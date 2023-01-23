Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis sidelined with left ankle sprain

Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis has been sidelined with a sprained left ankle, but there's optimism he can return to the court within two weeks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

Porzingis suffered the injury in the third quarter of Saturday's win over the Orlando Magic . The Wizards on Monday officially listed the big man as week-to-week with the ankle sprain.

Porzingis is having a career year in Washington, averaging 22.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 34.8% from 3.

The Wizards entered Monday's games two losses back from the Chicago Bulls for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.