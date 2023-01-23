ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Holy Crap Billy Idol Is Coming To Clearwater April 21st!

By Ethan
 4 days ago
It looks like Billy has been listening to me on the radio, because he clearly heard me asking him to book some solo tour dates after he had to pull off the 2022 Journey/Toto tour. And now he has! He’s got a whole tour booked but obviously I’m most excited that he’ll be live at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater April 21st!!!

He’ll also play in Hollywood, Orlando, St. Augustine, and other places and you can see those dates here.

But I finally get to see the Idol himself live!!!!! Life is pretty sweet sometimes. Here’s the lowdown on on-sales and fan club stuff, PLUS there are meet-n-greets with Billy AND Steve Stevens!

2023 Spring Tour Date Presales:

  • Ticket and VIP Package presales for all 2023 spring tour dates (except March 20 and May 20) run from Wednesday, January 25 at 10 am local venue time until Thursday, January 26 at 10 pm local venue time. Use passcode: CAGE23
  • General public on sale for all shows (except March 20 and May 20) is Friday, January 27 at 10 am local venue time.

Billy Idol and Steve Stevens VIP Meet & Greet Packages include:

  • Photo meet and greet with Billy Idol and Steve Stevens (socially distanced)
  • One premium ticket in first 10 rows OR one GA ticket (if venue is GA)
  • Commemorative VIP Laminate
  • Special VIP Item

VIP Packages for most 2023 spring tour dates are available only while supply lasts. Use ticket links to check VIP package availability.

