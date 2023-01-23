8 Absolutely Stunning Photos of Kelsey Merritt in Great Exuma, Bahamas

The Filipino model made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2019.

Filipino model Kelsey Merritt made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2019 in Great Exuma, Bahamas with Laretta Houston. She returned to be featured in the magazine in ’20 and ’21.

Merritt is best known for her work with Revolve and Victoria’s Secret. She made history by becoming the first Filipino model to walk the runway in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Currently, Merritt actively engages with her 1.7 million Instagram followers. She frequently posts her outfits of the day, modeling photos and her ski and surf adventures. The model is also an advocate for body positivity and often shares photos of her stretch marks.

Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated