Birmingham, AL

uab.edu

Survey says: Speak up and make a difference — again

Share your thoughts on work and life at UAB and identify strengths and opportunities for improvement in an anonymous, online campus engagement survey Feb.6-20. The survey, which will be distributed to all faculty and full-and part-time employees of UAB’sWorkgroup A, is a follow-up to the 2019 survey, which prompted changes to improve communication from and with senior leadership, develop managerial training and career-development programs and promote consistency in performance management processes. Results from previous surveys also were instrumental in numerous improvements — from employee-learning experiences to new institutionwide awards and expanded child care services.
uab.edu

College of Arts and Sciences announces grant recipients

The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s College of Arts and Sciences offers faculty a range of awards and grant opportunities to advance their research and scholarship and recognize their achievements. Aiqi Liu, Ph.D., Department of History: “Race and Power in U.S-Pacific Relations from 1776 to 1952”. Gabe H....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

What’s new with the planet’s greenest university research enterprise?

Research is all about finding new things, and UAB investigators lead the way. But they are also world-class at losing, too: shaving kilowatts, recycling supplies and dropping water usage in Olympic swimming pool-size quantities. Each year, labs across the globe compete to see who can reduce their energy usage most...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Register today for Blazer Bingo hosted by the UAB National Alumni Society

This year, Blazer Bingo games are planned for Feb. 8, May 18 and Dec. 5, from 6-8 p.m. at the UAB National Alumni Society House, 1301 10th Ave. South. Admission is $25, and attendees can participate in every round with six bingo boards during the night’s 10 games. A known personality will lead all the games, including a round of blackout bingo. There will also be door prizes, complimentary food and a cash bar.
uab.edu

Learn the history, celebrate the legacy, art and culture

See a documentary, take a close look at Gullah culture, and see photographs that sparked a movement during Black History Month in February at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Explore all the events at calendar.uab.edu/black-history-month. The Institute for Human Rights Social Justice Café will have a virtual “Memorial to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Why I am a Green Lab: Scientists speak up

UAB’s Green Labs program, which launched with a dozen or so participants in 2016, now counts some 150 labs on its rolls, says Nick Ciancio, sustainability program coordinator for UAB Sustainability. That makes UAB one of the world’s sustainability leaders in academic science, Ciancio says. But what motivates...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

