Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission gearing up for busy 2023

From left, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard greets Commissioners Ed Newsome and Russell Gray before the commission's meeting Monday.

ALBANY — With new staff hired, including a director of operations, the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission is ready to hit the ground running, and one of the agency’s priorities is finding some ground on which to locate the next big project.

The city/county economic development commission also is implementing a new strategic plan and focusing on not only bringing in new businesses and manufacturers but ensuring those who are here can be successful, EDC President and CEO Jana Dyke told Dougherty County Commissioners on Monday.