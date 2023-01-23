Read full article on original website
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
Latest NBA Trade Deadline Rumors Involving Jae Crowder
Veteran forward Jae Crowder has been away from the Phoenix Suns all NBA season. When it became official that his role with the team would be changing, he and the team agreed that he could remain away from the team until a trade was found. The trade talks centered around...
This Knicks-Nets Trade Features Seth Curry
Any NBA team picking in the lottery is hoping to pick a star player. Hope springs eternal. At the same time, it isn’t always vindicated. Some lottery picks don’t make good on the promise they showed before entering the league. On the other hand, we can’t always blame...
NBA Analysis Network
NBA Executive Sees Lakers Trading For Raptors’ Fred VanVleet
The Los Angeles Lakers bolstered their frontcourt this week, acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards. It is a move that will help them this season but was also made with an eye toward the future. They may have more moves at their disposal ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
This Hawks-Pelicans Trade Features John Collins
This is an open letter to the Atlanta Hawks. Please trade John Collins. Please? By now, it’s obvious that it has to be done. The whole NBA world knows it, too. We’ve known for some time. Collins has been in trade rumors from the moment he signed an extension with your organization. It’s tiring.
NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in 41 in Bucks' win
January 28 - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks held on for a 141-131 win over the host Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Indianapolis.
This Raptors-Timberwolves Trade Features Fred VanVleet
When an NBA player is on an expiring contract, it changes their value completely. Imagine you were an employer. Would you hire somebody knowing that they were likely to leave your company soon?. Well, you might – if they were willing to accept a pay cut. The NBA’s trade...
Mavs Nearing Bold Trade For Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic?
The Dallas Mavericks are a team that will be looking for an upgrade ahead of the deadline on the NBA trade market. They were caught off guard when Jalen Brunson departed in free agency, signing a deal with the New York Knicks, which has left them short-handed regarding the supporting cast around Luka Doncic.
NBA Analysis Network
Pacers Primed For Bold Trade To Acquire Raptors’ OG Anunoby
The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors are two teams that need to make some changes at the NBA trade deadline. They could also benefit from engaging in a deal with each other. One player that stands out as a logical centerpiece is OG Anunoby. Heading into any season, we make...
This Magic-Nets Trade Features Mo Bamba
When an NBA team needs to make an upgrade, they have to part with future resources. This can be a problem for the league’s contenders. In many cases, they’ve exhausted their resources. That’s part of how they became contenders. Still, if the team just doesn’t look good enough, they may want to upgrade it.
This Magic-Spurs Trade Features Jalen Suggs
The NBA Draft is like a box of chocolates – you never know what you’re going to find. Pardon the reference. Still, the analogy is apt. Teams exhaust their resources scouting the league’s incoming prospects. Sometimes, they get them wrong anyway. For example, look at the Orlando...
This Bulls-Mavs Trade Gets Luka Doncic More Help
Evolution always leaves something behind. Human beings used to have tails. We think? We’re not scientists over here. Assuming we’re correct, at some point, we outgrew our need for them. The NBA has undergone its own evolution. Specifically, the three-point revolution has left the traditional big man behind....
This Clippers-Heat Trade Features Kyle Lowry
Building an NBA contender isn’t easy. Even teams with a tremendous amount of talent don’t always look like contenders. Whether due to age-related regression, injuries, or a lack of chemistry, no team is promised anything. For example, look at the Los Angeles Clippers. They were supposed to be...
This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Gary Harris
Somehow, the Los Angeles Lakers are always in the headlines. It’s only increased since adding NBA superstar LeBron James. isn’t always for the right reasons. Recently, there’s been more talk about what’s been going wrong in LA than there is about what’s going right. Either...
Fred VanVleet Strong Trade Fit For Luka Doncic’s Mavs?
The Dallas Mavericks have struggled to sustain positive momentum this season despite having one of the NBA’s elite playing in Luka Doncic. Following the departure of Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks, the superstar has faced a significant workload. Could the Mavs make a move before the Feb. 9 deadline?
Lakers’ Anthony Davis To Make Return vs. Spurs
The last time that we saw Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis on the court was December 16th against the Denver Nuggets. The NBA All-Star suffered a foot injury that has kept him sidelined since that time, missing 20 consecutive games. However, that streak is going to be broken on Wednesday night.
This Lakers-Pacers Trade Features Buddy Hield
Some say you should never look back. You’re not going that way. Some NBA teams are living with regrets right now. Others say that it’s never too late to get what you want. If you have regrets, you can live with them, or, you can correct the mistakes that led to them.
Lakers GM Reveals Bold Plan Behind Rui Hachimura Trade
The first deal of trade season in the NBA was completed earlier this week when the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards finalized a deal. The Lakers traded Kendrick Nunn, and three second-round picks to the Wizards in exchange for Rui Hachimura. This is a deal that many people believe...
This Knicks-Suns Trade Features Immanuel Quickley
What do you do when you’re on a sunken ship? Sometimes, NBA teams need to ask themselves the same question. Frankly, it probably depends on how strongly you feel about the vessel. If you love the ship, you’ll probably try to bail it out. Otherwise, you may find...
Lakers, Suns Linked To Trade For Raptors’ Gary Trent Jr.
The Toronto Raptors are a team that a lot of franchises around the NBA are keeping their eyes on. Currently 22-27 on the season, the Raptors are on the outside looking in of the NBA Play-In Tournament in the Eastern Conference, holding the 12th spot. If that doesn’t change between...
NBA Analysis Network
