ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott join virtual TGL golf league

By Tom VanHaaren
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SkKNn_0kOZxneY00

PGA Tour players Collin Morikawa and Adam Scott have been added to the roster of players in the TGL golf league started by Tiger Woods , Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley.

The league will feature six teams of three PGA Tour players that will showcase team competitions on a virtual golf course in a tech-infused arena. Morikawa and Scott join Woods, McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm as the current lineup of featured players.

"During my amateur and collegiate golf career, I loved team play and the added energy it brought to my game -- especially in match play. That has only been elevated with the opportunities I have had to represent the U.S. in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, and I am looking forward to being a part of a TGL team next year as well," Morikawa said in a statement. "Beyond that, I think the design of TGL to provide sports fans the world's best in a weekly, primetime golf competition, from start-to-end in only two hours, will appeal to a broader spectrum of casual golf fans and introduce our sport to younger fans."

The league, partnered with the PGA Tour, will begin in January 2024 and will play in prime time on Monday nights. It will consist of 15 regular-season matches, followed by semifinals and finals, and will be played in a virtual venue in front of a live audience.

Woods, McIlroy and McCarley announced in August the formation of TMRW Sports, which will run the TGL league and worked with the PGA Tour to create the idea.

As the PGA Tour continues to evolve and adapt to new strategies for its players, the TGL league will provide the 18 tour players an opportunity to earn more money while committing to only two hours of play each week.

"As professional golf continues to evolve, I am excited to play a part in its future for golfers and fans alike," Scott said in a statement. "Therefore, I am excited to compete within TGL and look forward to sharing the stage in the new Palm Beach venue with my fellow teammates and competitors."

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Golf Digest

This video of Patrick Reed throwing a tee at Rory McIlroy is the belated Christmas gift golf fans needed

Tuesday was a difficult time for golf fans who learned of a horrifying act of violence between two of the best players in the world on a driving range. It was reported that Patrick Reed threw not a punch, but a tee(!) at Rory McIlroy. Oh, the humanity. Fortunately, McIlroy sustained no injuries from this senseless assault, but it was still traumatic for everyone involved.
Golf Digest

Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)

The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
The Comeback

LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course

Saudi Arabia will host the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship in a change after former President Donald Trump hosted the event in Miami in 2022. But news broke earlier this week that the championship will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. According to ESPN, “The LIV Golf League’s Read more... The post LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golf Digest

The Farmers Insurance Open finishes on Saturday again, and Justin Thomas jokingly makes the case for more short weeks

SAN DIEGO — While the scheduled Wednesday through Saturday playing of last year’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines was originally met with some disappointment and skepticism—and then it nearly went into Sunday when the playoff between winner Luke List and Will Zalatoris ran late—there wasn’t a lot of complaining on the players’ end.
SAN DIEGO, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Baseball Player and Manager Dies

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of former Major League Baseball player Bert Pena, who died at the age of 63 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Pena, born Adalberto Pena Rivera in Santurce, Puerto Rico in 1959, had a notable career in baseball, playing 88 games over six seasons with the Houston Astros between 1981 and 1987. He was known for his defensive skills, and spent most of his professional career in the Houston Astros' minor league system, including several seasons with the Triple-A Tucson Toros.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jon Rahm has a chance to complete a rare PGA Tour feat (that Tiger Woods accomplished 14 times)

Plain and simple, Jon Rahm is on an absolute heater right now. The 28-year-old has won four of his last six events, including his last two starts on the PGA Tour at last week’s American Express and the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks prior. This week Rahm is in the Farmers Insurance Open field at Torrey Pines in San Diego and is looking for a rare three-peat.
SAN DIEGO, CA
BBC

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates

Rory McIlroy says Patrick Reed is not "living in reality" after the American tried to chat with him in Dubai despite his lawyers serving the world number one a court summons on Christmas Eve. McIlroy admitted ignoring Reed on the range before the Dubai Desert Classic. Reed, 32, says he...
Golf Digest

Jon Rahm celebrates latest win with soccer star Gareth Bale at Torrey Pines while eyeing the rare victory trifecta

SAN DIEGO — For superstitious reasons alone, there are players on the PGA Tour who wouldn’t have touched the question with any kind of thoughtful answer. It’s the silly “don’t speak of a no-hitter” mentality. Thankfully, Jon Rahm has never been that kind of guy. Ask him something and he’ll speak his mostly unfiltered opinion, whether he thinks you’ll agree or not.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

ESPN

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy