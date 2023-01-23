Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
LANGSTON UNIVERISTY ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NBCU ACADEMY
LANGSTON, OKLA. — Langston University is proud to announce its new partnership with NBCU Academy. Since its inception in 2021, NBCU Academy partners have received funding, resources, training and development – in addition to access to the News Group’s world-class journalists. Langston University is the first institution within the state of Oklahoma to partner with NBCU Academy.
Pittman Is Recipient Of National Group’s Award
State Rep. Ajay Pittman (Dem., Oklahoma City) is the recipient of an award from the National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women. She was presented a Women’s Spark Award at the recently-held annual conference of NOBEL Women in Hill, Md. She was presented the award at the annual NOBEL...
‘Pave Way’ Initiative To Start
LANGSTON—A “Pave-the-Way” initiative is underway in the city of Langston. A news release from the Langston Planning & Economic Development Group said the initiative is a revitalization project that will improve the city’s infrastructure. “Pave-the-Way will get underway on Feb. 1. “The initiative offers residents, local...
