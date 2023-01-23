ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Comments / 1

DCO
4d ago

Equity is always a bad goal and is never achievable. Two people or groups can never get the same outcome. Let’s take the extreme. The Amish will never have the same number of college graduates as Chinese Americans. You can aim and have all the goals all you want but you’ll never get an equal outcome

Eden Prairie Local News

PiM Arts High hosted annual MN Thespians conference

Over 150 high school students, teachers, and mentors from the Minnesota theater arts community gathered at PiM Arts High School (PiM Arts) in Eden Prairie on Jan. 14 for the Minnesota Thespians (MN Thespians) Annual Conference. The theme this year was “Together Again”— an appropriate choice since it was the first time in two years [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EPHS students develop an AI solution for distracted and drowsy driving

Six months ago, a dozen students from Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) Distraction-free Life Club (DLC) got together to confront the epidemic of distracted driving. They designed and demonstrated EyeDA-1; an artificial intelligence (AI) – based device for tackling distracted driving. Their invention was widely reported in local media and even became the topic of [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Arthur ‘Art’ Peterson

Arthur G. (“Art”) Peterson, 84, of Eden Prairie, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on Jan. 17, 2023.  Son of Adolph and Flossie (Hawes) Peterson, Art grew up on a farm in Atwater, Minnesota, and attended Litchfield High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. When living in St. Paul, he worked for Univac [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

2023 legislative outlook is topic of Jan. 21 panel discussion

A panel discussion, including three DFL state legislators representing Eden Prairie, is scheduled for January 21 in Hopkins. The Minnetonka-Eden Prairie-Hopkins (MEPH) Chapter of the League of Women Voters is sponsoring the meeting with five state legislators who will discuss and answer questions about the 2023 legislative session. The event is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, [...]
HOPKINS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Plea to continue support of firefighters

In 2016, I co-founded the nonprofit Minnesota Firefighter Initiative after seeing too many firefighters confront cardiac, emotional trauma and cancer diagnoses during my time as Eden Prairie Fire Chief. The goal was to help firefighters identify their elevated risks for cardiac, emotional trauma and cancer health issues and to be a resource for firefighter wellness. [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Higher road-upkeep fee expected to be OK’d Tuesday

Final approval of ordinances that increase street-maintenance fees is expected at the Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting of the Eden Prairie City Council. The city fees appear on monthly utility bills that go to customers of Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy, and a small number of EP customers that are served by Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative.  [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Snow emergency declared by city

Eden Prairie has declared a snow emergency effective Jan. 19-20. According to the city’s officials, the snow emergency will be activated as soon as the snow accumulation reaches 2 inches. Residents of the city are advised not to park on city streets until noon on Friday, Jan. 20. This will allow the crews to maintain [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie students receive fall collegiate academic honors

Eden Prairie students named to their college or university Dean’s List or President’s List for the fall term are listed below, alphabetically by school. EPLN receives this information directly from the schools. If you don’t see your student listed, contact the school and ask them to include EPLN on its mailing list: editor@eplocalnews.org Belmont University, Nashville, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Robert (Bob) John Hamilton

Robert (Bob) John Hamilton of Savage, formerly of Eden Prairie, passed away suddenly on Jan. 15, 2023, at age 65 from a ruptured aortic aneurysm.  He was preceded in death by his parents, John Richard and Joan Clara (Streng) Hamilton.  Bob grew up and went to high school in Epworth, Iowa, before attending the University [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Fred Chung-man Ho

Fred Chung-man Ho, 74, of Eden Prairie died Jan. 7, 2023 after a brief illness with pancreatic cancer.  Born and raised in Hong Kong, Fred came to the U.S. in 1970 to attend the University of Hawaii, receiving a B.S. in Biology. He proceeded to Iowa State University where he earned a Master’s & Doctorate [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

