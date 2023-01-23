Read full article on original website
theScore
Spurs sign Danjuma on loan despite winger's reported agreement with Everton
Tottenham Hotspur signed Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal on Wednesday. The winger completed a medical and did media responsibilities with relegation-threatened Everton last weekend before Spurs hijacked the deal, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano. Danjuma, 25, played in the Premier League with Bournemouth during the 2019-20 season but...
theScore
Report: Dyche set to take charge at Everton
London, Jan 27, 2023 (AFP) - Premier League strugglers Everton are set to hire former Burnley manager Sean Dyche to replace the sacked Frank Lampard, according to reports on Friday. Dyche has emerged as the leading candidate for the Everton job after Marcelo Bielsa reportedly turned down the chance to...
