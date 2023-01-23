The only way the fight will go any where is if we get governor newsome out of office . He has not enhanced, helped, or shown love to our beautiful state. Instead he uses it for his political playground and personal gain and does not fight for our state , changes laws based of his feelings and is a puppet for his mom joe and nancy (biden and pelosi)
Is this ad a joke how can you fight for people asking for reperations crime running rampant illegal invasion homeless ness out of control gas prices high what else you tell me we need to clean up the dirty politicians running a muck in California if you really love it here
My entire family of 3rd and 4th generation native Californians has left. I lived in San Francisco, the city of my birth, for fifty years but saw the decent into bedlam and left for moderate San Diego. But the Progressives followed me. San Diego is a mess now too. I won’t be driven out. Althougn I have no illusions of a return to sanity. The best I can hope for is to be a thorn in their side.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comments / 27