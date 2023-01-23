Read full article on original website
🏀 Late rally comes up short for No. 5 Kansas State at No. 12 Iowa State
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes matched his season high with 23 points as No. 12 Iowa State held on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76 on Tuesday night. The Cyclones (15-4, 6-2 Big 12) moved into a three-way tie atop the conference standings with the Wildcats and Texas.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Thomas More Prep-Marian v Abilene
The TMP-Marian Monarchs host the Abilene Cowgirls and Cowboys in non-league action Friday night at Al Billinger Fieldhouse. The girls game is scheduled to tipoff at 6:00 p.m. with the boys to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can...
🏀TMP sweeps Abilene
HAYS – The TMP-Marian Monarchs girls and boys basketball teams completed a double-header sweep of Abilene Friday at Al Billinger Fieldhouse. After falling behind early the TMP Lady Monarchs used a 22-2 first quarter run to build a double-digit lead as they cruised to a 61-24 win over the Cowgirls.
New executive director set to take reins of KCSDV
TOPEKA — Michelle McCormick, LMSW, will join the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, Topeka as its new Executive Director. Her first day with KCSDV is Feb. 20. “We are delighted to welcome Michelle as the next leader of KCSDV,” said Carol Ruth Bonebrake, president of the KCSDV...
Kan. woman accused in 19-year-old's fentanyl overdose death
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a drug overdose death and have made an arrest. On August 22, police responded to a call of an unresponsive subject in the 1500 Block of Patriot Drive in Junction City, according to a media release. First responders discovered Caytlin P. Hinkle, 19,...
