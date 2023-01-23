ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saraland sophomore QB KJ Lacey racking up Power 5 offers

Saraland’s sophomore quarterback, KJ Lacey is reaping the benefits of leading the Saraland Spartans to a class 6A State Championship with his recruitment in full swing. Lacey is a sophomore at Saraland High School in Alabama. He currently holds 14 D1 offers after picking up an offer from Texas A&M Thursday. It is no surprise Lacey is attracting this much attention after watching the show Saraland’s offense put on during the 2022 football season en route to a 14-1 record and a state title.
SARALAND, AL
WKRG

Bakery has a hit with the best King Cake in Alabama

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A bakery in Daphne has come up with the best king cake in Alabama. And that’s helped them increase business quite a bit over the past year. The king cake is made with crawfish and it is a big hit. Ranked number three overall nationally in a contest and number one in Alabama.
DAPHNE, AL
Fast Casual

Captain D's debuts double drive-thru in Alabama

Captain D's is continuing its expansion in Alabama with a double drive-thru location opening this week in Foley, at 3209 South McKenzie St. Marking Captain D's 71st store in the state, the location follows openings in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi in late 2022. "Over the last eight years, our team...
FOLEY, AL
weisradio.com

Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday

Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Daphne Middle School bomb threat came from west coast: Police

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — (Updated from news conference) — Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler joined Daphne Police for a news conference, updating the public about the bomb threat that was called into Daphne Middle School Friday morning. “Our school system is as safe as you can get,” Tyler said. Tyler thanked law enforcement […]
DAPHNE, AL
AL.com

Strong winds, storm blows through coastal Alabama; minor damages at high school

Alma Bryant High School is open and school is in session hours after a powerful storm ripped through coastal Alabama on Wednesday damaging the school’s athletic fields. The storm system that spawned powerful tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana, appears to have created “minor damage” in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Crews with the National Weather System in Mobile are at the high school, based in Irvington, to assess whether a tornado damaged the school’s athletic fields.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Newly minted ‘experience givers’ stand ready as guides to Africatown

As national and international interest in Africatown has grown, so has the challenge of connecting potential visitors to a structure of informative, authentic and rewarding experiences in and about the community. Five newly minted “experience givers” may represent a game-changing step forward. Wednesday evening, Visit Mobile held a...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bay Minette homeowners picking up the pieces after damaging storm

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Severe weather moved through our area overnight, and there were reports of damage, including downed power lines and trees. The storms caused damage in both Mobile and Baldwin counties. A large tree in Bay Minette was no match for the high winds, and a family is lucky no one was hurt when that tree came crashing down onto their home.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man dies after car runs off of pier in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A man in Pensacola has died after he drove his car off of a bridge, according to police. Police said the man was traveling north on Bob Sikes Fishing Pier when his car crashed into a concrete barrier and fell into the water. The man succumbed...
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

