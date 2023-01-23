ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent’s Update: January 27

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for January 27, 2023, including International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Black History Month, National School Counselor, DEI Statement, Vaccination Clinic, William James College INTERFACE Referral Service Affiliation, The Help Line, Budget Update, Congratulations to BHS Students in track and Art, Budget Update, BEF Bash, District Calendar, and CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night, and Weather.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Biennial Community Art Show is Coming Back

The Bedford Free Public Library is bringing back its Biennial Community Art Show. The event, normally held every other year, has been on hold since 2019. The library has issued a Call for Artists, inviting local artists to participate in the juried art show and display their work in the library gallery this spring.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford School Committee Approves $47 Million Budget

The Bedford School Committee on Tuesday unanimously adopted a $46,970,981 million budget for fiscal year 2024, including a reduction of five teaching positions in Davis and Lane Schools in response to a student population shrinkage. The Finance Committee is scheduled to review the budget on Feb. 9. The version that...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

New Officers Join Bedford Police Force; Promotions on Horizon

There are a lot of moving parts on the personnel chart of the Bedford Police Department this month, with more to come, according to Chief of Police John Fisher:. Bedford resident Casey LaGrassa has graduated from the new municipal police academy in Lynnfield and is now field training with Officer Jason Kennedy. A Bedford High School graduate, she is the second female officer on the current rolls, Fisher said. “She told me she always wanted to be a police officer.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

BHS Winter History Fair on Thursday Night

One of Bedford High School’s signature annual academic exhibitions is scheduled to take place on Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the school library. The 19th Winter History Fair, sponsored by the BHS Social Studies Department, is a public exhibition of projects prepared by students in the high-honors United States II history classes.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Committees Endorse Gun Violence Prevention Campaign

The School Committee this week unanimously endorsed the fledgling Bedford Safe Campaign for Gun Violence Prevention. The Planning Board added its endorsement at a separate meeting. “These are conversations that have been happening across the country,” Heidi Porter, Director of the town’s Department of Health and Human Services, told the...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Celebrating the Year of the Rabbit

Earlier in the week saw the first new moon, marking the lunar New Year, celebrated widely in many countries across the globe, as well as by diasporic communities residing in Bedford. In the Chinese tradition, the lunar new year is known as 春节 (chūn jié), directly translating as the Spring Festival.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night on Feb. 10

CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars has scheduled its annual fundraising Trivia Night for Friday, Feb. 10, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Once again, this year’s event will be virtual. Registration is accessible through this link: https://bedfordma.dollarsforscholars.org/index.php?section=chapterWebsite&action=main&fwID=1269. CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars is a volunteer community organization that awards...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Short Takes from the Library Trustees January Meeting

As people feel more comfortable going out and about, foot traffic in the Bedford Free Public Library hit a total high mark of 767 on a recent Wednesday, according to Director Richard Callaghan. Wednesday is also a school half day which means the Library plays host to a large number of students. And to Library staff that is a welcome sign of a return to normalcy.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Housing Partnership Reaffirms Vote in Favor of Carlisle Road Development

The Bedford Housing Partnership Wednesday unanimously reaffirmed its December vote of support for a proposed 139-unit Carlisle Road housing development. https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/2022/12/housing-partnership-gives-the-nod-to-carlisle-road-project/. However, the panel added a clause encouraging eventual expansion of the number of affordable units. Support from the Partnership is key because it’s one of the requirements for a...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Luis Fernandez-Herlihy, M.D.

Luis Fernandez-Herlihy, M.D., of Bedford died on Jan. 23, 2023, two weeks shy of his 97th birthday. “Lu” was born in San Diego, but spent his childhood traveling around South America and Europe with his parents, Graciela Herlihy and Luis Fernandez-Macgregor, a Mexican diplomat. He attended St. Louis University...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Large Bedford Crowd Honors Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King

A large crowd of 80 people from many segments of the Bedford community came to the student center at Middlesex Community College campus on Monday morning to take part in the seventh annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Day breakfast and ceremony. The event was sponsored by Bedford Embraces Diversity.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

