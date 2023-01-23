ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho’s new K-12 schools superintendent asks for $2.5B public school budget

Debbie Critchfield presented the budget to JFAC on Wednesday. Wednesday was Debbie Critchfield’s 23rd day on the job as Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction. She guided the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee through the 2024 public school budget request, promising to prioritize students, teachers, communities and achievement as she oversees the state’s public school system and budget.
The Nature of Idaho: Day at the Museum

In this episode, The Nature of Idaho's very own Leif Tapanila shares his experience working at the museum! He shares his background, and how his education in biology contributed greatly to the work he does in paleontology. Tune in to this episode to learn more about the Buzzsaw shark and Leif's experiences in paleontology and the museum!
