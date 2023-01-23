Read full article on original website
Superintendent’s Update: January 27
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for January 27, 2023, including International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Black History Month, National School Counselor, DEI Statement, Vaccination Clinic, William James College INTERFACE Referral Service Affiliation, The Help Line, Budget Update, Congratulations to BHS Students in track and Art, Budget Update, BEF Bash, District Calendar, and CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night, and Weather.
Biennial Community Art Show is Coming Back
The Bedford Free Public Library is bringing back its Biennial Community Art Show. The event, normally held every other year, has been on hold since 2019. The library has issued a Call for Artists, inviting local artists to participate in the juried art show and display their work in the library gallery this spring.
Residents Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Bedford Library
The annual Lunar New Year event at the Bedford Free Library returned in person on Saturday, Jan. 21, to an excited and joyous crowd. More than 100 participants visited the library throughout the afternoon, engaging in a number of crafts and games and enjoying a spectacular musical performance. Nicole Monk,...
Bedford Kids Rise to the Challenge at Local Destination Imagination Event
In five minutes or less, could you come up with a series of sales pitches including how to sell a feather duster to a mermaid, could you build a three-foot tower out of clothespins and pipe cleaners?. These were two of the challenges presented to some of the teams of...
Bedford School Committee Approves $47 Million Budget
The Bedford School Committee on Tuesday unanimously adopted a $46,970,981 million budget for fiscal year 2024, including a reduction of five teaching positions in Davis and Lane Schools in response to a student population shrinkage. The Finance Committee is scheduled to review the budget on Feb. 9. The version that...
New Officers Join Bedford Police Force; Promotions on Horizon
There are a lot of moving parts on the personnel chart of the Bedford Police Department this month, with more to come, according to Chief of Police John Fisher:. Bedford resident Casey LaGrassa has graduated from the new municipal police academy in Lynnfield and is now field training with Officer Jason Kennedy. A Bedford High School graduate, she is the second female officer on the current rolls, Fisher said. “She told me she always wanted to be a police officer.”
Bedford Seventh Grader Again a Global Winner in NASA Challenge
For the second time in two years, a John Glenn Middle School seventh grader is part of a team of four students that has won a global championship in the 2022 NASA Space Apps Challenge – a worldwide art and science competition. Hanna Suzuki said her group “studied space...
BHS Winter History Fair on Thursday Night
One of Bedford High School’s signature annual academic exhibitions is scheduled to take place on Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the school library. The 19th Winter History Fair, sponsored by the BHS Social Studies Department, is a public exhibition of projects prepared by students in the high-honors United States II history classes.
Committees Endorse Gun Violence Prevention Campaign
The School Committee this week unanimously endorsed the fledgling Bedford Safe Campaign for Gun Violence Prevention. The Planning Board added its endorsement at a separate meeting. “These are conversations that have been happening across the country,” Heidi Porter, Director of the town’s Department of Health and Human Services, told the...
First Parish Lyceum to Feature Ukrainian-Born Bedford Resident Vlad Shapiro
The free Lyceum series continues from 1 to 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 29 at First Parish on the Common with Bedford resident Vlad Shapiro, a Ukrainian-American from Kyiv, who will present “Ukraine 101: Root causes of the Russian invasion in context-Ukraine’s history, culture, and people.”. There will...
Celebrating the Year of the Rabbit
Earlier in the week saw the first new moon, marking the lunar New Year, celebrated widely in many countries across the globe, as well as by diasporic communities residing in Bedford. In the Chinese tradition, the lunar new year is known as 春节 (chūn jié), directly translating as the Spring Festival.
Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night on Feb. 10
CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars has scheduled its annual fundraising Trivia Night for Friday, Feb. 10, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Once again, this year’s event will be virtual. Registration is accessible through this link: https://bedfordma.dollarsforscholars.org/index.php?section=chapterWebsite&action=main&fwID=1269. CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars is a volunteer community organization that awards...
Promotion, Graduation Strengthen Bedford Fire Department
A new officer and a new firefighter joined the Bedford Fire Department last week. Chief David Grunes announced the promotion of Lt. Mark Casey to captain. Casey, a 15-year member of the department, will serve as shift commander of Group 4. The newest member of Group 4 is Firefighter Dan...
Minister: Protest Part of ‘a Larger Conversation about Racial Inequity’
The man who donated Faneuil Hall to the City of Boston in 1742 had “one and only claim to fame. He made a lot of money – and much of that money was made in the slave trade,” the Rev. John Gibbons of Bedford asserted. That’s why...
Short Takes from the Library Trustees January Meeting
As people feel more comfortable going out and about, foot traffic in the Bedford Free Public Library hit a total high mark of 767 on a recent Wednesday, according to Director Richard Callaghan. Wednesday is also a school half day which means the Library plays host to a large number of students. And to Library staff that is a welcome sign of a return to normalcy.
Bedford Housing Partnership Reaffirms Vote in Favor of Carlisle Road Development
The Bedford Housing Partnership Wednesday unanimously reaffirmed its December vote of support for a proposed 139-unit Carlisle Road housing development. https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/2022/12/housing-partnership-gives-the-nod-to-carlisle-road-project/. However, the panel added a clause encouraging eventual expansion of the number of affordable units. Support from the Partnership is key because it’s one of the requirements for a...
An Obituary: Luis Fernandez-Herlihy, M.D.
Luis Fernandez-Herlihy, M.D., of Bedford died on Jan. 23, 2023, two weeks shy of his 97th birthday. “Lu” was born in San Diego, but spent his childhood traveling around South America and Europe with his parents, Graciela Herlihy and Luis Fernandez-Macgregor, a Mexican diplomat. He attended St. Louis University...
Large Bedford Crowd Honors Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King
A large crowd of 80 people from many segments of the Bedford community came to the student center at Middlesex Community College campus on Monday morning to take part in the seventh annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Day breakfast and ceremony. The event was sponsored by Bedford Embraces Diversity.
Weather Conditions Impacting Trash & Recycling Collection in Bedford
The Town’s trash and recycling contractor, Republic Services, notified the Bedford DPW that they needed to pause collection this afternoon due to deteriorating weather conditions. Public Works will work with the contractor to complete the week’s trash and recycling collection as soon as possible. If possible, residents should...
Superintendent’s Update: After School Activities Cancelled Monday Jan 23
A message from Superintendent Phil Conrad sent on Monday, January 23, at 12:20pm. The Bedford Public Schools will conclude the regularly scheduled school day on time, however, we are canceling all after-school and evening activities due to weather. Please be aware that the Bedford Recreation Department will host Kid’s Club...
