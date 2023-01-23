Saraland’s sophomore quarterback, KJ Lacey is reaping the benefits of leading the Saraland Spartans to a class 6A State Championship with his recruitment in full swing. Lacey is a sophomore at Saraland High School in Alabama. He currently holds 14 D1 offers after picking up an offer from Texas A&M Thursday. It is no surprise Lacey is attracting this much attention after watching the show Saraland’s offense put on during the 2022 football season en route to a 14-1 record and a state title.

SARALAND, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO