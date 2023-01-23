Read full article on original website
Related
The creepy fungus from ‘The Last of Us’ is — gulp! — a real thing
What is cordyceps? If you're not asking, then you haven't been watching HBO's grim zombie-apocalypse drama, "The Last of Us," an enormous hit (4.7 million viewers the first day) since it began airing Jan. 15. And if you are asking, do you really want to know? ...
Stossel: Population panic sells books not reality
Have you heard? The world is about to end! "60 Minutes" recently featured Paul Ehrlich, author of the bestseller, "The Population Bomb." "Humanity is not sustainable," he said. Why would...
Comments / 0