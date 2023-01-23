ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Transforms Tiny Space Into the Ultimate Bunk Bed Nook

By Isabell Rivera
 4 days ago

If you have a loft space in your home, but don't really know what to do with it as it is too small to be functional - keep on scrolling! You'd be surprised to find out what can be done with small spaces.

TikTok creator Nicole Gilroy shares in her video, a genius way how to turn a small loft space into an extra guest room. Let's check it out!

Wow! What a cool idea and transformation.

As you can see in the video, Nicole and her husband took some extra space from the vaulted hallway and built a platform to form a sleeping nook, with customized bunk beds.

Genius!

It might just fit people who are 5'5 tall or kids, but it is now functional and they used all that dead space, they had.

The first step required them to sand the floors, then break the walls to create extra space, paint everything in the color they desired, and create the platforms to eventually become beds, including a customized ladder.

And the finishing results are cozy, but rustic due to the wooden bars that go across. It reminds us a little bit of a barn house.

So adorable.

To create something like this in your home, you would need some tools to break through the wall, some scrap wood, and some paint, which can all be purchased at your local hardware store, or a Home Depot.

Looks fairly easy to accomplish. No?

We always love a great upgrade!

Related
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
Tyla

Woman shares 'genius' trick that makes your clothes dry faster

Drying your clothes in the cold winter months without the help of a tumble dryer can be a nightmare, but one woman has a quick solution. Watch the video below:. The only item you need is probably something you already have in the house. “Want to dry your clothes a...
