Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 23, 2022. It has since been updated. A home is much more than just four walls and a roof that protects you from the elements. If those four walls could talk, they would share everything from your lowest moments to the times when you felt most loved and happy. From the big milestones to the nuances in the everyday mundane, they see and know you more than anyone else in your life and hence hold a special meaning for most people. Especially those who spent decades of their lives in one home, growing and evolving together, even as the world outside races through seasons, presidents, social trends and technological advancements.

1 DAY AGO