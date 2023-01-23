Read full article on original website
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
dpgazette.com
Swearing At School Board Meeting
Newly sworn-in member Craig Phillips shaking hands with Superintendent Travis Hanson at the last School Board meeting. Meet Craig Phillips, the newest member of the Deer Park School District Board of Directors, ready to lead and advocate for schools while ensuring the needs of all students and families are met.
KXLY
Gonzaga Law School, UW Medical ends participation with U.S. News rankings
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Within the past few days, the Gonzaga University School of Law and University of Washington School of Medicine announced that they will no longer participate in the rankings made by the U.S. News and World Report. Both schools are following a number of other schools that have...
Shoshone News Press
'Cool Bus' takes North Idaho
Famed actress Mae West once said, "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough." Silver Valley native Jayson Frank is living life right by turning an amusing idea into reality using a Type-A bus, also known as a shorter school bus, into the perfect date night vehicle.
KREM
Students react to Spokane Public Schools incident response
Spokane Public Schools gave their statement on what happened after a fake threat affected Lewis and Clark High School. Now, the community gives their response.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane ballerina wins 1st place in Youth America Grand Prix, qualifies for international finals
SPOKANE, Wash. - Avery Denney, a 17-year-old dancer from Spokane, placed first in the senior division of the 2023 Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP). Her performance, one of 145 classical ballet solos, qualifies her for a coveted spot in the YAGP International Finals.The International Ballet Competition hosts the YAGP as part of their efforts to further dance education, acting as an audition and scholarship competition for professional dance schools around the globe.
cpmpawprints.org
The Murders of the four Idaho University Students
November 13, 2022 was the night of the 4 murders in the State of Idaho. The victims are Kylee Goncalves, she was 21 years old, born in Rathdrum, Idaho. Madison Mogen she was also 21 years old, born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Xana Kernodle, 20 years old, born in Post Falls, Idaho. Ethan Chapin is also 20 years old, born in Mount Vernon, Washington. More than 6 weeks after the four University of Idaho students were mysteriously stabbed to death in a house near the Moscow, Idaho, campus, a suspect was identified, named Bryan Kohberger and was taken into custody. Kohberger was identified as the person who committed this horrible crime, the police identified him because of his white Hyundai Elantra which was seen in a surveillance video after the murders. The Moscow police department said that Bryan Kohberger went by the victim’s house three times, before entering the area a fourth time at 4:04 a.m. Kohbergers phone showed that he was heading to Moscow before the murders, his phone was off from 2:47 a.m to 4:48 a.m, the affidavit said that ‘’is consistent with Kohberger attempting to conceal his location during the quadruple homicide.’’ Kohbergers phone records indicate that he went back to the house after 9 a.m., just five hours after the homicide murders; this is based on what the affidavit showed. The victims were stabbed multiple times, some of them had defensive wounds, and there was no sign of sexual assault, police said. Kohberger is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of three women and one man.
Gonzaga Bulletin
GU's power over WCC is waning; joining a new conference isn't the answer
For as long as most Gonzaga University students can remember, the men’s basketball team has ruled over the West Coast Conference with an iron fist. The Zags have won 20 WCC Championships since 1995, and in recent years, some have even suggested the program join a “more challenging” conference. GU reportedly engaged in talks with the Big-12, Pac-12 and Big East in the past year, but an agreement was never announced.
KXLY
Fairchild Airmen rescue person near Schweitzer Mountain
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- On January 3, airmen from the 36th Rescue Squadron successfully saved a person near the Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho. The team rescued an injured snowmobiler who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little food and water. The Squadron, which consists of two pilots, two...
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
KHQ Right Now
Truong sisters navigate season of change as Kaylynne starts at point guard while twin Kayleigh heals from injury
Kaylynne Truong is handing out plenty of assists these days, and not just on the basketball court. At home she’s running the floor with the vacuum cleaner and dishing out dinner. And when there’s an errand to run, it’s Kaylynne’s turn to drive. “That used to...
inlander.com
James Beard Foundation acknowledges Spokane chef Tony Brown and Pullman’s The Black Cypress
That puts Brown in excellent company locally and nationally. Previous local nominees include Chad White (Zona Blanca) in 2020 and 2022; Anna Vogel (Italia Trattoria) in 2018; Laurent Zirotti (Fleur de Sel) in 2017; Adam Hegsted (Wandering Table) in 2016; and Jeremy Hansen (Santé) in 2015. Nationally, the 36-year-old...
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
KXLY
Twenty-Seventh Heaven opening downtown Spokane location Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you looking for a nice tasty treat to try in downtown Spokane? Lucky for you, Twenty-Seventh Heaven Bakery is coming to downtown Spokane. The location moved from the South Hill to downtown Spokane in November, but their "formal" grand opening at the downtown Spokane location will be on Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m.
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
FOX 28 Spokane
Kootenai Health cardiac nurse diagnosed with Cardiac Sarcoidosis
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – One Kootenai Health cardiac nurse was recently diagnosed with Ventricular Tachycardia, a heart rhythm problem caused by irregular electrical signals in the heart’s lower chambers. Over the past year, her condition has grown worse and now she’s waiting for a heart transplant.
spokanepublicradio.org
Camp Hope residents, city of Spokane reach agreement on future closure
The city of Spokane, a group of Camp Hope residents, and a non-profit organization agreed today to settle a lawsuit over threats to clear the camp. Leading up to the November election, Spokane County and city officials threatened to clear the camp, located near I-90 in the eastern part of Spokane. They issued an initial November deadline – later revised to December – for everyone to leave.
KHQ Right Now
Fish, eat and profit! Program pays anglers to turn in pike heads caught in Lake Roosevelt
NESPELEM, Wash. - Lake Roosevelt has a pike problem. A program intended to help rid the lake of the invasive fish could make for some fun, tasty and profitable fishing trips for area anglers. The Northern Pike Reward Program pays anglers $10 per northern pike head turned in at designated...
KXLY
Beard Papa's opens Spokane Valley location on Saturday
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- A cream puff shop with Japanese roots and a delicious following is here in the Inland Northwest. Beard Papa’s is now in Spokane Valley and hosting a grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 28. Since 1999, Beard Papa’s has been baking cream puffs. The chain...
onekindesign.com
A lakeside paradise cabin with handcrafted details on Lake Coeur d’Alene
Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edwards Smith Construction has created this beautiful lakeside paradise cabin that is nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Set on Swede Bay, one of the most desirable Bays on Lake Coeur d’Alene, this rustic abode provides a heavenly retreat for family gatherings.
FOX 28 Spokane
The Watershed Music and Camping Festival returns to the Gorge Amphitheatre
GEORGE, Wash. – The Watershed Music and Camping Festival is set to return for its eleventh year to the Gorge Amphitheatre with headliners Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson and Keith Urban. The three day, two-stage festival will take place from Aug. 4-6 celebrating some of country music’s favorite artists.
