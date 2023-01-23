Read full article on original website
Related
Samantha Markle: Dad paid for 'every penny' of estranged sister Meghan's 'normal' California upbringing
Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha joined "Tucker Carlson Today" to address the "bizarre" media narrative surrounding the duchess' California upbringing.
The creepy fungus from ‘The Last of Us’ is — gulp! — a real thing
What is cordyceps? If you're not asking, then you haven't been watching HBO's grim zombie-apocalypse drama, "The Last of Us," an enormous hit (4.7 million viewers the first day) since it began airing Jan. 15. And if you are asking, do you really want to know? ...
Japan firm opens whale meat vending machines to push sales
YOKOHAMA, Japan — (AP) — A Japanese whaling operator, after struggling for years to promote its products amid protests from conservationists, has found a new way to cultivate clientele and bolster sales: whale meat vending machines. The Kujira (Whale) Store, an unmanned outlet that recently opened in the...
fanthatracks.com
Galaxy of Creatures: Gergilla
After a crash landing, Aree tries to find his way by attempting to communicate with a massive yet friendly gergilla. English (Publication Language) 344 Pages - 04/25/2023 (Publication Date) - DK (Publisher) English (Publication Language) 400 Pages - 05/02/2023 (Publication Date) - Disney Lucasfilm Press (Publisher) It's time to return...
Stossel: Population panic sells books not reality
Have you heard? The world is about to end! "60 Minutes" recently featured Paul Ehrlich, author of the bestseller, "The Population Bomb." "Humanity is not sustainable," he said. Why would...
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars Fan Fun Day 2023: Jerome Blake is coming to Blackburn
10.30AM – 4.00PM. ONLINE TICKET PRICES —– ADULT £12 CHILDREN £6. Fantha Tracks will be there in Force for the big day and Dinner With The Stars the evening before, so be sure to come over and say hi. Sale. Hardcover Book. Baver, Kristin (Author)
fanthatracks.com
R2-KT celebrates the love with Valentine’s Day patch news
News comes in from the one and only Albin Johnson, who gives us a Valentine’s Day patch update. Over to Albin. 2023 is off to a good start, hope it’s good for you as well. Valentine’s Day is just weeks away and R2-KT is feeling the LOVE. Bobby Henley, artist extraordinaire, has unveiled a beautiful Valentine for fans featuring KT that is just amazing and we think you’ll love it. Baby Grogu embraces the Pink side of the Force with the iconic candy heart valentine and our pink droid is caught by surprise!
fanthatracks.com
David Collins – The Mandalorian Season 3 Sound Designer
Want some good news? No, want some great news? Here it is – David Collins has revealed that he’s the Sound Designer on the fast-approaching third season of The Mandalorian, and here’s how he revealed it. We were lucky enough to catch up with David at the...
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars comes to Wheel of Fortune
Based in the States? Watch Wheel of Fortune? Crazy about Star Wars? Well, this could be the article for you as US residents with a love for the GFFA have the chance to enter and be a part of a special week of Wheel set around the iconic saga. In...
fanthatracks.com
Hasbro Pulse Star Wars Fanstream: Wednesday 1st February
Next Wednesday on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel is the time and place to be, as the latest Fanstream will bring news and reveals from the galaxy far, far away. The stream takes place 11am Eastern, 4pm UK time and as always we’ll be following the reveals on our socials and collating it here on the site.
Comments / 0