NBA Analysis Network

NBA Executive Sees Lakers Trading For Raptors’ Fred VanVleet

The Los Angeles Lakers bolstered their frontcourt this week, acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards. It is a move that will help them this season but was also made with an eye toward the future. They may have more moves at their disposal ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Pelicans Trade Features John Collins

This is an open letter to the Atlanta Hawks. Please trade John Collins. Please? By now, it’s obvious that it has to be done. The whole NBA world knows it, too. We’ve known for some time. Collins has been in trade rumors from the moment he signed an extension with your organization. It’s tiring.
ATLANTA, GA
NBA Analysis Network

Pacers Primed For Bold Trade To Acquire Raptors’ OG Anunoby

The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors are two teams that need to make some changes at the NBA trade deadline. They could also benefit from engaging in a deal with each other. One player that stands out as a logical centerpiece is OG Anunoby. Heading into any season, we make...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA Analysis Network

This Magic-Nets Trade Features Mo Bamba

When an NBA team needs to make an upgrade, they have to part with future resources. This can be a problem for the league’s contenders. In many cases, they’ve exhausted their resources. That’s part of how they became contenders. Still, if the team just doesn’t look good enough, they may want to upgrade it.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA Analysis Network

This Magic-Spurs Trade Features Jalen Suggs

The NBA Draft is like a box of chocolates – you never know what you’re going to find. Pardon the reference. Still, the analogy is apt. Teams exhaust their resources scouting the league’s incoming prospects. Sometimes, they get them wrong anyway. For example, look at the Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Mavs Trade Gets Luka Doncic More Help

Evolution always leaves something behind. Human beings used to have tails. We think? We’re not scientists over here. Assuming we’re correct, at some point, we outgrew our need for them. The NBA has undergone its own evolution. Specifically, the three-point revolution has left the traditional big man behind....
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Heat Trade Features Kyle Lowry

Building an NBA contender isn’t easy. Even teams with a tremendous amount of talent don’t always look like contenders. Whether due to age-related regression, injuries, or a lack of chemistry, no team is promised anything. For example, look at the Los Angeles Clippers. They were supposed to be...
MIAMI, FL
NBA Analysis Network

