DCO
4d ago
Equity is always a bad goal and is never achievable. Two people or groups can never get the same outcome. Let’s take the extreme. The Amish will never have the same number of college graduates as Chinese Americans. You can aim and have all the goals all you want but you’ll never get an equal outcome
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Swede HollowThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
EP Schools, city partner for non-school day STEM enrichment
A targeted group of Eden Prairie Schools students is taking part in fun, free STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) activities on non-school days, thanks to a new partnership between EP Schools Community Education and the City of Eden Prairie. The first event in this program was held on Nov. 23 at Eden Lake Elementary with [...]
Mayor looks back on city’s achievements, sets sights on 2023 goals
Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case sat down last month to discuss what he deems are the city’s successes in 2022 and what’s in store for 2023. Case thinks the city is in a positive place, noting the progress of several key initiatives, including the adoption of the Eden Prairie Race Equity Report in January 2022. [...]
New Chick-fil-A location now open for business in Eden Prairie
Chick-fil-A in Eden Prairie is now open for business. The fast-food restaurant, located on the southwest corner of Flying Cloud Drive and Prairie Center Drive, began serving customers on Thursday. It is owned and operated by Andrew Armstrong, who also owns the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Chanhassen. Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has more than 20 locations in the [...]
PiM Arts High hosted annual MN Thespians conference
Over 150 high school students, teachers, and mentors from the Minnesota theater arts community gathered at PiM Arts High School (PiM Arts) in Eden Prairie on Jan. 14 for the Minnesota Thespians (MN Thespians) Annual Conference. The theme this year was “Together Again”— an appropriate choice since it was the first time in two years [...]
EPHS students develop an AI solution for distracted and drowsy driving
Six months ago, a dozen students from Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) Distraction-free Life Club (DLC) got together to confront the epidemic of distracted driving. They designed and demonstrated EyeDA-1; an artificial intelligence (AI) – based device for tackling distracted driving. Their invention was widely reported in local media and even became the topic of [...]
Arthur ‘Art’ Peterson
Arthur G. (“Art”) Peterson, 84, of Eden Prairie, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on Jan. 17, 2023. Son of Adolph and Flossie (Hawes) Peterson, Art grew up on a farm in Atwater, Minnesota, and attended Litchfield High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. When living in St. Paul, he worked for Univac [...]
2023 legislative outlook is topic of Jan. 21 panel discussion
A panel discussion, including three DFL state legislators representing Eden Prairie, is scheduled for January 21 in Hopkins. The Minnetonka-Eden Prairie-Hopkins (MEPH) Chapter of the League of Women Voters is sponsoring the meeting with five state legislators who will discuss and answer questions about the 2023 legislative session. The event is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, [...]
EPHS Drama presents One Act Play ‘Lockdown’ Jan. 26-27
Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) drama students will perform their One Act Play, “Lockdown” by Douglas Craven, on Thursday, Jan. 26, and Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. in the school’s Performing Arts Center. The play, which is about a lockdown drill at a high school, is free to attend, but cash donations are welcome. [...]
Applicants sought for city commissions
Eden Prairie residents are being sought to apply for several city commissions. New members are encouraged to apply for the following commissions: Learn more and apply at edenprairie.org/Commissions
Plea to continue support of firefighters
In 2016, I co-founded the nonprofit Minnesota Firefighter Initiative after seeing too many firefighters confront cardiac, emotional trauma and cancer diagnoses during my time as Eden Prairie Fire Chief. The goal was to help firefighters identify their elevated risks for cardiac, emotional trauma and cancer health issues and to be a resource for firefighter wellness. [...]
Higher road-upkeep fee expected to be OK’d Tuesday
Final approval of ordinances that increase street-maintenance fees is expected at the Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting of the Eden Prairie City Council. The city fees appear on monthly utility bills that go to customers of Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy, and a small number of EP customers that are served by Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative. [...]
Snow emergency declared by city
Eden Prairie has declared a snow emergency effective Jan. 19-20. According to the city’s officials, the snow emergency will be activated as soon as the snow accumulation reaches 2 inches. Residents of the city are advised not to park on city streets until noon on Friday, Jan. 20. This will allow the crews to maintain [...]
Eden Prairie students receive fall collegiate academic honors
Eden Prairie students named to their college or university Dean’s List or President’s List for the fall term are listed below, alphabetically by school. EPLN receives this information directly from the schools. If you don’t see your student listed, contact the school and ask them to include EPLN on its mailing list: editor@eplocalnews.org Belmont University, Nashville, [...]
PROP’s 11th annual ‘Empty Bowls’ in person on Feb. 21
PROP Food Shelf’s annual “Empty Bowls” event is set to return in person on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 13600 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie. The event will take place during lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. The theme of this year’s 11th annual Empty [...]
Plowing snow: despite the science, hardworking people still needed to move the white stuff
Mike Schmidt got his first taste of snowplowing on Oct. 31, 1991 – the infamous Halloween Blizzard that saw 28.4 inches of snowfall over a four-day period. So, you will forgive him if the 15 inches that fell recently was something of an annoyance by comparison. That was 30 years ago, and now Schmidt has [...]
Robert (Bob) John Hamilton
Robert (Bob) John Hamilton of Savage, formerly of Eden Prairie, passed away suddenly on Jan. 15, 2023, at age 65 from a ruptured aortic aneurysm. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Richard and Joan Clara (Streng) Hamilton. Bob grew up and went to high school in Epworth, Iowa, before attending the University [...]
Pleasing but also a pest, deer are a target in management plan
The appearance of majestic, white-tailed deer in our parks or back yards is a powerful sight. But suburban deer can also cause car crashes, destroy expensive landscaping, and spread disease. So, it’s probably no surprise that the City of Eden Prairie has been working to strike a balance between regal and wreckage, not just recently [...]
Unsuspecting residents receive holiday gift from EPPD and Crime Prevention Fund
What do a homeless family with three kids, a Ukrainian student who escaped a war, and an elderly man whose vehicle ran out of gas have in common? First, they were “caught” by one of the Eden Prairie Police Department’s 75 staff members. Second, they were given $50 in cash to help them out during [...]
Fred Chung-man Ho
Fred Chung-man Ho, 74, of Eden Prairie died Jan. 7, 2023 after a brief illness with pancreatic cancer. Born and raised in Hong Kong, Fred came to the U.S. in 1970 to attend the University of Hawaii, receiving a B.S. in Biology. He proceeded to Iowa State University where he earned a Master’s & Doctorate [...]
2-hour late start for EP Schools on Wed., Jan. 11
Eden Prairie Schools notified families that there will be a two-hour late start on Wednesday, Jan. 11 due to unexpectedly icy roads. The following programs have a two-hour late start: The following programs are closed or canceled: The following programs are continuing as scheduled:
