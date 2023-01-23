Share your thoughts on work and life at UAB and identify strengths and opportunities for improvement in an anonymous, online campus engagement survey Feb.6-20. The survey, which will be distributed to all faculty and full-and part-time employees of UAB’sWorkgroup A, is a follow-up to the 2019 survey, which prompted changes to improve communication from and with senior leadership, develop managerial training and career-development programs and promote consistency in performance management processes. Results from previous surveys also were instrumental in numerous improvements — from employee-learning experiences to new institutionwide awards and expanded child care services.

