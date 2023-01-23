Read full article on original website
Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally
Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.08%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Consumer Goods, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.08%, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.25%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 0.95%.
Tesla: Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA): Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) appears to be finally regaining the trust of investors as its shares trade nearly 10% higher early on Thursday following the company's Q4 earnings release late last night. Here's a Morgan...
S&P 500 off lows as Microsoft cuts losses, but Alphabet weighs
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 moved off lows Wednesday, as investors weighed up a slump in Alphabet against a rebound in Microsoft despite the latter's mixed quarterly results and underwhelming outlook on growth ahead. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, or 35 points, and...
Dow futures tick lower, Intel dips 9.7% after earnings miss
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were fell during Thursday’s evening trade after major benchmark averages finished the regular session in positive territory following a better than expected GDP reading, while investors continue to monitor a slew of earnings results. By 6:35pm ET (11:35pm GMT) Dow Jones Futures were 0.1%...
U.S. crude inventories up 0.5M barrels last week, stockpiles at Sept. 2021 highs
Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a fifth straight week last week, with less than a third of expected gains although that still bumped up total inventories to their highest in 16 months. U.S. crude inventories rose by 0.533M barrels during the week ended Jan. 20, the Energy Information...
Tesla plans $3.6 billion Nevada expansion to make Semi truck, battery cells
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it would invest more than $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada Gigafactory complex with two new factories, one to mass produce its long-delayed Semi electric truck and the other to make its new 4680 battery cell. The cell plant would be able to make...
2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%
Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
Oil closes flat as refinery outages counter 16-month high in crude stocks
Investing.com -- Oil prices closed flat on Wednesday as unplanned refinery outages faced off with crude stockpiles at 16-month highs. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled up 2 cents, or 0.02%, at $80.15 per barrel after a session high of $81.22 and low of $79.45.
2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
You can count on them for passive income and growth over time.
Morgan Stanley penalizes employees as much as $1 million for WhatsApp breaches - source
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Morgan Stanley has imposed financial penalties on employees who used messaging platforms such as WhatsApp for company business, according to two sources familiar with the situation. The penalties ranged from several thousand dollars for some staff to more than $1 million for others. The amounts were determined...
Gold retreats after virtually touching $1,950; awaits PCE inflation data
Investing.com -- Gold futures came within a hair’s breadth of $1,950 an ounce before retreating on Thursday, as bulls in the game appeared to be conserving energy for another crack at the key resistance if U.S. inflation data due in the next 24 hours turns out to be tamer than thought.
U.S. stocks are falling after lackluster reports from Microsoft, Boeing
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks are falling after lackluster results from Microsoft and Boeing stoked fears about a recession. At 10:40 ET (15:40 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 438 points or 1.3%, while the S&P 500 was down 1.6% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 2.2%. Microsoft Corporation...
Boeing reports loss, but first positive free cash flow since 2018
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co losses widened for 2022 on weakness in its defense unit as it warned of further supply chain issues, but the U.S. planemaker reported its first yearly positive cash flow since 2018. The U.S. planemaker missed Wall Street expectations on revenue and earnings per share in the...
News Corp investors cheer Murdoch's decision to scrap tie-up with Fox
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Large shareholders in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) on Wednesday applauded Rupert Murdoch's decision to withdraw a proposal to reunite the owner of Dow Jones and Fox Corp, as News Corp decided to pursue a sale of Move Inc instead. News Corp is in talks to sell Move,...
Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K
© Reuters. Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) did not make any Bitcoin transactions in the final quarter of 2022. The average price of Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings is $32,099 per Bitcoin. Bitcoin rising above $32,000 could motivate Tesla to recoup invested...
Dollar's comeback beginning to look 'appealing' as U.S. stocks enter rally mode
Investing.com -- The dollar has faced hammer blow after hammer blow in its attempts to hold ground against rivals, but the greenback is finally starting to look 'appealing' as U.S. equities pick up steam against their European rivals. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket...
MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report
(Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Saturday it was seeking feedback on Adani Group and associated securities and was aware of a report issued by short-seller Hindenburg Research. Seven listed companies of the Adani conglomerate - controlled by one of the world's richest men Gautam Adani - have lost...
All Eyes on Tesla as Earnings Season Kicks Into High Gear
Investors' attention will be primarily focused on tech earnings for the next couple of weeks. Of course, Tesla's is one of them, with the company due to report today after the U.S. session. If earnings beat forecasts and the company gives positive guidance, the EV giant should easily retrieve the...
Elon Musk is the 'enemy' inside Tesla, a top Wall Street analyst warns
Jeffries analyst Philippe Houchois warned in an interview with Yahoo Finance on Thursday that Elon Musk poses a risk to Tesla.
