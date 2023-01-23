Hui O Ka Wai Ola has been keeping track of changes in water quality on Maui since 2016. Their data supports the efforts of the Department of Health to maintain a long-term record of nearshore water quality to inform efforts by state agencies and local nonprofit groups, like the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council, to reduce pollution impacts around the island.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO