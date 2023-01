Niagara University, N.Y.—Niagara hosted Canisius on Wednesday for the 101st matchup between the Battle of the Bridge rivals. Niagara sent the Griffs back south after the Purple Eagles won 82-72. Game Recap. First Quarter. Niagara dominated the Griffs in the first quarter as they jumped out a 24-8 lead...

