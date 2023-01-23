Read full article on original website
NHL
Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
Yardbarker
Wild bench Ryan Hartman vs. Flyers after string of penalties
Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman will be a healthy scratch against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday due to his recent propensity for taking penalties, coach Dean Evason said. Evason announced his decision on Minnesota radio station KFAN1003. The move to send Hartman to the press box comes on the...
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Margin Call
Kraken score first, then slip to 3-1 deficit end of first period. Seattle cuts lead to one-goal late but Flames get it back to two-goal cushion within 64 seconds in eventual 5-2 final. 5:46 AM. The Kraken kept this divisional game close after a Calgary three-goal outburst in the first...
That was a fun way to remind Boston that the Lightning are still, you know, here
TAMPA — Three years later, you are jaded. Or maybe content is the better word. You have grown so accustomed to the Lightning gradually steering toward a postseason crescendo that you have learned not to overreact in December, panic in January or turn giddy in February. Around here, perspective...
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Jets’ Season-Long 5-Game Road Trip
The Winnipeg Jets just finished their longest road trip of the season, a five-game swing that saw them face three Canadian teams in a row before heading Stateside for a pair. They finished the road trip 2-3-0, losing two, then winning two, then losing one, but still sit second place in the Central Division with a 31-17-1 record.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Wild
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8) are in Saint Paul on Thursday to take on Dean Evason's Minnesota Wild (25-17-4). Game time at xCel Energy Center is 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ KRAKEN
SEATTLE - The Flames get right back at it this evening, taking on the Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena. As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Jakob Pelletier - Nazem Kadri -...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (23-14-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (14-28-4) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Blackhawks:. Points - Max Domi (33) Goals - Max Domi...
NHL
Final Buzzer: VAN-quished
OK, Kraken fans, go ahead and make an emphatic check mark next to "Vancouver" on the Yet to Beat list for the Seattle franchise. Looking to finally get a win against the nearest Pacific Division rival Canucks in the seventh try, the Kraken outshot Vancouver 18-7 in the first period to stake a two-goal lead. The home squad scored thrice more in the second 20 minutes to ride the offensive wave to a 6-1 win. Martin Jones finished with 20 saves and now has 23 wins for Seattle. He is 15-2-1 in his last 18 games.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks
The Oilers look to head into the NHL All-Star break with a victory when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers welcome the St. Louis Blues to Rogers Place for a matinee matxchup on Saturday afternoon. You can watch the game on...
FOX Sports
Minnesota in action against Buffalo after overtime win
Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime. Minnesota is 25-17-4 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Wild have conceded...
NHL
Seider's dad hypes up crowd during mentors' road trip
Red Wings defenseman's father cheers on son against Canadiens. Moritz Seider's dad was the life of the party on Thursday. Kay Seider hyped up the Detroit Red Wings suite while watching the team take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. The Red Wings defenseman's father was giving out...
NHL
Practice Notebook - Jan. 27, 2023
WINNIPEG - At the 50-game mark of the season, the Winnipeg Jets have certainly hit the heavy grind of the National Hockey League schedule. They're tied with multiple teams for the second most games played in the league (behind Washington's 51) with 29 of those coming in the last 56 days - 53 days if the three-day break at the holiday is removed.
NHL
Lamoriello Speaks to Media
Lou Lamoriello addressed the team's consistency, coaching staff, fan sentiment and play of young players. New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello spoke with the media on Wednesday morning, affirming his belief in the group, despite the team's 2-7-3 stretch. "I still believe the way I did at...
NHL
Recap: Vatrano's Hat Trick Powers Ducks to Comeback Win in Colorado
The Ducks fought back from a third-goal deficit to earn a comeback victory and snap the defending champs' six game-winning streak tonight in Denver, downing the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 at Ball Arena. With the win Anaheim capped a six-game road trip at 3-2-1 and improved to 15-29-5 on the season.
NHL
Devils Face Dallas For Final Game Before Break | PREVIEW
New Jersey is looking to split the series against the Stars after losing at home in December to Dallas. The Devils are in Dallas taking on the Stars in New Jersey's final game before the All-Star break. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Game...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - BUF @ WPG
Winnipeg learned a valuable lesson from the last time they faced the Buffalo Sabres this season and that is, if they decide to just trade scoring chances with Buffalo, that will be a problem. The Jets played a solid 40 minutes in Buffalo earlier this month, but the Sabres took over in the third period and if not for Connor Hellebuyck, they wouldn't have escaped with two points. Winnipeg will have to be careful with their puck management and play solid team defence and the scoring chances will come from that.
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Calgary at Seattle
Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):. Kraken score first, then slip to 3-1 deficit end of first period. Seattle cuts lead to one-goal late but Flames get it back to two-goal cushion within 64 seconds in eventual 5-2 final.
NHL
Devils Succumb to Predators, 6-4, in Rare Road Loss | GAME STORY
The Devils and Predators traded goals until the third period when Nashville took their first and only lead. Without the heroics of Mackenzie Blackwood in the first period, the Devils may have been out of the game before the first 20 minutes. His play, making 21 saves on 23 shots, in the first period alone allowed the Devils to enter the second period with a 2-2 tie against the Nashville Predators.
