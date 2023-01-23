On Jan 20 around 12:30pm, Greenwich Police responded to the Greenwich Hospital Emergency Dept to arrest a local man being discharged who was wanted by warrant by GPD. The arrest warrant stemmed from an incident in the central business district of Greenwich where the suspect, Trevor Bryn, 31, of Greenwich, violated an order of protection in which he was in contact with the victim in addition to not staying away from her residence on the afternoon of Jan 19.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO