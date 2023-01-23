ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Sean Payton reportedly to interview for Cardinals head coaching job

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LEReE_0kOaAHQe00

The Sean Payton interview tour will continue this week, this time with the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports.

This would be Payton's fourth interview this offseason after the former New Orleans Saints coach met with the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. The only team without a head coach Payton hasn't met with yet is the Indianapolis Colts.

Arizona is an attractive landing spot for Payton because of the team's stability at quarterback and general manager. The team locked up Kyler Murray this past offseason, though he'll be recovering from an ACL tear suffered earlier this season. The Cardinals also recently hired former Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots executive Monti Ossenfort as the team's newest GM.

But are the Cardinals the best landing spot for Payton? There are still a lot of uncertainties on the roster and it's unclear how much control Payton would be looking for in shaping the team. Payton might prefer a team either with more veterans (like the Broncos) or more ambiguity and thus more room for molding (like the Panthers or Texans). Arizona also plays in the always-competitive NFC West, which is a much harder division than, say the NFC South (which Payton coached in for years) or the AFC South.

It will cost a lot to get Payton as well. Any team would likely have to give the Saints at least a first-round pick for the ability to hire him. Payton also reportedly wants a four-year deal worth $20-25 million per season.

There is also the ever-looming possibility that the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job opens up after Mike McCarthy failed to lead the team further in the playoff. Though, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterated after the divisional loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday that his faith in McCarthy hadn't changed after the defeat.

In the interim, though, Payton will have his choice of teams he'd be willing to coach next year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicts Tom Brady's More-Likely Team

Tom Brady faces a couple of massive decisions this offseason. He first needs to figure out whether he's going to play again. If he decides to, he'll then have to figure out what team he will play for. The legendary quarterback is set to be a free agent in March since his contract with the Tampa Bay ...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys

According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Stephen A. Smith makes bold Aaron Rodgers, Jets declaration

One of the hotter discussions in the NFL right now is the future of Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer, may not be long for Green Bay anymore. His up-in-the-air status has many wondering if he’s going to be traded or leave football entirely. An idea that’s floated around sounds eerily familiar to Green Bay Packers fans: trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith kind of likes the idea a whole lot.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts Jets horrible coaching move

It was clear that the New York Jets were in need of a new offensive coordinator heading into the offseason, but it’s safe to say that fans aren’t too happy with the choice the team made. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the...
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names The Problem With Dallas Cowboys

There are bigger problems in Dallas than Mike McCarthy if you ask Colin Cowherd. In the aftermath of the Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the Niners over the weekend, many have called for McCarthy's job. But the syndicated radio host believes once again people are blaming the wrong guy. Mike McCarthy won 12 ...
DALLAS, TX
msn.com

Bomani Jones perfectly explains Brock Purdy's amazing good luck with 49ers

Bomani Jones has something in common with Brock Purdy. On Tuesday night's “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the host asked Jones if Purdy will ever come back to Earth. The HBO and ESPN personality compared the 49ers QB's winning streak to his own Emmy — an award he says he just got for being there.
Yardbarker

Eagles primed to exploit a major weakness in the 49ers defense

If there was one major takeaway from the Eagles’ playoff matchup against the New York Giants, it was the success of Philadelphia’s 4-headed rushing attack. Miles Sanders and Kenny Gainwell led what looked to be an unstoppable ground game all the way to victory, silencing rumors that the Eagles offense might start the playoffs looking disjointed. While the performance of Jalen Hurts may very well tip the scales, the road to another Super Bowl appearance will be paved by the ground attack.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor

In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

49ers' Purdy reveals most unexpected lesson NFL has taught him

If you were wondering why 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has maintained a poised and confident nature since taking over as a starter, it’s not on accident. The 23-year-old is on the verge of rewriting NFL history and is one win away from taking the 49ers’ storybook 2022 season to Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
35K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy