Winnipeg learned a valuable lesson from the last time they faced the Buffalo Sabres this season and that is, if they decide to just trade scoring chances with Buffalo, that will be a problem. The Jets played a solid 40 minutes in Buffalo earlier this month, but the Sabres took over in the third period and if not for Connor Hellebuyck, they wouldn't have escaped with two points. Winnipeg will have to be careful with their puck management and play solid team defence and the scoring chances will come from that.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO