notable. Attendees believe now is the time for all races to speak up against violence. "It's crucial for everyone to stand up against this."
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: Raising Awareness for Organ Donations

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - As National Donate Life Month kicks off, four people at the forefront of the conversation appear on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" to t With 2,500 Michiganders awaiting an organ transplant, four people who have been impacted in various ways appear in a special encore edition of  CBS Detroit's "Michigan Matters" to talk about the importance of donors and raising awareness. Bruce Nicely, Vice President of Clinical Operations at Gift of Life Michigan, appears with Senior Producer/Host and talks about the need for organ and tissue donors. He also talked about what people who might be interested need to...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

This day in history: Michigan becomes 26th state in 1837

(CBS DETROIT) - Happy Birthday, Michigan! On this day in 1837, Michigan was admitted as the 26th state to the Union.Before becoming a state, Michigan was part of the Northwest Territory under the Ordinance of 1787. The Northwest Territory was made up of most of Wisconsin, all of Michigan, and northern areas of Indiana and Ohio. Then the boundaries of Michigan started changing due to other territories becoming states.Michigan became its own territory on Jan. 11, 1805, with the signature of President Thomas Jefferson, and Detroit was made the capital.After that, the War of 1812 ensued, and Michigan was turned over...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit nonprofit battles inflation while helping the community

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH (CBS DETROIT) - Inflation is just about hitting everyone's pocket. A Farmington Hills nonprofit is on a mission to ensure metro Detroiters don't go without."The eight communities that we serve are all feeling a bit of a struggle right now," said CARES executive director Todd Lipa.CARES, which stands for Community Action Resouces Empowerment Services, seeks to meet the needs of the community.The nonprofit has a food pantry that services eight cities in the metro area. But, no in-need family is turned away. "Food insecurity doesn't have a border. It doesn't know where to stop. And families are hurting,"...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

Salvation Army's Bed and Bread Club feeds thousands in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army is known for "doing the most good," and they're continuing their efforts to do just that for families in need.A great need impacting thousands in Metro Detroit is the lack of food. The organization is working to fulfil that need with the Bed and Bread Club.Chef Michael Block is the program's food service administrator. "The bed and bread program started 37 years ago, and it's just designed to nourish homeless people and people in need that live on the streets of Detroit," Block said. "Currently, there's 8-to-12,000 people in need on the streets of Detroit."More than 107,000 meals were served in 2022. This year, the Salvation Army is working to make an even greater impact."As you go on the routes there will be people in houses coming in need," Block said."You know, these are people that have to make a choice, a hard choice between feeding their family or keeping the heat on in the winter, keeping the water on or nourishment. And so the salvation army is here to make sure they get that nourishment."
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland County woman wins $1M on scratch off lottery ticket

(CBS DETROIT) - An Oakland County woman won $1 million after playing the Michigan Lottery's Double Diamond game. The 59-year-old woman purchased her ticket at the Shell gas station at 24839 Greenfield Road in Southfield. "I've been playing Double Diamond since it came out and have been very lucky on it, so I had a big feeling I would win big," said the lucky player. "I stopped and purchased some tickets in the morning and then put them in my purse to scratch when I got home later that day.""I was sitting in my living room scratching my tickets that night, and I scratched this Double Diamond ticket last. When I revealed the $1 million prize, I jumped up and started hollering! I had my husband look the ticket over because I thought I was seeing things."She recently claimed her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000. According to the Michigan Lottery, with her winnings, the woman plans to pay bills and then save the rest. She says she recently retired, and this prize money will be a nice financial cushion.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan expands program to help battle opioid epidemic

(CBS DETROIT) – The state of Michigan is making changes to a special program for people who have an opioid addiction and are on Medicaid. It can potentially help tens of thousands of MichigandersThe number of people dying in Michigan because of opioid overdose is higher than ever.According to the state's health department, there were 2,000 more deaths from drug overdoses than car crashes in 2018."It's bad nationally, it's bad in Michigan, but we are seeing some improvements in access to treatment," said Lindsey Naeyaert, state administrative manager with the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services. The state is adding...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Democrats pass over $1 billion in spending

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Legislature will set aside $200 million dollars out of its about $1 billion in spending for a paper mill in the Upper Peninsula, while also setting aside more money for the state's economic development fund.The spending legislation, which was passed late Thursday night by the newly Democrat-controlled Legislature, includes a $946 million spending plan and an additional $146 million to close out last year's budget, bringing the total spending to nearly $1.1 billion.Nearly $200 million in grant funding will be set aside for upgrades at the Escanaba Mill, located in the Upper Peninsula and operated...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

