Kylie Jenner's Latest Paris Fashion Week Outfit Featured an Extreme Plunging Corset
One word that sums up Kylie Jenner's Paris Fashion Week style this season? Bombshell. After making her debut in latex lingerie and a Cinderella-inspired blue ruffled coat at Maison Margiela and wearing a cutout dress with bondage-like buckles, the reality star headed to the Jean Paul Gaultier spring-summer 2023 haute couture show in another head-turning ensemble. For the occasion, Kylie wore a custom gown from the fashion house, which featured a plunging two-tone blue and blush satin corset and a fitted black skirt with a train on the bottom, paired with strappy pointed-toe stilettos that peaked out from underneath. Without an accessory in sight, Kylie let her dress do the talking, and it was saying — oui, oui.
Kylie Jenner's Latest Fashion Week Look Included a Gothcore Cut-Out Dress With Giant Buckles
Kylie Jenner's tour de force around Paris — which has included a number of controversial looks (like a lion's head, a noose necklace, and latex lingerie) — continues with another unconventional outfit. On Wednesday, Jenner shared her latest Paris Fashion Week OOTD to Instagram: a gothic yet sophisticated ensemble that channeled Morticia Addams.
‘Out of touch’ Brooklyn Beckham criticised for using luxury ingredient in cooking tutorial
Brooklyn Beckham has been subjected to heated criticism while publicly exploring his latest career venture.The son of David and Victoria Beckham, 23, has been posting cooking clips on social media to share his latest culinary creations.In his latest video, the budding chef cooked a creamy truffle tagliatelle pasta. He prepared the sauce using a generous helping of truffle before adding extra black truffle shavings as a garnish at the end of the video.Beckham captioned the clip: “In my kitchen, no such thing as too much truffle.”In the comments, he was criticised by social media users for being “out of...
TikTokers Adore This “Surprisingly High Quality” $40 Lounge Set That’s an Amazon Best-Seller
During these long winter months, it can feel difficult to get out of bed and put together an outfit; especially if you work from home, the temptation to stay in your pajamas all day is too real. That’s why matching lounge sets are a great option; they’ll make you look and feel put together, while keeping you warm and cozy. And right now, both Amazon shoppers and TikTok users are loving this Pink Queen two-piece knit set that’s on sale starting at $40.
Kim Kardashian Is Still Loyal to the $6 Makeup Wipes She's Been Using Since 2015
A few years ago, at a press event, esteemed makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury proclaimed that she sleeps in her makeup. I’ve been puzzled by this statement since; Tilbury’s skin, eternally aglow, does not fit the image of someone who sleeps in their foundation every night. (Perhaps it’s her famous Magic Cream?)
Why epi.logic Founder Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton Believes in Starting Over
Starting over isn't easy, but sometimes it's what's best. Just ask Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton, Board-Certified Oculofacial Plastic Surgeon at Brooklyn Face & Eye and founder of epi.logic skincare. "Even though I’m really proud of the original epi.logic, I learned so much about skincare ingredient technology after launching and couldn’t bear...
Selena Gomez Teased Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" with New Blonde Hair
Season 3 of the Hulu hit show Only Murders in the Building just began filming, and already the star-studded cast is creating much buzz around the third installment. After announcing that Meryl Streep will be joining the show (and nearly breaking the internet), Selena Gomez is sharing another sneak peek from set — and it includes new blonde hair.
Kate Middleton's Royal Take on Barbiecore Included Her Signature Coat in Hot Pink
Barbiecore, the new sartorial sensation stirring up the style scene and inspired by everyone’s childhood doll, is everywhere — from Megan Fox's fuchsia metallic two-piece set to a sparkly Valentino pink minidress and heels worn by Anne Hathaway. And Kate Middleton is the latest (and the most unexpected) celebrity to hop on the hot pink trend.
Lizzo Debuted a Shaggy Chin-Grazing Bob With Blonde Peekaboo Highlights
Lizzo just debuted her first haircut of 2023, and it’s nothing short of amazing. Departing from her long, wavy wolf cut style, the pop star got a dramatic chop and new eye-catching hair color which she revealed on her Instagram. On Tuesday, Lizzo posted a collection of snaps captioned, “ITS GIVING BOBBIANA” alongside a haircut emoji, revealing her brand-new bob cut.
Doja Cat Wore Faux Facial Hair to the Viktor & Rolf Couture Show
Just a few days ago, Doja Cat covered herself in 30,000 shimmering, blood-red Swarovski crystals to sit front row at the Schiaparelli show at haute couture week in Paris. And today, she may have managed to outshine that unforgettable outfit with a fashion swerve nobody could have predicted. For her appearance at the Viktor & Rolf show, Doja opted to skip out on the out-of-this-world extraterrestrial glam and instead arrived in a menswear-inspired outfit, complete with faux facial hair.
Kylie Jenner’s Lion Head Dress Has Us Shopping for Animal Print Tops and Dresses on Amazon
Kylie Jenner seems to be everywhere this week. Not only did she finally announce the name of her baby boy, she also stunned at the Schiaparelli fashion show in Paris wearing a black gown with a life-size, faux lion head on the front. And while I’m not rushing to wear a huge animal head any time soon, her look got me thinking about fun ways to incorporate more prints into our winter wardrobes.
Kate Middleton Wore a Polished Black Blazer From One of Her Go-To Designers
Kate Middleton has long been a fan of Alexander McQueen, whether it be a tailored coatdress or a Grecian-inspired draped gown. The royal is rarely seen leaving the house without her go-to fashion brand. And for her latest outing, she picked from the multiple options of this Alexander McQueen outfit in her closet — the black version.
Why Is the Skin Around Our Eyes So Different?
When it comes to actually good skincare advice, certain guidance never goes out of style. Drinking water, wearing sunscreen, and getting more sleep immediately come to mind. There’s also the under eye area, a place that seems to garner more attention and debate than the rest of the face. Some swear by eye cream, eyeshadow primer, and whatever else will guarantee ample protection from makeup and the elements. And then there are some who treat it as they would, say, the cheeks or the forehead, which is to say the extra TLC isn’t warranted.
What Is Permanent Jewelry? Everything to Know Before You Make the Commitment
Before purchasing earrings or a fancy pendant necklace, we often consider how often we'll wear them. Is this an everyday kind of thing? Or just for special occasions? It's an easy way to figure out whether or not the price tag makes sense, and in the case of permanent jewelry, the answer is easy: these accessories are here to stay and are versatile enough to wear with every outfit.
Kate Middleton’s Business Meets Barbiecore ‘Fit Featured a Winter Outerwear Staple She Wears on Repeat
Growing up, I always saw my mom heading out the door in flared slacks and a coordinating blouse; it was her foolproof office attire. Years later, I secured my first big-girl job and, of course, snagged a pair of my own work pants. I still reach for them, and apparently, Kate Middleton does, too.
Shoppers Say There’s “No Need for Falsies” With This $5 Volumizing Mascara
Truthfully, I’m not a mascara person. I am, however, very much a lover of lashes. Extensions are fantastic — albeit pricey and time-consuming. Spurred by one too many pennies paid and hours spent under a lash artist’s lamp, I’ve taken the DIY route, affixing faux lash clusters over my natural fringe.
