Woman Transforms Tiny Space Into the Ultimate Bunk Bed Nook

If you have a loft space in your home, but don't really know what to do with it as it is too small to be functional - keep on scrolling! You'd be surprised to find out what can be done with small spaces.

TikTok creator Nicole Gilroy shares in her video, a genius way how to turn a small loft space into an extra guest room. Let's check it out!

Wow! What a cool idea and transformation.

As you can see in the video, Nicole and her husband took some extra space from the vaulted hallway and built a platform to form a sleeping nook, with customized bunk beds.

Genius!

It might just fit people who are 5'5 tall or kids, but it is now functional and they used all that dead space, they had.

The first step required them to sand the floors, then break the walls to create extra space, paint everything in the color they desired, and create the platforms to eventually become beds, including a customized ladder.

And the finishing results are cozy, but rustic due to the wooden bars that go across. It reminds us a little bit of a barn house.

So adorable.

To create something like this in your home, you would need some tools to break through the wall, some scrap wood, and some paint, which can all be purchased at your local hardware store, or a Home Depot.

Looks fairly easy to accomplish. No?

We always love a great upgrade!

