Read full article on original website
Related
mprnews.org
You asked, we answered: What would the ‘PRO Act’ really change?
The Minnesota Senate is set to debate a proposal Friday to enshrine in state law the right to abortion and other reproductive care options, teeing the bill up for the governor’s signature. If approved and signed, the bill would ensure that Minnesotans have a legal guarantee to an abortion....
mprnews.org
Walz pitches $3.3 billion public works plan
A massive public works package that would build and fix up ice arenas, water plants, fire stations, bridges and more will test the limits of DFL power at Minnesota’s Capitol. Gov. Tim Walz is asking the Legislature to approve $3.3 billion worth of construction projects, funded by a mix...
mprnews.org
More than Walz checks: A deeper dive into the governor’s budget
Upcoming clashes over the budget proposed by Gov. Tim Walz will certainly narrow from the thousands of pages it entails to a few key areas. His proposals to ramp up education spending, implement paid leave and provide tax rebates or raise taxes around certain stock sales will consume many hours of debate.
mprnews.org
Amid slight rise in MN COVID deaths, CDC says bivalent booster adds protection
This weekend the Minnesota Department of Health will close the remaining free, state-run COVID-19 testing sites: St. Paul Midway, Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, Brooklyn Park and Duluth. Although these sites are closing, Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham emphasized in a press release announcing the closures that “COVID-19 tests will...
mprnews.org
Are the risks of sports gambling worth the reward?
It’s been four years since the Supreme Court of the United States legalized sports gambling in 2018. Since then, 35 states and Washington D.C. have made sports betting legal for their residents and all who visit. Betting online has also evolved. If you live in a state where sports...
mprnews.org
Weekend weather: Cold! Subzero wind chills as frigid air settles in
Our January has been much warmer than normal so far. At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the average temp is running 7.5 degrees warmer than normal this January. Twenty-two out of 25 days have been warmer than normal in the Twin Cities this January. Our temps are chilly Thursday, but they...
mprnews.org
Faculty of a campus 'in crisis' vote for Hamline's president to resign
There is another development in the controversy over academic and religious freedom at Hamline University: On Tuesday, the majority of full-time faculty members called for university President Fayneese Miller to resign from her position. She’s under fire for her handling of the fallout from a student complaint about a lecture...
mprnews.org
Scoop! There it is: MnDOT opens voting in latest 'Name a Snowplow' contest
Which of those — or 57 other possible names — ends up on state snowplows in Minnesota is now in your hands. The Minnesota Department of Transportation on Wednesday issued its latest list of prospective snowplow names, for a third year of its popular “Name a Snowplow” contest.
mprnews.org
Capping off a warmer-than-normal January
This January has seen temperatures reach highs of 45 degrees in southeastern Minnesota, and average monthly readings of 3 to 7 degrees above normal in many areas. Minnesota has recorded the coldest temperature in the nation just twice this month. That’s according to retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist...
mprnews.org
Faculty calls for Hamline president to resign over religious art controversy
A majority of full-time Hamline University faculty voted Tuesday to ask President Fayneese Miller to resign, criticizing her handling of a Muslim student's complaint over the showing of an image of the Prophet Muhammad in an art history class. The school did not renew the adjunct professor's contract. Erika López...
mprnews.org
Checking in on your relationship with money
Spending money stems from an emotional place, and even only one month of overspending can put you in financial trouble. While it’s good to develop conscious, healthy spending habits, the notion of saving money and frugality is dependent on your relationship with money and how you value where your income goes.
mprnews.org
Fresh snow, gusty winds cause difficult driving across Minnesota
Light snow and gusty winds made for a tricky morning commute across much of Minnesota on Friday, especially in western parts of the state. The Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a no-travel advisory for several hours Friday morning for three highways in northwest Minnesota, near Crookston, East Grand Forks and Ada, due to sharply reduced visibility.
mprnews.org
5 Minnesota chefs make the cut as 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
Five Minnesota chefs were announced Wednesday to be among the semifinalists at the annual James Beard Awards, one of the industry’s most prestigious honors. Café Cerés chef Shawn McKenzie received the state’s only national nod. McKenzie co-founded the restaurant with two locations in Minneapolis. McKenzie is also the executive pastry chef at Rustica Bakery, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.
Comments / 0