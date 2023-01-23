Read full article on original website
Multi-Sensory Room Opens at Cos Cob School
A multi-sensory room designed to help students calm and focus themselves opened at the Cos Cob School in September. Research shows that a space dedicated to helping children regulate their emotions during school can not only soothe and de-escalate students but can increase participation and focus. The benefits of multi-sensory rooms include: increased concentration, mental and physical calmness, de-escalation, sensory improvement, improved social exchanges, and motor skill development.
Cos Cob Library Proposal Hits a Snag in the Form of Alternate Proposal from the Community
This week a pre-application for changes to the Cos Cob branch of Greenwich Library went before the Planning & Zoning commission. The library, a single story building of about 5400 sq ft, was built in the late 1990s. And though its address is 5 Sinawoy, it fronts to Suburban Ave, and foot traffic comes from Cos Cob School.
Save the Date: Christ Church Social Gathering for LGBTQAI+ and Allies
Mark your calendars! Christ Church Greenwich is holding a Social Gathering for LGBTQAI+ and Allies on Sunday, June 29, 2023, 5:00 – 7:00 pm. The event will be at The Tomes-Higgins House, next to Christ Church Greenwich, 254 East Putnam Ave in Greenwich. Join in this social gathering for...
Historical Society to Premiere Stirring Documentary of Basketball Great, Worthy Patterson
To kick off Black History month, Greenwich Historical Society will host the public premiere of ‘Pushing Boundaries: UConn’s First NBA Player,’ an account of the life and career of accomplished athlete and music executive Worthy Patterson, who died in 2022 at 91. The documentary will be held...
LETTER: The Town of Greenwich is kicking seniors to the curb.
The Town of Greenwich is kicking seniors to the curb. That is the bottom line regarding plans for Nathaniel Witherell. The Town’s Finance Committee has claimed, in part, that due to poor service rankings Witherell should be privatized. The Town’s lead candidate to take on that privatization – Allaire Health – runs 11 facilities in NJ and PA.
YWCA Greenwich to Host Panel Discussion on Climate Justice in Connecticut
On February 1, YWCA Greenwich will hold its Coretta Scott King and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Conversation with a panel discussion called “Climate Justice in Connecticut.”. Denise Savageau, Environmental Consultant and Former Conservation Director for the Town of Greenwich, will moderate the discussion, which includes panelists Sharon...
P&Z Watch: 11 Sherwood Ave Pre-Application, What does it do for Greenwich?
On Tuesday night a couple dozen people waited over five hours into the Planning & Zoning commission meeting to hear a pre-application from Windflower LLC to develop 11 Sherwood Ave, located at the corner of Riversville Rd just above the Merritt Parkway. The property is approximately 28 acres. It sits...
Detective Ryan Beattie is GPD Officer of the Month
Greenwich Police have named Detective Ryan Beattie their Officer of the Month for his exceptional police work. On December 24, 2022, Greenwich Police responded to a local residence on a request to check on the welfare of a patient. Responding officers located the patient, who was subsequently transported to the...
Greenwich Woman Charged with Disorderly Conduct after Fight at Train Station
On Tuesday around 12:40am Greenwich Police responded to Railroad Ave in reference to a fight at the Greenwich Train station. Police say an intoxicated female passenger had followed two other passengers off the train and without reason or warning struck another woman over the head with a Yeti Coffee Mug.
Greenwich Woman Charged with Assault on an Elderly Victim after Causing Serious Physical Injuries
On Tuesday around 1:00am Greenwich Police were dispatched to Glenville on the west side of town for a report of a past assault at the residence. While on scene, police determined that Cynthia Ferenz, 59, of Greenwich had used a deadly weapon to assault the victim who sustained serious physical injuries.
Local Man Charged with Violation of Protective Order
On Jan 20 around 12:30pm, Greenwich Police responded to the Greenwich Hospital Emergency Dept to arrest a local man being discharged who was wanted by warrant by GPD. The arrest warrant stemmed from an incident in the central business district of Greenwich where the suspect, Trevor Bryn, 31, of Greenwich, violated an order of protection in which he was in contact with the victim in addition to not staying away from her residence on the afternoon of Jan 19.
