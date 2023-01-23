Read full article on original website
kisu.org
Proposed bill would prohibit child safety investigations in Idaho based on immunization status
A bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights was introduced in the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, but Sen. Carl Bjerke, R-Coeur d’Alene, appeared in his...
kisu.org
Idaho’s new K-12 schools superintendent asks for $2.5B public school budget
Debbie Critchfield presented the budget to JFAC on Wednesday. Wednesday was Debbie Critchfield’s 23rd day on the job as Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction. She guided the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee through the 2024 public school budget request, promising to prioritize students, teachers, communities and achievement as she oversees the state’s public school system and budget.
kisu.org
The Nature of Idaho: Day at the Museum
In this episode, The Nature of Idaho's very own Leif Tapanila shares his experience working at the museum! He shares his background, and how his education in biology contributed greatly to the work he does in paleontology. Tune in to this episode to learn more about the Buzzsaw shark and Leif's experiences in paleontology and the museum!
