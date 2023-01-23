Read full article on original website
Luke Bryan Sets the Record Straight on His ‘Absurd’ Dustin Lynch Comments at Crash My Playa
After some fans were offended by Luke Bryan's onstage banter during the final night of his Crash My Playa festival on Sunday (Jan. 22), the singer hopped on social media to address their concerns and clear up any misunderstanding. It all started when Bryan was onstage warming up the crowd...
Florida Georgia Line’s Hiatus Came as a Surprise to Duo’s Tyler Hubbard
Florida Georgia Line's hiatus has freed up bandmate Tyler Hubbard a solo career, which is an opportunity he's grateful for, these days. But back when the duo first decided to part ways, it was his partner Brian Kelley's idea — and Hubbard admits that at first, it came as a shock.
Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile to Perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Luke Combs and Brandi Carlile will be representing the country and Americana genres onstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The artists are both performing during the show, along with a slew of other stars from a variety of genres. When they announced the news, the Recording Academy said the just-named acts are the "first wave" of performers on the bill.
Hailey Whitters’ Country Charm Shines on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ [Watch]
Hailey Whitters brought her Midwestern charm to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (Jan. 25) for her anticipated late-night television debut. Decked in a vintage turquoise mini-dress, the bubbly singer took the stage to perform “Everything She Ain’t,” her fast-rising debut country radio single. “The whiskey in...
Meet Struggle Jennings, the Man Jelly Roll Can’t Stop Talking About
Struggle Jennings won't hesitate to tell you about the moment he chose to turn his life around. It's why he's here, in every sense of the word. "I was sitting in a prison cell and I was watching my family and my life and my world that I built completely crumble outside of the walls," the Nashville rapper-turned-country-singer confesses.
25 Years Ago: The Chicks Release ‘Wide Open Spaces’
Twenty-five years ago today, on Jan. 27, 1998, the Dixie Chicks (now known as the Chicks) released their major-label debut album, Wide Open Spaces. Formed in 1989 by Laura Lynch, Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin (now Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer), the Chicks released three albums as an independent band, in 1990, 1992 and 1993. In the summer of 1995, the then-trio (Macy had departed in '92) signed a developmental deal with Sony Music Nashville. Natalie Maines replaced Lynch as the Chicks' lead singer, and Sony signed the revamped group as the first artists on their newly revived Monument Records imprint.
Luke Combs Reveals His New Album’s Title and Cover Artwork
Luke Combs wasn't lying when he said he wasn't going to put out a deluxe version of his 2022 album, Growin' Up — but that doesn't mean there's not a special connection between that record and his upcoming new project. On Thursday (Jan. 26), Combs announced the title of...
Wynonna Judd Doesn’t Think The Judds Final Tour Will Extend Again: ‘There Are No Plans’
Over the past several months, The Judds Final Tour has provided an unforgettable, cathartic outlet for singer Wynonna Judd, her fans and fellow artists to celebrate the music of the Judds as well as the life and legacy of her late mother and bandmate, Naomi Judd. But now, she says...
Caroline Jones Recruits Alyssa Bonagura for 90s-Inspired Love Song ‘Keep It Safe’ [LISTEN]
Caroline Jones and Alyssa Bonagura give a nod to the infectious and joyful love songs that dominated the airwaves in the 90s with their energizing new track "Keep It Safe." Released today (Jan. 27), the song explores the overwhelming excitement and nervousness that arise as a new relationship begins to bloom. The pair's sweet, perfectly blended vocals and driving percussion help drive the tune forward, creating a fresh yet nostalgic sound.
Top 10 Lucinda Williams Songs
The phrase "patience is a virtue" certainly applies to Lucinda Williams' career. The Louisiana native released her first album in 1979 (Ramblin'), but she didn't find widespread success until she released her self-titled 1988 album. In turn, Lucinda Williams featured "Passionate Kisses," which hit it big in 1993, once Mary...
#TBT: Remember When Kacey Musgraves Competed on ‘Nashville Star’?
Kacey Musgraves is a big star now, but she got off to a slow start when she first came to Nashville. Like her friend and contemporary Miranda Lambert, she competed on a season of Nashville Star before she was famous — but it didn't go too well. Nashville Star...
New Father Chase Wright Tells a New Story on ‘Never Loved Before’ [Exclusive Premiere]
The last two months have been quite a whirlwind for Chase Wright. Not only is the Indiana native and rising singer-songwriter in the middle of making a name for himself in the country music industry, but he is also a brand-new father. “I took him to his two-month appointment today...
TikTok Sensation Austin Snell Pushes Past the Demons on ‘Get There First’ [Watch]
It was just last year that Austin Snell found himself in the fight of his life. “I ended up having a pretty extensive back surgery a week after I signed my lease to move (to Nashville),” the country rocker remembers during a recent interview with Taste of Country. “I used to be pretty big in the gym and I thought I had pulled a disc in my back, but I went to have an MRI done last January and they found a tumor in my spine.”
Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson’s Banter Is Back in New Trailer for ‘The Voice’ [Watch]
The Voice Season 23 will premiere on NBC on Monday, March 6, and Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson's competitive spirits are alive and well in a new promo video for the upcoming season. The two will serve as coaches together for the first time since Clarkson's departure after Season 21, and it seems they're picking up right where they left off.
Remember When the Chicks Released Their Debut Album?
The Chicks were well into their musical career by the time they released their major-label debut album, Wide Open Spaces, on Jan. 27, 1998. The band had started out as a four-piece in 1989, when Laura Lynch, Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin (now Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer) got together. But by the time they signed their record deal with Sony Music Nashville's Monument Records, Lynch and Macy were gone, and spitfire singer Natalie Maines was heading up the group, then called the Dixie Chicks, as a trio.
Remember When Shania Twain Rocked the Super Bowl Halftime Show? [Watch]
It's been close to two decades since a country singer took the stage during the Super Bowl's halftime show. Shania Twain was the last to do it, playing two songs during Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, Calif., on Jan. 26, 2003. Her performance, which you can watch here, holds...
Hardy and Lainey Wilson Bring Murder Ballad ‘Wait in the Truck’ to ‘The Tonight Show’ [Watch]
Hardy and Lainey Wilson came together on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for their intense duet "Wait in the Truck." Although simple in its presentation, the performance sends a chill due to the nature of the lyrics. Hardy opens the song stage right washed in blue light, while Wilson...
Kelly Clarkson Covers Hailey Whitters’ Feel-Good ‘Everything She Ain’t’ [Watch]
Global superstar Kelly Clarkson put her spin on Hailey Whitters’ bouncy “Everything She Ain’t” on the Jan. 26 installment of her namesake talk show's Kellyoke segment. Donning a flowy floral dress fitting for the Whitters aesthetic, Clarkson opened the track with the first verse, before transitioning to the singalong chorus, bridge and chorus once again.
