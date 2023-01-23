Damian Lillard Takes A Shot At Patrick Beverley, Calls Him 'Flip' From 'Above The Rim' Movie

Damian Lillard took to social media to keep firing shots at Patrick Beverley.

Damian Lillard and Patrick Beverley were very entertained with each other on Sunday night as they went at it during the Los Angeles Lakers' big win over the Portland Trail Blazers, 121-112, at Moda Center, returning from a 25-point deficit to beat Lillard and co. at home.

Beverley had the last laugh in the game , but they went at it during the entire match, exchanging jabs and with Lillard even threatening Beverley about beating him if he didn't calm down.

Bev also had fun, taunting Lillard as the game ended and the Lakers completed their comeback win. These two have been trading shots for a while now, as it all started during the 2020 NBA Bubble, where Lillard starred in a controversial moment with Paul George and Patrick Beverley .

Damian Lillard Fires Back At Patrick Beverley After Heated Exchange During Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game

Last year, the former Rookie of the Year called out Beverley for taking shots at Chris Paul , wondering what was wrong with Beverley. Now, things got more interesting, as Lillard and Bev were about to get physical during this duel, which didn't sit well with anybody.

Following the match, Beverley kept taking shots at Lillard, saying that the shooter didn't have a good night against him.

"If he would have cooked me you would have said, 'I couldn't guard him.' But he misses a couple shots and it's a 'slow shooting night.' 'Good job on Dame' sounds better."

Lillard heard these comments and issued a short but hilarious response, comparing Beverley to a fictional crackhead from the movie 'Above the Rim.'

"Con man. Flip from above the rim," Dame quote-tweeted the video.

It's pretty obvious that there's no love between these two, and neither player does anything to change that. In the end, Beverley got the win, but Dame will be ready to get his revenge the next time they clash on the court... Or anywhere else.

