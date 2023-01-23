Disney prices are always up for debate and criticism, and the latest reports call to question some concerning realities about the Disney vacation price divide. We at Disney Fanatic have reported on the concerning price rises that Disney has seen over the last year, and unfortunately, every time one might think there isn’t something new, a new critique comes to light. A luxury magazine recently called out the Disney Park experience, calling the Parks a place for “waiting, whining, and abysmal food.” Additionally, a Guest even went so far as to justify “selling her kids’ souls” for the Disney VIP experience.

16 HOURS AGO