Oscar De La Hoya Rips ‘Douche’ Dana White For Slapping Wife, Says Incident Was ‘Swept Under The Rug’
By now, pretty much everybody has seen the video of Dana White hitting his wife Anna on New Year’s Eve. That includes the UFC President’s “old friend” Oscar De La Hoya. ‘You Don’t Hit Women’. The boxer-turned-promoter hasn’t always seen eye-to-eye with White. There’s years...
Sage Northcutt Explains What Has Kept Him Out Of The Cage Since 2019
Back in 2015, Sage Northcutt burst onto the UFC scene and immediately began to turn heads. At the time, Northcutt was thought of as the next big superstar in the sport. He had grown up doing martial arts and was a very talented fighter. His looks and personality began to draw the attention of the fans and the UFC quickly jumped on the bandwagon. Northcutt was promoted heavily during his early UFC days and at first, he rose to the challenge. In 2018 he decided not to renew his contract with the UFC and sought free agency. After signing with ONE Championship, he was injured and has not fought since 2019. Now Northcutt is healed up and ready to make his return to the cage.
Marlon Vera Says Islam Makhachev is The ‘Real Deal’ After Walking Through Charles Oliveira: ‘He Just Controls You’
Marlon Vera believes Islam Makhachev is the real deal after the Dagestani destroyer smashed submission specialist Charles Oliveira. Makhachev captured the UFC lightweight title in spectacular fashion, submitting one of the promotion’s most prolific finishers at UFC 280 in October. Next, Makhachev will attempt to capture the No. 1 pound-for-pound raking as he defends his title against reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski on February 11. Ahead of the champion vs. champion clash down under, bantamweight contender Marlon Vera shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev and the UFC 284 headliner with Helen Yee.
Forrest Griffin Talks About ‘Classy Dude’ Shogun Rua, Stephan Bonnar’s Death
Forrest Griffin shared his history with Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. The original TUF winner wants everybody to respect Stephan Bonnar’s death and legacy. UFC legend Forrest Griffin looked back at some of his good memories with Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. And as the other half of the iconic The Ultimate Fighter season 1 finale, Griffin also talked about his late former foe Stephan Bonnar.
Watch: Former UFC Fighter Felipe Colares Subdues Alleged Thief in Rio de Janeiro
Former UFC featherweight competitor Felipe Colares put his skills to work outside of the cage in order to stop a thief. Sharing his story and a video of the incident on social media, Colares was witnessed holding down an alleged thief who was attempting to steal a phone from a woman in Rio de Janeiro.
Woman Alleges Conor McGregor Attacked Her Aboard Yacht: ‘I Thought That He Was Going To Kill Me’
Conor McGregor is facing some serious allegations. According to Majorca Daily Bulletin, the former two-division UFC Champion has been accused of hitting a woman on his yacht last summer in Ibiza, Spain. The incident allegedly took place following McGregor’s birthday bash on July 16th. The alleged victim, 42, says...
Jamahal Hill Accepts Alex Pereira’s Challenge To Fight: ‘Come On In, I’m Not Scared Of Nobody’
Champ vs. champ? Jamahal Hill is all for it. Hill Has Shown Interest In Fighting Pereira Before. Before capturing the UFC Light Heavyweight title at UFC 283, Hill quite a few fighters on his radar. One of the names on Hill’s potential hitlist of opponents was actually middleweight king Alex Pereira, a teammate of Glover Teixeira, who Hill just beat.
Report: Aljamain Sterling Slated to Defend UFC Bantamweight Title Against Henry Cejudo at UFC 287 (Update)
Aljamain Sterling is slated to defend the UFC bantamweight championship against the returning Henry Cejudo this spring. First reported by MMA Fighting, the 135-pound title clash is being targeted for UFC 287 on April 8. No other information has been disclosed by the promotion at this time, including location or venue.
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana Reportedly Not Happening After Contention Disputes Amongst Fighters
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana is apparently not happening anytime soon. The UFC was planning on booking the 135-pound title matchup between the pair at the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event. However, according to a recent report from Combate, the UFC was unable to make that fight happen. Nunes...
Nick Diaz To Make Acting Debut In Van Damme’s New Movie ‘Darkness Of Man’
Nick Diaz will star alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in an upcoming action movie. The ex-UFC title contender is also eyeing an epic return this year. While a UFC return remains one of his top priorities, Nick Diaz made time for his acting debut. The former Strikeforce and WEC welterweight champion will star alongside Hollywood action star Jean-Claude Van Damme in his latest upcoming movie, “Darkness of Man.”
Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 Set To Headline UFC 287, Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal Added As Co-Main
The UFC 287 main event and co-main event have been announced. Earlier today, the UFC released a statement that Dana White had a special announcement to make. Rumors started circulating about White potentially revealing the coaches for the next Ultimate Fighter season, which was offered to Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson. After showing up nearly an hour after expected, the UFC president didn’t discuss TUF, but the news was more intriguing.
Rampage Jackson Explains Why He Was Never Invited On Joe Rogan’s Show
Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is taking a look back at a disagreement he had with Joe Rogan that may have kept off The Joe Rogan Experience. Longtime fighter Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has been involved in some of the best fights in the history of MMA. He spent years fighting in some of the top MMA organizations in the world and has made many friends along the way. Now with the bulk of his fighting career behind him, Jackson is spending more time in front of a microphone than inside a cage. He can often be seen on a number of podcasts, discussing all topics in the sport and beyond.
Exclusive: Eric Nicksick Explains Why Boxing Is The Right Next Move For Francis Ngannou
Eric Nicksick spoke to Middle Easy exclusively about what the future holds for Francis Ngannou. The world is waiting to see what will be next for former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Since failing to come to an agreement with the UFC, Ngannou has left the organization and become a free agent. He will have the opportunity to sign on to fight anyone or join any other promotion he would like. It seems that Ngannou has been leaning toward a move to boxing now that he is free of the UFC.
Josh Thomson Wants to See Luke Rockhold Make ‘a Lot of Money’ Fighting Logan or Jake Paul
Luke Rockhold could make some serious money should he find himself inside the squared circle with one of the Paul brothers. That is according to former UFC and Bellator standout Josh Thomson who discussed Rockhold’s recent free agency announcement on his Weighin In podcast with ‘Big’ John McCarthy. The former UFC middleweight champion told Ariel Helwani that he was granted his release from the UFC and is looking to “f*ck some people up” in a different setting. Rockhold later added that he might go “beat up these YouTubers,” immediately leading to speculation that he could be in line to face Jake Paul or his WWE Superstar brother, Logan Paul.
Beneil Dariush Explains Why He Hasn’t Fought Charles Oliveira: I Might Get Overlooked Again
Beneil Dariush explained his frustrations in getting a matchup with Charles Oliveira and voiced his concerns regarding the possibility of getting passed up again for a title shot. Top-five-ranked lightweight contender Dariush was last seen in action against budding prospect Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280 last October. He established his...
Tony Ferguson Says He Will Be Coaching TUF Against Conor McGregor
Tony Ferguson claims that the UFC has offered him a spot on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter to coach against Conor McGregor. It seems that the newest upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) could be featuring two huge names in the sport. The reality fight show has been on the air for almost twenty years and has seen some of the sport’s biggest stars find their way into the UFC by winning the competition. For those who do not know the premise is two teams made up of eight fighters compete against each other for a spot on the UFC roster and a contract. Each team is coached by a current fighter in the UFC.
Teixeira’s Cornerman ‘Thankful’ His Call To Stop The Fight Was Dismissed, Retiring After UFC 283
Glover Teixeira’s cornerman John Hackleman felt relief after his fellow cornermen dismissed his call to stop the fight before the final round. Hackleman has decided to call it quits after UFC 283. Heading into the final round of UFC 283 headliner, Glover Teixeira’s cornerman John Hackleman called to stop...
MMA Coach’s Technique of Hitting kids With Giant Truck Tire Sparks Heated Debate, Ben Askren Reacts
Ben Askren has offered his thoughts on one controversial mixed martial arts (MMA) coach who has been using some questionable training methods on his younger students. Yidikes Yom is training students out of the Lyon MMA Center in France. Yom has posted some of his training techniques with the young students on his Instagram, and has been under quite a bit of fire for it.
Ben Rothwell Respects Francis Ngannou’s Decision To Leave The UFC: ‘It’s Going To Help All The Fighters’
Ben Rothwell has shown support for Francis Ngannou leaving the UFC. ‘The Predator’ chose to part ways with the UFC for reasons beyond money. Ngannou’s courage has inspired a majority of the MMA community, including Rothwell, who currently fights for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. ‘Big’ joined MMA Junkie Radio for an interview and had this to say about the former UFC heavyweight champion:
Anthony Smith Touches On Conor McGregor’s Assault Allegations
Anthony Smith takes a look at the allegations against Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor seems to always be in the news for one thing or another. Since winning his first world title the MMA community became obsessed with McGregor and wanted to know everything about him. Over the past few years, it seemed that McGregor was in the headlines more for his troubles than his fighting. McGregor has been arrested several times and now is being accused of assault.
