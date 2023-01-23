Read full article on original website
These Are The Most Venomous Animals In Iowa
There are plenty of known dangerous animals in Iowa. In fact, it is so well known that there are already plenty of lists about them. These animals are obviously best to keep your distance from. Some animals however are a bit smaller in Iowa, but still very dangerous, and even venomous.
More Sonic Drive-Ins Could Be Coming To Eastern Iowa
Crushed ice and fast food fans in eastern Iowa, Sonic Drive-In has some news for you. Nik Bhakta, who owns more than 100 Sonic Drive-Ins, told The Gazette, that he hopes to open 10 locations in Eastern Iowa. They will be in Iowa City, Davenport, and Des Moines. If all goes to plan the first ones should open by the end of the year. Iowa City and Coralville are expected to get three or four of the 10 new locations. It's not been announced where a new one would go in Davenport.
Yes… Snow Fleas Are Real And In Iowa
Hopefully, this story doesn't make you feel too itchy, but I learned something new, and I don't want to be the only one who suffers from this knowledge. Fun Fact: Snow fleas are a thing, and if it snows where you live, there is a chance you just might run into them. Good news though... they aren't nearly as bad as real fleas.
These “World’s Largest” Objects Are All In The Same Illinois Town
There seems to be a lot of unique "world's largest" objects out there. There are also a few less cool ones as well. The point is... if there is an object out there, you can probably find a "world's largest" for that thing. Did that make sense? I hope so,...
These Famous Abandoned Spots In Illinois Are Slowly Withering Away
Illinois has a lot of memorable places that have gone into ruins over time. Many places either shut down after they passed their prime, or were destroyed by a natural disaster. These spots are still incredibly popular and are still talked about to this day. Sadly many are falling apart,...
Iowa, You Have To Stop Doing These Annoying Things On Dating Apps Now
Valentine's Day is coming up fast so if you want a date, here's what not to do on dating apps in Iowa. I decided to get back on the dating apps when I moved to the QC. I thought it had to be better than my hometown in Arkansas. I procrastinated that but now I've been back on them for a couple of months now and it took about a week to remember why I got off of them in the first place. The ungodly amount of profiles that have the same ridiculous cliches. The small talk. The lack of creativity. Oy.
