25 Years Ago: The Chicks Release ‘Wide Open Spaces’

Twenty-five years ago today, on Jan. 27, 1998, the Dixie Chicks (now known as the Chicks) released their major-label debut album, Wide Open Spaces. Formed in 1989 by Laura Lynch, Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin (now Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer), the Chicks released three albums as an independent band, in 1990, 1992 and 1993. In the summer of 1995, the then-trio (Macy had departed in '92) signed a developmental deal with Sony Music Nashville. Natalie Maines replaced Lynch as the Chicks' lead singer, and Sony signed the revamped group as the first artists on their newly revived Monument Records imprint.
Caroline Jones Recruits Alyssa Bonagura for 90s-Inspired Love Song ‘Keep It Safe’ [LISTEN]

Caroline Jones and Alyssa Bonagura give a nod to the infectious and joyful love songs that dominated the airwaves in the 90s with their energizing new track "Keep It Safe." Released today (Jan. 27), the song explores the overwhelming excitement and nervousness that arise as a new relationship begins to bloom. The pair's sweet, perfectly blended vocals and driving percussion help drive the tune forward, creating a fresh yet nostalgic sound.
Top 10 Lucinda Williams Songs

The phrase "patience is a virtue" certainly applies to Lucinda Williams' career. The Louisiana native released her first album in 1979 (Ramblin'), but she didn't find widespread success until she released her self-titled 1988 album. In turn, Lucinda Williams featured "Passionate Kisses," which hit it big in 1993, once Mary...
TikTok Sensation Austin Snell Pushes Past the Demons on ‘Get There First’ [Watch]

It was just last year that Austin Snell found himself in the fight of his life. “I ended up having a pretty extensive back surgery a week after I signed my lease to move (to Nashville),” the country rocker remembers during a recent interview with Taste of Country. “I used to be pretty big in the gym and I thought I had pulled a disc in my back, but I went to have an MRI done last January and they found a tumor in my spine.”
Remember When the Chicks Released Their Debut Album?

