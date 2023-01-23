News comes in from the one and only Albin Johnson, who gives us a Valentine’s Day patch update. Over to Albin. 2023 is off to a good start, hope it’s good for you as well. Valentine’s Day is just weeks away and R2-KT is feeling the LOVE. Bobby Henley, artist extraordinaire, has unveiled a beautiful Valentine for fans featuring KT that is just amazing and we think you’ll love it. Baby Grogu embraces the Pink side of the Force with the iconic candy heart valentine and our pink droid is caught by surprise!

12 HOURS AGO