Novak Djokovic feeling ‘good enough to win the tournament’, says former coach Boris Becker

Novak Djokovic continues to defy a hamstring injury en route to a tenth Australian open title.

Boris Becker, Eurosport expert and former coach of Novak Djokovic reacted to the nine-time winner’s win over Alex de Minaur, calling his form good enough to win a record tenth title in Melbourne.

Concern has been growing for Djokovic after he picked up a hamstring injury earlier this month which threatened his Australian Open participation entirely.

The 35-year-old’s left leg has been heavily strapped throughout the tournament and further worry was generated when Djokovic admitted the injury was ‘not good at all’ after his second round match against Enzo Couacaud.

However, Djokovic dropped just five games as he dismantled de Minaur for a 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 victory on Monday, and Becker praised his ability to get the job done quickly while adopting an aggressive playing style to protect his thigh.

''He did everything right, won quickly, played offensively and protected his thigh,’’ Becker said on Eurosport Germany’s Matchball Becker.

‘’He wasn't put under much strain in the two hours. He took it up a notch.

‘’The question before the match was: how is his thigh? He gave the answer himself: good enough to win the tournament - and that's the most important news for all Djokovic fans.''

Becker also recognised that Djokovic's team appear to be more relaxed following a tense and uncertain 48 hours after his last match as the Serbian had recently announced that he would be taking it 'day by day'.

''It is noticeable that the whole team is more relaxed. There are jokes being made. Sure, the tension was high in the last 48 hours - also the pressure from outside and the question: is it an injury or is it not? These questions were answered today.''

