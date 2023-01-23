ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers' Tyrese Maxey gives respect to Kings star De'Aaron Fox after win

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I659M_0kOZFSzd00
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to pull off an impressive rally on Saturday when they were down by 21 points to a good Sacramento Kings team on the road. Down both Joel Embiid and James Harden, the Sixers were able to rally together and get the job done in SacTown.

The game featured a battle between two very good young guards. Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey was terrific as he had 32 points, 21 in the second half, and six assists while Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox had 31 points on 11-for-19 shooting and nine assists.

Fox is a worthy adversary and after the win, Maxey gave his respect to the leading man for the Kings.

“When you play against De’Aaron Fox, he’s going to come at you extremely fast,” Maxey told reporters. “The pace is going to be pushed. He was good and it’s hard to stop when he’s moving, especially when we weren’t scoring and they were running downhill on us.”

Combine Fox’s speed and athleticism with the steady play of Domantas Sabonis and Sacramento has a duo that can be tough to stop on their offensive end of the floor.

“Sabonis is a force down there as well,” Maxey continued. “We knew coming in that they were going to play extremely fast. I think their pace at the beginning of the game was because we were turning the ball over and we were taking some quick shots. Because of those two things, they were able to run and get out in transition on us. I think that was a difference-maker in the second half when it shifted.”

Maxey and the Sixers were able to vanquish Fox and the Kings. Now, Philadelphia looks to come home and keep the momentum going on Wednesday when they play host to the Brooklyn Nets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Six big men for Celtics to consider at trade deadline

If the Boston Celtics make a move before the February NBA trade deadline, they have two rather obvious needs: size to help pace the starting frontcourt of Robert Williams III and Al Horford to the finish line of the regular season, or a big wing who might be able to take some stress off the All-Star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
sportszion.com

“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters

Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors GM Bob Myers could leave for 1 rival team?

While general manager Bob Myers has been synonymous with the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty, there seems to be a chance that he could soon be working for a rival franchise. The Athletic reported on Myers’ future in a lengthy feature that was published on Wednesday. The article notes that Myers’ contract with the Warriors expires... The post Warriors GM Bob Myers could leave for 1 rival team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OAKLAND, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets

Kyrie Irving is in the final season of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and there is a real lack of clarity about his future. Irving, through his agent, has apparently made clear what his preference would be. Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving said the guard wants a contract extension with the Nets, but so far... The post Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

209K+
Followers
261K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy