Maui County, HI

Project Graduation funding available for public and private high schools

An informational meeting for Project Graduation 2023 will be held virtually at 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, for interested Maui County public and private high schools. Maui County has allotted $41,700 for the program aimed at promoting alcohol and drug-free graduation celebrations after commencement. Maui Economic Opportunity is administering the program.
Maui cohort formed to help address the shortage of Licensed Practical Nurses

Kaiser Permanente, UNITE Here! Local 5, and the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College today announced the launch of their Practical Nurse Trainee Program, an 18-month program for current Kaiser Permanente employees who wish to pursue a career in the nursing field. The program’s inaugural cohort consists of 18 students,...
Mayor issues congratulatory certificate to George Kahumoku Jr.

George Kahumoku Jr. was presented with a Certificate of Congratulations from Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. during his 72nd birthday party at Tanteʻs Island Cuisine in Kahului on Saturday. The certificate congratulates the Grammy award winner on receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts....
KAHULUI, HI
Update: South Kīhei Road, Baldwin Beach Park, Central Maui Landfill remain closed

Baldwin Beach Park, Central Maui Landfill, S. Kīhei Road remain closed due to flooding. A portion of South Kīhei Road, Baldwin Beach Park in Pāʻia and the Central Maui Landfill will remain closed overnight, while officials assess damages from flooding caused by heavy rains that occurred Friday, Jan. 27.
Update: Police respond to terroristic threatening incident in Wailuku

The Maui Police Department has classified this morning’s incident at the Kalana O Maui County Building, as a first degree terroristic threatening incident, which is a Class C felony. The investigation is continuing. Update: 12:34 p.m., Jan. 25, 2023. Maui County officials have issued a statement following an investigation...
WAILUKU, HI
Heavy rains result in broken 2-inch water line in Kula, Maui

Due to heavy rains, a 2-inch water line broke and is running through a drain culvert on Kula Highway and Lower Kula Road. The Maui County of Water Supply reports that four houses will experience a water service outage through tomorrow morning as a result of the break. ARTICLE CONTINUES...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Waiehu Municipal Golf Course closed due to flooding

The Waiehu Municipal Golf Course closed on Thursday morning, Jan. 26 due to flooding. The National Weather Service reported that 0.64 inch of rain fell in the 12 hours ending at 11 a.m. Thursday. The County of Maui Parks and Recreation Department will assess conditions before determining when the course...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Flash flood warning for Maui

Radar detected heavy rain falling along the Haleakala slopes around 1 p.m. with one to two inches of rain occurring along windward slopes from Haiku to Hana.
HONOLULU, HI
Wet weekend expected with heavy showers and thunderstorms

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Cool and breezy northeast trade winds will continue over Kauai and Oahu overnight, keeping low clouds and light showers over windward areas. Cloudy and locally wet conditions will persist close to a surface trough near Maui County and the Big Island, with locally heavy rainfall expected overnight. This developing trough will linger […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Fire causes $1 million in damage to commercial building in Makawao

A structure fire reported on Monday night in Makawao caused an estimated $1,000,000 in damage to a commercial building and $200,000 in damage to its contents. The fire was reported at 11:13 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2023 at the 1100 block of Makawao Avenue. Personnel from the Maui Fire Department’s...
MAKAWAO, HI
Explosive-like devices found by Maui police responding to crash in Wailuku

WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- Maui police officer found multiple items that they thought were improvised explosive devices (IED) in a car while responding to the scene of an accident in Wailuku, Tuesday night. According to police, around 7:41 p.m., a 17-year-old driver lost control while traveling eastbound on Liholiho Street...
WAILUKU, HI
Adaptations Dance Theater presents Flamingos, Starlings & O’opu

Adaptations Dance Theater presents Flamingos, Starlings & O’opu, a sensory-friendly performance on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. at the Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku. This outdoor performance is designed to be inclusive and welcoming to children with sensory sensitivities and their families. Flamingos, Starlings & O’opu consists of three,...
WAILUKU, HI

