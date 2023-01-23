When it comes to actually good skincare advice, certain guidance never goes out of style. Drinking water, wearing sunscreen, and getting more sleep immediately come to mind. There’s also the under eye area, a place that seems to garner more attention and debate than the rest of the face. Some swear by eye cream, eyeshadow primer, and whatever else will guarantee ample protection from makeup and the elements. And then there are some who treat it as they would, say, the cheeks or the forehead, which is to say the extra TLC isn’t warranted.

19 HOURS AGO