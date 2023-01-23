There are a lot of moving parts on the personnel chart of the Bedford Police Department this month, with more to come, according to Chief of Police John Fisher:. Bedford resident Casey LaGrassa has graduated from the new municipal police academy in Lynnfield and is now field training with Officer Jason Kennedy. A Bedford High School graduate, she is the second female officer on the current rolls, Fisher said. “She told me she always wanted to be a police officer.”

BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO