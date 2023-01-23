ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally

Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.08%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Consumer Goods, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.08%, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.25%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 0.95%.
Tesla: Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4

© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA): Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) appears to be finally regaining the trust of investors as its shares trade nearly 10% higher early on Thursday following the company's Q4 earnings release late last night. Here's a Morgan...
S&P 500 off lows as Microsoft cuts losses, but Alphabet weighs

Investing.com -- The S&P 500 moved off lows Wednesday, as investors weighed up a slump in Alphabet against a rebound in Microsoft despite the latter's mixed quarterly results and underwhelming outlook on growth ahead. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, or 35 points, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Dow futures tick lower, Intel dips 9.7% after earnings miss

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were fell during Thursday’s evening trade after major benchmark averages finished the regular session in positive territory following a better than expected GDP reading, while investors continue to monitor a slew of earnings results. By 6:35pm ET (11:35pm GMT) Dow Jones Futures were 0.1%...
MICHIGAN STATE
U.S. crude inventories up 0.5M barrels last week, stockpiles at Sept. 2021 highs

Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a fifth straight week last week, with less than a third of expected gains although that still bumped up total inventories to their highest in 16 months. U.S. crude inventories rose by 0.533M barrels during the week ended Jan. 20, the Energy Information...
2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%

Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
Morgan Stanley penalizes employees as much as $1 million for WhatsApp breaches - source

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Morgan Stanley has imposed financial penalties on employees who used messaging platforms such as WhatsApp for company business, according to two sources familiar with the situation. The penalties ranged from several thousand dollars for some staff to more than $1 million for others. The amounts were determined...
Gold retreats after virtually touching $1,950; awaits PCE inflation data

Investing.com -- Gold futures came within a hair’s breadth of $1,950 an ounce before retreating on Thursday, as bulls in the game appeared to be conserving energy for another crack at the key resistance if U.S. inflation data due in the next 24 hours turns out to be tamer than thought.
U.S. stocks are falling after lackluster reports from Microsoft, Boeing

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks are falling after lackluster results from Microsoft and Boeing stoked fears about a recession. At 10:40 ET (15:40 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 438 points or 1.3%, while the S&P 500 was down 1.6% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 2.2%. Microsoft Corporation...
Boeing reports loss, but first positive free cash flow since 2018

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co losses widened for 2022 on weakness in its defense unit as it warned of further supply chain issues, but the U.S. planemaker reported its first yearly positive cash flow since 2018. The U.S. planemaker missed Wall Street expectations on revenue and earnings per share in the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K

© Reuters. Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) did not make any Bitcoin transactions in the final quarter of 2022. The average price of Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings is $32,099 per Bitcoin. Bitcoin rising above $32,000 could motivate Tesla to recoup invested...
Dollar's comeback beginning to look 'appealing' as U.S. stocks enter rally mode

Investing.com -- The dollar has faced hammer blow after hammer blow in its attempts to hold ground against rivals, but the greenback is finally starting to look 'appealing' as U.S. equities pick up steam against their European rivals. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket...
MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report

(Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Saturday it was seeking feedback on Adani Group and associated securities and was aware of a report issued by short-seller Hindenburg Research. Seven listed companies of the Adani conglomerate - controlled by one of the world's richest men Gautam Adani - have lost...
All Eyes on Tesla as Earnings Season Kicks Into High Gear

Investors' attention will be primarily focused on tech earnings for the next couple of weeks. Of course, Tesla's is one of them, with the company due to report today after the U.S. session. If earnings beat forecasts and the company gives positive guidance, the EV giant should easily retrieve the...

