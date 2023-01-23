Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
JC Penney to close Detroit Lakes store in May
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – JC Penney has confirmed that the downtown Detroit Lakes store will close for good in May. The store’s final day will be May 21. JC Penney, like many other big-box retailers, has faced ongoing issues in recent years and filed for bankruptcy and closed 200 stores, including four in Minnesota, during the pandemic.
740thefan.com
Cause of fire at Fargo apartment building ruled ‘unintentional’
FARGO (KFGO) – The cause of a September fire that heavily damaged an apartment building in south Fargo was smoking on a balcony. Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the investigation determined that the blaze at The West Wind Apartments on 42nd St. S was unintentional. Erickson says the fire originated on a 2nd-floor balcony. The official cause was improperly discarded smoking materials. The wind was a significant factor in the Sept. 25 fire, which spread quickly. The significance of the blaze prompted a third alarm, providing in-fill at stations left empty by the large response of on-duty fire crews. The West Fargo Fire Dept. also responded to the scene.
Comments / 0