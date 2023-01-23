ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Robert Vasquez
4d ago

The only way the fight will go any where is if we get governor newsome out of office . He has not enhanced, helped, or shown love to our beautiful state. Instead he uses it for his political playground and personal gain and does not fight for our state , changes laws based of his feelings and is a puppet for his mom joe and nancy (biden and pelosi)

snow mountains
4d ago

Is this ad a joke how can you fight for people asking for reperations crime running rampant illegal invasion homeless ness out of control gas prices high what else you tell me we need to clean up the dirty politicians running a muck in California if you really love it here

Dane Daniels
4d ago

My entire family of 3rd and 4th generation native Californians has left. I lived in San Francisco, the city of my birth, for fifty years but saw the decent into bedlam and left for moderate San Diego. But the Progressives followed me. San Diego is a mess now too. I won’t be driven out. Althougn I have no illusions of a return to sanity. The best I can hope for is to be a thorn in their side.

foxla.com

Will there be a super bloom in California 2023?

In 2017, California experienced its first super bloom in nearly a decade. Wildflowers canvassed the mountaintops and valleys in California again in 2019 after steady rains followed by warm temperatures caused seeds dormant for decades under the desert floor to burst open and produce a spectacular display dubbed the "super bloom."
CALIFORNIA STATE
yaleclimateconnections.org

If a megaflood strikes California, these dams might be at risk

Should a megaflood similar to the Great Flood of 1861-62 hit California, there is good news and bad news regarding the safety of California’s approximately 1,500 dams. The good news: California has one of the nation’s top dam safety programs, and a 2011 government study of a theoretical megaflood found that the state’s dams would hold — though it said “minor spillway damage and downstream erosion is plausible.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Can California go any stronger on gun laws?

Has California reached an upper limit on what it can do to regulate guns? Following a pattern as old as gun control itself, state lawmakers are responding to the back-to-back mass shootings that killed 18 people this week with more legislation: Democratic Sens. Catherine Blakespear of Encinitas and Nancy Skinner of Oakland announced Thursday they’re […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

First on Inside California Politics: Author Michael Shellenberger to challenge Newsom for governor

(KTXL) — Author, independent journalist, and climate and environmental activist Michael Shellenberger has announced he is running for California governor. In an exclusive interview with Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo, the 50-year-old Bay Area resident said he will run as an Independent challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom. “This state has so much potential and it is just not […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
19thnews.org

Moms Demand Action founder on gun laws, stepping away and why women can force change

Five mass shootings in California. Forty in the country overall. That’s just in the first weeks of 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, announced this month that she plans to step away from leadership at the organization she started in 2012, the day after the Sandy Hook shootings left 20 children and six adults dead. I had already wanted to talk to Watts, among the most prominent leaders of the gun reform movement, about her activism. I reached out to her as the country was reeling from the deadly shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif; within hours, news of tragedy in Half Moon Bay was emerging.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ijpr.org

Republican plan would outlaw homeless camps near California schools or parks

Republican lawmakers have introduced two bills to ban homeless encampments near schools, day care centers, parks and libraries across California, citing safety concerns as the state’s unhoused crisis pushes deeper into residential neighborhoods. Newly elected Assembly member Josh Hoover, a Republican from the Sacramento suburb of Folsom, introduced AB...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Loss of life is not recoverable’: California considers authorizing self-driving semi-trucks

Following years of pleadings from the autonomous vehicle industry, California officials are revisiting a statewide policy that prohibits self-driving semi-trucks and big rigs on its roads. Should California regulators decide to open the floodgates, two state legislators are pushing to limit any potential fallout. Asm. Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, on Thursday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
walls102.com

Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
HALF MOON BAY, CA

