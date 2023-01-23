Read full article on original website
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MobileTed RiversMobile, AL
Kane Wommack, South Alabama looking to ‘maximize momentum’ from breakout 2022 season
With the offseason training program at full-go and some six weeks from the start of spring practice, South Alabama football coach Kane Wommack is hoping to build on the best season in school history. The Jaguars went 10-3 in 2022, doubling their win total from the previous year and reaching...
tdalabamamag.com
Saraland sophomore QB KJ Lacey racking up Power 5 offers
Saraland’s sophomore quarterback, KJ Lacey is reaping the benefits of leading the Saraland Spartans to a class 6A State Championship with his recruitment in full swing. Lacey is a sophomore at Saraland High School in Alabama. He currently holds 14 D1 offers after picking up an offer from Texas A&M Thursday. It is no surprise Lacey is attracting this much attention after watching the show Saraland’s offense put on during the 2022 football season en route to a 14-1 record and a state title.
Bennett Russ shoots Class 6A No. 3 McGill-Toolen past rival Spanish Fort
Senior Bennett Russ hit six of McGill-Toolen’s 10 3-pointers on Friday night as the Class 6A No. 3 Yellow Jackets held off rival Spanish Fort 65-55. The Yellow Jackets improved to 21-6 overall with their 11th straight victory. They finished Area 2 play at 6-0. “Bennett has shot it...
WKRG
Bakery has a hit with the best King Cake in Alabama
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A bakery in Daphne has come up with the best king cake in Alabama. And that’s helped them increase business quite a bit over the past year. The king cake is made with crawfish and it is a big hit. Ranked number three overall nationally in a contest and number one in Alabama.
Fast Casual
Captain D's debuts double drive-thru in Alabama
Captain D's is continuing its expansion in Alabama with a double drive-thru location opening this week in Foley, at 3209 South McKenzie St. Marking Captain D's 71st store in the state, the location follows openings in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi in late 2022. "Over the last eight years, our team...
weisradio.com
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
wfxl.com
Family comes forward to claim box containing ashes that washed up on Alabama shore
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the kind of mystery that troubles the mind and tugs at the heart. A little blue box, one that might easily be mistaken for a fishing tackle box, was found Sunday on a stretch of beach along the Eastern Shore in Alabama. Inside were...
WAAY-TV
Alabama students charged with handing out pot candy at school
Two students in Mobile County charged after police say they distributed candy laced with THC on campus. Video from CNN. SE-011TH Subscribe to WAAY on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RbqKw6.
Daphne Middle School bomb threat came from west coast: Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — (Updated from news conference) — Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler joined Daphne Police for a news conference, updating the public about the bomb threat that was called into Daphne Middle School Friday morning. “Our school system is as safe as you can get,” Tyler said. Tyler thanked law enforcement […]
Strong winds, storm blows through coastal Alabama; minor damages at high school
Alma Bryant High School is open and school is in session hours after a powerful storm ripped through coastal Alabama on Wednesday damaging the school’s athletic fields. The storm system that spawned powerful tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana, appears to have created “minor damage” in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Crews with the National Weather System in Mobile are at the high school, based in Irvington, to assess whether a tornado damaged the school’s athletic fields.
After Roe, March for Life advocates in Mobile take aim at abortion pills
With the decades-long dream of overturning Roe v. Wade realized, Beth Perkins turned to the next battles on abortion access. Perhaps no bigger battle awaits than the national focus on medication abortions, which have become the preferred method of abortion in the U.S. for the past three years. “Abortion has...
Newly minted ‘experience givers’ stand ready as guides to Africatown
As national and international interest in Africatown has grown, so has the challenge of connecting potential visitors to a structure of informative, authentic and rewarding experiences in and about the community. Five newly minted “experience givers” may represent a game-changing step forward. Wednesday evening, Visit Mobile held a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County completes ‘pocket beach’, set to open in 2024
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County just finished its first phase of a project at Bayfront Park. It’s called a “pocket beach”, and it is nestled near Dauphin Island. About a mile North of the Dauphin Island Bridge, Bayfront Park has been a favorite spot for...
Students at Mary G. Montgomery High School sick after eating laced candy
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Semmes Police Department said they are investigating after multiple students at Mary G. Montgomery High School got sick from eating laced candy. According to Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend, one student that attends MGM was transported to the hospital but is expected to be ok. Virginia Guy with […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Bay Minette homeowners picking up the pieces after damaging storm
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Severe weather moved through our area overnight, and there were reports of damage, including downed power lines and trees. The storms caused damage in both Mobile and Baldwin counties. A large tree in Bay Minette was no match for the high winds, and a family is lucky no one was hurt when that tree came crashing down onto their home.
Pensacola teen sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2022 carjacking, robbery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola teenager has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for robbing a woman and crashing her car in 2022. On Jan. 26, Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey sentenced Shawn Ladarius Albert, 18, to 30 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for Carjacking with a Deadly Weapon and Robbery […]
Baldwin Co. family says camper full of sentimental items was stolen
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A travel trailer has been reported stolen in Baldwin County. Now, a family is desperate to get it back. “I’m mad because someone took my property, but the most important thing is the items that were in it,” said Michael Hayes. Hayes says clothes, books and items of sentimental value […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man dies after car runs off of pier in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A man in Pensacola has died after he drove his car off of a bridge, according to police. Police said the man was traveling north on Bob Sikes Fishing Pier when his car crashed into a concrete barrier and fell into the water. The man succumbed...
WALA-TV FOX10
Witness records bizarre scene, as MPD investigates death at Tillman’s Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are still a lot of questions surrounding a bizarre incident right in the parking lot of an MPD precinct in Tillman’s Corner. Mobile Police say two men, one of them badly injured, suddenly rolled into that lot around 7:00 Saturday night. Witnesses tell FOX...
Alabama deputies rescue teen human trafficking victim suffering broken collar bone; 2 arrested
Two California residents were arrested and booked into the Baldwin County Jail on charges of human trafficking. Benjamin M. Sapp, 20, and Breanna Chanthanam, 20, both of Sacramento, California, were both arrested on Wednesday and each charged with human trafficking related to alleged profiting of an 18-year-old victim. According to...
AL.com
