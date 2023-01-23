Read full article on original website
Beirut port blast justice postponed as renewed probe is rejected
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's top public prosecutor on Wednesday charged the Beirut port blast investigating judge and ordered the release of those detained in connection with the explosion, after rejecting the judge's surprise resumption of the probe. The moves by Ghassan Oweidat signal escalating opposition by Lebanon's ruling establishment to...
Former U.S. VP Pence says he takes responsibility for documents found at home
(Reuters) -Former Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday he had not been aware that classified documents were at his Indiana home and said he takes "full responsibility" for the security breach. Pence, speaking at Florida International University in Miami, said a review was conducted of his personal records after...
U.S. blocks entry to those 'undermining' Nigerian democracy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday said it is restricting entry to people "believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria" and their family members ahead of that country's elections this year. "Additional persons who undermine the democratic process in Nigeria — including in...
Russia Ukraine Invasion Anniversary, ADVISORY
Feb. 24, 2023, will mark the first anniversary of Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine that has killed thousands, forced millions of people from their homes, destroyed infrastructure, and upended international norms, world economy and alliances. The Associated Press will offer a number of text, photo and video stories leading up...
UPDATE 9-Seven killed in synagogue attack as West Bank violence spirals
Bodies lie on road outside synagogue after gunman opens fire. Attack follows deadly raid in West Bank city of Jenin. No claim of responsibility, Hamas says response to Jenin raid. (Adds quotes, background, detail) By Henriette Chacar and Nidal al-Mughrabi. JERUSALEM/GAZA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A Palestinian gunman killed at...
Ukraine officials who shirk wartime duties will be quickly removed -Zelenskiy aide
(Reuters) - Ukrainian government officials who shirk their duties during wartime will be quickly removed, a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday amid a crack down on corruption. More than a dozen officials have been removed this week following a series of scandals and graft allegations. Political...
CORRECTED-FTX opposes new bankruptcy investigation as it probes Bankman-Fried connections
(Corrects name of group with Washington, D.C., headquarters to Guarding Against Pandemics instead of Mind the Gap, paragraph 4) ZURICH/LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - FTX has objected to a U.S. Department of Justice request for an independent investigation into the once-prominent crypto exchange's collapse, saying it is already conducting a wide-ranging probe that includes family members of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
US infiltrates big ransomware gang: 'We hacked the hackers'
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has at least temporarily dismantled the network of a prolific ransomware gang it infiltrated last year, saving victims including hospitals and school districts a potential $130 million in ransom payments, Attorney General Merrick Garland and other U.S. officials announced Thursday. “Simply put, using lawful...
California massacres show limits of strict state gun laws
(Reuters) - In a span of less than 72 hours, a massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio and a killing spree at two farms in Half Moon Bay left California in anguish. One man carried out his attack with a gun banned by the state, while the other used a gun he legally owned, police said.
U.S. blocks firearms sellers from selling machine gun converters
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice said it obtained a court order blocking two firearms companies from imperiling public safety by illegally selling devices to convert AR-15-type rifles into machine guns. U.S. District Judge Nina Morrison in Brooklyn on Wednesday issued a temporary restraining order against Florida-based...
Missouri Senate GOP backs bills on transgender children
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The leader of Missouri's state Senate on Thursday said Republican senators are unified against letting transgender girls play on girls' sports teams. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden's comments to reporters on Thursday signal that restrictions on what teams transgender student athletes can play...