"Cut jobs": Firework stands not happy with proposed law

(CBS DETROIT) - There is new legislation in Lansing that if passed would further limit when Michiganders can set off fireworks. If it goes through, it would shorten the number of days you can legally use fireworks from 12-13 days to eight to nine days. Senate Bill 17 was introduced on the Senate floor last week and would only allow fireworks to be shot off on New Year's Eve, Memorial Day weekend, Fourth of July weekend and Labor Day weekend. Democratic Sen. Paul Wojno, of Warren, is one of the legislators who authored the bill. He sent CBS News Detroit the following statement:"Specifically, this legislation would...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Slotkin preps Senate run after winning tough reelection bid

LANSING, Mich.. (AP) — Just three months ago, Rep. Elissa Slotkin was one of the most vulnerable Democrats in Washington, fighting an expensive campaign for reelection in a Michigan district that Republicans were sure they could retake.That was all a distant memory recently as Slotkin sat beaming next to Sen. Debbie Stabenow at a Lansing luncheon commemorating Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Fresh off a surprisingly comfortable 5 percentage-point victory, Slotkin was eager to praise Stabenow, the dean of Michigan Democrats, whose Senate seat is suddenly open after the four-term senator announced her plans to retire."She knows what it takes to win and...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

EPA plans to stop 6 power plants from dumping toxic coal ash into unlined ponds

The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced it plans to stop six coal-fired power plants, including two in Michigan, from continuing to dump coal ash into unlined ponds.The agency announced it is proposing to deny the following plants' applications to continue using unlined ponds to dump coal ash.Belle River Power Plant, China Township, MichiganCoal Creek Station, Underwood, North DakotaConemaugh Generating Station, New Florence, PennsylvaniaCoronado Generating Station, St. Johns, ArizonaMartin Lake Steam Electric Station, Tatum, TexasMonroe Power Plant, Monroe, MichiganThe Monroe Power Plant and Belle River Power Plant are expected to be retired in 2035 and 2040 respectively, according to the...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer to call for pre-K for all 4-year-olds

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce a plan during her State of the State speech Wednesday to provide prekindergarten education for all 4-year-olds in Michigan in an attempt to help families with rising costs.The plan, which Whitmer has pushed since she first ran for governor in 2018, could become a reality with Democrats in full control of the state government for the first time in decades.Building on the state's Great Start Readiness Program covering at-risk children of low-income families, the proposal would ensure all 110,000 of the state's 4-year-olds can attend prekindergarten. The plan would save families on...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

2 Ohio men arrested in 1997 Lenawee County cold case

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police say two men from Ohio were arrested nearly 26 years after human remains were found in Lenawee County.Police say the two brothers were arrested on Jan. 24 with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, who located them. On Jan. 17, the state Attorney General's office issued arrest warrants for the men for murder.MSP did not release the suspects' names.The remains were found in November 1997 in the victim's field in Blissfield Township. Police say his head and hands had been removed, which made identifying him difficult.Police say the victim was a farmer and did not release any further details on his identity.An investigation is ongoing. Police say there may be potential charges against people who assisted with either the crime itself or covering it up.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Larry Rothman at 313-407-9379.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

2 charged in 1997 Michigan murder of headless man; victim still unidentified

Two brothers were arrested this week on murder charges in connection to a 1997 Michigan cold case in which a man's headless and handless body was found in a cornfield, authorities said. Brothers Richardo Sepulveda, 51, and Michael Sepulveda, 49, both from Ohio, were arrested Monday on charges including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to maim and tampering with evidence, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday. The two were apprehended by U.S. Marshals and are awaiting extradition to Michigan. On Nov. 19, 1997, officers were called to a field in Blissfield Township by a farmer...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Court of Appeals rejects minimum pay raise for tipped workers

(CBS DETROIT) - A 2018 ballot initiative that would have raised Michigan's minimum wage for workers and tipped workers has been reversed by the state's appeals court.The three-judge Court of Appeals panel reversed a lower court's decision to allow the minimum wage for workers to be raised to $13.03 and to $11.73 for tipped workers. Some tipped workers said they would rather not get an hourly raise if that means giving up tips. Bionca King, a waitress at Zoe's Pancake House in Royal Oak, said she hopes the minimum wage for tipped workers doesn't get raised to $11.73. She would rather...
MICHIGAN STATE
